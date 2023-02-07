99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion

Short Cuts: Northland well-represented among 2023 Minnesota Book Award nominees

The awards will be presented May 2 in St. Paul. Meanwhile, submissions are now open for this year's Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards.

A young white woman and an older white woman stand together, smiling in hooded jackets, in front of a waterfall.
Juliana Brandt, left, and her mother on the 2019 North Shore trip that inspired "Monsters in the Mist." Published in 2022, the novel has been nominated for a Minnesota Book Award.
Contributed / Juliana Brandt
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 07, 2023 08:00 AM
DULUTH — Books by Northland authors, and also one inspired by a local landmark, are among dozens of titles nominated for this year's Minnesota Book Awards. The nominations were announced in late January by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, which has run the awards since 2006.

Book cover: "Seven Aunts" by Staci Lola Drouillard. Cover, which features design of seven different patches of color that appear to be stitched together, notes Drouillard is "author of 'Walking the Old Road.'"
Contributed / University of Minnesota Press

Here's a non-comprehensive list of some of the titles with Northland ties.

Staci Lola Drouillard, a Grand Marais resident and descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe, is nominated in the memoir and creative nonfiction category for "Seven Aunts," a book about "women who defied expectations and overwhelming odds to make a place in the world for the next generation."

Polar explorer Will Steger and his niece, Rita Mae Steger, along with their coauthor, Beth Dooley, are nonfiction nominees for "The Steger Homestead Kitchen: Simple Recipes for an Abundant Life." The cookbook is based on the eco-friendly menu at Ely's Steger Wilderness Center.

Sheila Packa, a former poet laureate of Duluth, is the author of "Surface Displacements": a collection nominated in the poetry category. Writer Julie Gard describes the book as "a Lake Superior epic, an Iron Range chronicle, a Northland saga in which the human psyche merges with rock and water."

In the young adult category, nominees include Katharine Johnson, who lives on the Fond du Lac Reservation. Her "Born in a Red Canoe" is, according to an Amazon reviewer, "well researched and expertly written, melding fine fiction with the creativity of a supernatural experience."

Hand holding paperback book: Margi Preus, "Windswept." In background, red building with wind vane is visible out of focus.
An advance reader's copy of Margi Preus's "Windswept," photographed at Canal Park Brewing in 2022.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth author Margi Preus is nominated in the middle grade literature category for the fantasy "Windswept." Another nominee in that category is "Monsters in the Mist," a novel by Twin Cities writer Juliana Brandt. The latter book was inspired by a visit to Split Rock Lighthouse and the history of a Lake Superior phantom island.

"I'm struggling to find words for what this means," said Brandt in an Instagram reel after learning the news. "My writing has never been nominated for anything and it's never hit any lists. The fact that THIS is the book (a book all about the bravery it takes to heal from trauma) that it's happening with is just plain magic."

The Minnesota Book Awards will be presented at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul on May 2. For details and a full list of nominees, see thefriends.org.

Meanwhile, the organization Lake Superior Writers is now accepting submissions of books published in 2022 for a new round of Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards.

Whereas the Minnesota Book Awards recognize writing by authors living in our state, the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards are open to authors from anywhere — as long as they're writing about this region. The entry deadline is May 31. For more information, see lakesuperiorwriters.org.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
