Short Cuts: Minnesota K-pop fans' hearts break when TXT announces shows in Duluth ... Georgia

DULUTH — Minnesota K-pop fans' eyes just about popped out of their sockets recently when a digital flier for a spring tour by the massively popular band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, had the group playing cities including Seoul, Taipei, Los Angeles and Duluth.

While locals gasped for breath, fans beyond the Northland were befuddled. "Guys I’m dying," wrote one Twitter user. "Why is txt going to Duluth, Minnesota??"

"TXT announcing a duluth minnesota tour date before a chicago one what if this was my last straw," wrote a frustrated fan in the Windy City.

From the Pacific Northwest: "AINT NO WAY TXT GOING TO DULUTH MINNESOTA BEFORE SEATTLE WASHINGTON."

What made the shock all the greater was that the Duluth stand spans two dates: May 19 and 20. Washington, D.C. gets one show, while Duluth gets two.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I literally love the idea of hit kpop boyband txt being in Duluth minnesota for two entire days that is so funny," wrote someone who tweets as @smallreplica.

The thrill for Minnesota fans, and the shock for everyone else, didn't last long: a more detailed tour itinerary clarified that the Duluth in question is the city in Georgia.

A poster for the spring 2023 tour by K-pop group Tomorrow X Together has the band spending two nights in Duluth. To find out which Duluth, fans need to look elsewhere. Contributed / Big Hit Entertainment

While Georgia's Duluth is smaller than Minnesota's (32,000 to our 86,000) and we're generally the better-known city, the Peach State Duluth happens to be just 23 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Duluth, Georgia, is home to the inelegantly named Gas South Arena, where TXT will in fact be playing two dates in May. Northland fans will either have to hop a plane or wait indefinitely for their chance to see the boy band who share a label with BTS.

Other people who are taking the stage in Duluth — but not our Duluth — include Bryan Adams, Sam Smith and the 2023 graduates of Gwinnett Technical College. On the other hand, both Duluths regularly host the Harlem Globetrotters. If you want to pass any other big acts our way, Georgia, we're wide open.