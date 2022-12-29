99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Short Cuts: 'TAR' wars break out over divisive Oscar contender

Cate Blanchett stars in the movie about a fictional orchestra conductor. Critics love it — unless they hate it.

An orchestra conductor leans back and gestures widely, against a black background.
Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tar in director Todd Field's "TAR."
Contributed / Focus Features
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
December 29, 2022 12:00 PM
DULUTH — "TAR," the movie, isn't about tar. Written and directed by Todd Field, it's about a fictional orchestra conductor named Lydia Tar, played by Cate Blanchett. Released in October with all the marks of a prestige picture, it played in Duluth at the Zeitgeist Zinema and has divided critics in what The New Yorker's Richard Brody has dubbed the "'TAR' wars."

The Film Comment Podcast, co-hosted by my National Critics Institute colleague Devika Girish with Clinton Krute, devoted an entire 81-minute episode to a debate over the movie's merits.

Critic Jessica Kiang argued that "TAR" is a fascinating portrait of the kind of character we don't see often enough — a woman in a position of power — with Blanchett in a sensational performance. Nathan Lee, on the other hand, was generally supported by the podcast's hosts in painting "TAR" as a pretentious slog, with an unexceptional Blanchett performance and a key scene that's egregiously mishandled.

If you haven't heard of the "TAR" wars, or haven't even heard of the movie at all, you're not alone. Like other Oscar-bait films this year, "TAR" has been a disappointment at the box office. It's now available to stream at a premium price, and may pop up on a subscription service in coming weeks. You'll want to find a way to see it if you want to keep up on awards buzz, and if it's within your means, I'd recommend it.

That's right, I'm pro-"TAR." I tried to suppress any specific expectations as I watched the movie recently, and my wife and I were both hugely entertained. Whether you read it as a subtle character study or a broad soap opera, Tar's descent follows an arc that gains ripping momentum, with Blanchett's poised perfectionist coming undone by her own hubris. In a scene where a furious Tar is driving dangerously, we were positively screaming with laughter at the conductor's response to her wife's demand that Tar slow down or let her out.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't disagree with criticisms of the awkward (both intentionally and unintentionally) scene where Tar behaves rudely to a student of color who questions the classical canon, but that scene does demonstrate Field's attention to intersectionality. Blanchett's character has spent a career fighting the music establishment's sexism and classism, but she still has a blind spot when considering the younger conductor's experiences.

Also, I'd dispute critics who believe "TAR" doesn't have much to say about music itself. Tar, the character, specifically argues for the importance of conductors — and, by extension, performers — as dynamic, subjective, creative forces. Tar believes the music of, say, Beethoven stands apart from its composer and his personal shortcomings, which implies that interpreters should feel free to stop thinking about the man and make the music their own. There's a rich irony in the fact that Tar's making that argument even her own personal shortcomings are threatening to undo her artistic achievements.

Whether or not you want to delve into the movie's themes, "TAR" is an unlikely popcorn movie that's easy to enjoy. In the podcast, the critics discuss the similarities between "TAR" and "The Devil Wears Prada." My advice is to approach "TAR" in a similar spirit. Maybe even consider a double feature.

Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
