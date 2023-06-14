Short Cuts: Northeastern Minnesota Book Award nominees announced

DULUTH — Lake Superior Writers have announced the nominees for this year's Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards. Twenty-four titles are under consideration in six categories, with the winners to be announced in early October.

This is the second year the Duluth-based literary organization is running the awards, which were founded in 1998 and previously administered by the staff of UMD's Kathryn A. Martin Library.

To be eligible for this year's awards, a book must have been published in 2022 and "substantially represent" the area within Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis counties.

High-profile novels under consideration include Marie Myung-Ok Lee's "The Evening Hero," inspired by her father's journey from Korea to Hibbing; and Peter Geye's "The Ski Jumpers."

The cover of Erin Soderberg Downing's novel "Controlled Burn" depicts the real-life Jasper Peak Lookout Tower. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Nominated books for young readers include a Margi Preus picture book about an intrepid sailboat in Duluth Harbor; a wordless picture book about wintertime in the Boundary Waters; and Erin Soderberg Downing's middle-grade novel "Controlled Burn," featuring St. Louis County's Jasper Peak Lookout Tower on its cover.

Titles under consideration in the nonfiction category include a centenary celebration of the St. Louis Historical Society's collection; a coffee-table book about "Duluth's Grand Old Architecture"; a cookbook co-authored by polar explorer Will Steger; and a harrowing history of how many of the region's Finnish Americans emigrated to the Soviet Union only to suffer greatly, even perish.

One nominee in the memoir category has already won a Minnesota Book Award: Staci Lola Drouillard's "Seven Aunts."

Winners will be determined by volunteer readers. For a complete list of nominees, see lakesuperiorwriters.org.