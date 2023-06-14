Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Short Cuts: Northeastern Minnesota Book Award nominees announced

Novels by Marie Myung-Ok Lee and Peter Geye; a memoir by Staci Lola Drouillard; and picture books about Duluth and the Boundary Waters are among this year's potential award winners.

Hand holding book, "Duluth's Grand Old Architecture 1870-1940: Buildings, Houses, Bridges, Landmarks" in front of a tall neoclassical stone building.
"Duluth's Grand Old Architecture," photographed in 2022 with the St. Louis County Courthouse, one of the buildings that appears in its pages. The book is a 2023 nominee for the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Lake Superior Writers have announced the nominees for this year's Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards. Twenty-four titles are under consideration in six categories, with the winners to be announced in early October.

This is the second year the Duluth-based literary organization is running the awards, which were founded in 1998 and previously administered by the staff of UMD's Kathryn A. Martin Library.

To be eligible for this year's awards, a book must have been published in 2022 and "substantially represent" the area within Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis counties.

High-profile novels under consideration include Marie Myung-Ok Lee's "The Evening Hero," inspired by her father's journey from Korea to Hibbing; and Peter Geye's "The Ski Jumpers."

Hand holding paperback book: "Controlled Burn" by Erin Soderberg Downing. Book cover depicts young girl and dog looking up at a fire tower.
The cover of Erin Soderberg Downing's novel "Controlled Burn" depicts the real-life Jasper Peak Lookout Tower.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Nominated books for young readers include a Margi Preus picture book about an intrepid sailboat in Duluth Harbor; a wordless picture book about wintertime in the Boundary Waters; and Erin Soderberg Downing's middle-grade novel "Controlled Burn," featuring St. Louis County's Jasper Peak Lookout Tower on its cover.

Titles under consideration in the nonfiction category include a centenary celebration of the St. Louis Historical Society's collection; a coffee-table book about "Duluth's Grand Old Architecture"; a cookbook co-authored by polar explorer Will Steger; and a harrowing history of how many of the region's Finnish Americans emigrated to the Soviet Union only to suffer greatly, even perish.

One nominee in the memoir category has already won a Minnesota Book Award: Staci Lola Drouillard's "Seven Aunts."

Winners will be determined by volunteer readers. For a complete list of nominees, see lakesuperiorwriters.org.

By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
