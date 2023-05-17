99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Short Cuts: 'Quantum Appetizers' bring multisensory experiences to downtown Duluth

Organizer Daniel Benoit describes each event as being "like a palate cleanser for the brain." The actual palate is involved as well.

A white stone bust of a woman sits near a crack in white lace-pattern curtains. Sun shines through the crack, illuminating the bust's face.
A bust peers through a gap in the curtains at The Burg in Duluth on May 11.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — The first rule of Quantum Appetizers is: You don't talk about how relaxed you are. Just relax.

I gave myself over to the quanta Thursday, May 11, during a preview night preceding three ticketed experiences on Friday and Saturday. It was my first visit to The Burg, a new venue at 20 W. First St. downtown.

Tile outside a storefront door reads "E.F. BURG CO."
Tile outside The Burg in Duluth, seen May 11, represents the space's history as Edward F. Burg's hotel supply company established at 20 W. First St. in 1906.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Come appetizer time at 6 p.m., the storefront space was shrouded, the darkened space illuminated by light from the setting sun glowing through a crack under the curtains. There were also soothing projections along the walls as just over a dozen attendees took seats in a lounge and had warm, damp towels draped over our faces.

Over the sound system, Enya played, loudly. We relaxed, silently.

After a short while, we were ushered into an area with high-top tables, each of which had four seats and four sets of headphones. We donned the headphones and were greeted by actor Kate Horvath, who sat at a podium dressed as a sort of astral presence. Whispering into a microphone connected to our headsets, Horvath encouraged us to be present in the moment. She then read three poems on the general theme of pork.

Yes, pork. Grill master Jeffrey Brown had prepared "The Best Pork Belly Burnt Ends You've Ever Heard," as the event's description had it. I can confirm that I've never heard a better one. The small bites came at the event's climax, at which point the music amped up and we were invited to enjoy a quick dance party.

That's it. Under an hour, in and out. Benoit explained to me that the Quantum Appetizers events (this was the second "episode") are among a series of experiences aimed at connecting community members across disciplines. The events will evolve based on the artists and cooks involved.

The inaugural event, in March, featured chef Jillian Forte (At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe) and performer Tyler Scouton (Bratwurst) in "The Best Bowl of Macaroni and Cheese You Have Ever Heard."

"Like a palate cleanser for the brain," was the way Benoit described the vision. Benoit is part of The Embassy, a collective known for alternative arts experiences such as Boubville; they were also integral to the much-discussed Robot Rickshaw show, with choir and community participation, at Sacred Heart Music Center for this year's Duluth Homegrown Music Festival.

You can expect to see more from The Embassy, and other groups, at The Burg. While a third episode of Quantum Appetizers has yet to be announced, you can check out theembassy.love and burgduluth.com for updates.

