Short Cuts: Northland well-represented among 2023 Minnesota Book Award nominees

DULUTH — Books by Northland authors, and also one inspired by a local landmark, are among dozens of titles nominated for this year's Minnesota Book Awards. The nominations were announced in late January by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, which has run the awards since 2006.

Contributed / University of Minnesota Press

Here's a non-comprehensive list of some of the titles with Northland ties.

Staci Lola Drouillard, a Grand Marais resident and descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe, is nominated in the memoir and creative nonfiction category for "Seven Aunts," a book about "women who defied expectations and overwhelming odds to make a place in the world for the next generation."

Polar explorer Will Steger and his niece, Rita Mae Steger, along with their coauthor, Beth Dooley, are nonfiction nominees for "The Steger Homestead Kitchen: Simple Recipes for an Abundant Life." The cookbook is based on the eco-friendly menu at Ely's Steger Wilderness Center.

Sheila Packa, a former poet laureate of Duluth, is the author of "Surface Displacements": a collection nominated in the poetry category. Writer Julie Gard describes the book as "a Lake Superior epic, an Iron Range chronicle, a Northland saga in which the human psyche merges with rock and water."

In the young adult category, nominees include Katharine Johnson, who lives on the Fond du Lac Reservation. Her "Born in a Red Canoe" is, according to an Amazon reviewer, "well researched and expertly written, melding fine fiction with the creativity of a supernatural experience."

An advance reader's copy of Margi Preus's "Windswept," photographed at Canal Park Brewing in 2022. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth author Margi Preus is nominated in the middle grade literature category for the fantasy "Windswept." Another nominee in that category is "Monsters in the Mist," a novel by Twin Cities writer Juliana Brandt. The latter book was inspired by a visit to Split Rock Lighthouse and the history of a Lake Superior phantom island.

"I'm struggling to find words for what this means," said Brandt in an Instagram reel after learning the news. "My writing has never been nominated for anything and it's never hit any lists. The fact that THIS is the book (a book all about the bravery it takes to heal from trauma) that it's happening with is just plain magic."

The Minnesota Book Awards will be presented at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul on May 2. For details and a full list of nominees, see thefriends.org.

Meanwhile, the organization Lake Superior Writers is now accepting submissions of books published in 2022 for a new round of Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards.

Whereas the Minnesota Book Awards recognize writing by authors living in our state, the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards are open to authors from anywhere — as long as they're writing about this region. The entry deadline is May 31. For more information, see lakesuperiorwriters.org.