Short Cuts: Minnesota K-pop fans' hearts break when TXT announces shows in Duluth ... Georgia

For a brief, shining moment, Northlanders thought the BTS labelmates might be playing Bayfront or Amsoil. Nope.

Five young Korean men pose with a rowboat on a beach. They're similarly clad in loose blue pants, black dance shoes and billowy white shirts.
Despite having an apparent affinity for boats and beaches, the members of K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together will not see the shore of Lake Superior on their spring 2023 tour.
Contributed / Big Hit Music
March 01, 2023 06:00 AM

DULUTH — Minnesota K-pop fans' eyes just about popped out of their sockets recently when a digital flier for a spring tour by the massively popular band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, had the group playing cities including Seoul, Taipei, Los Angeles and Duluth.

While locals gasped for breath, fans beyond the Northland were befuddled. "Guys I’m dying," wrote one Twitter user. "Why is txt going to Duluth, Minnesota??"

"TXT announcing a duluth minnesota tour date before a chicago one what if this was my last straw," wrote a frustrated fan in the Windy City.

From the Pacific Northwest: "AINT NO WAY TXT GOING TO DULUTH MINNESOTA BEFORE SEATTLE WASHINGTON."

What made the shock all the greater was that the Duluth stand spans two dates: May 19 and 20. Washington, D.C. gets one show, while Duluth gets two.

"I literally love the idea of hit kpop boyband txt being in Duluth minnesota for two entire days that is so funny," wrote someone who tweets as @smallreplica.

The thrill for Minnesota fans, and the shock for everyone else, didn't last long: a more detailed tour itinerary clarified that the Duluth in question is the city in Georgia.

A tour poster for the band Tomorrow X Together, listing numerous cities including Duluth. Poster features illustration of grassy island emerging from mist against a pink backdrop.
A poster for the spring 2023 tour by K-pop group Tomorrow X Together has the band spending two nights in Duluth. To find out which Duluth, fans need to look elsewhere.
Contributed / Big Hit Entertainment

While Georgia's Duluth is smaller than Minnesota's (32,000 to our 86,000) and we're generally the better-known city, the Peach State Duluth happens to be just 23 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Duluth, Georgia, is home to the inelegantly named Gas South Arena, where TXT will in fact be playing two dates in May. Northland fans will either have to hop a plane or wait indefinitely for their chance to see the boy band who share a label with BTS.

Other people who are taking the stage in Duluth — but not our Duluth — include Bryan Adams, Sam Smith and the 2023 graduates of Gwinnett Technical College. On the other hand, both Duluths regularly host the Harlem Globetrotters. If you want to pass any other big acts our way, Georgia, we're wide open.

Flip White, wearing Harlem Globetrotter warmup suit, holds basketball between his legs as he leans down to speak with crowd of children.
Arts and Entertainment
Harlem Globetrotter charms Duluth
Flip White, who's been with the exhibition team for a decade, visited the Zenith City in advance of the team's Saturday show at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
March 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022.
