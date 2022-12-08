SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Short Cuts: Minnesota Ballet teases 'Studio Four' in Depot

The ballet plans to offer a variety of programming in the space formerly known as the Underground. Also, the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is holding a Holiday Celebration this weekend, and a Duluth photographer is included in an international charity print sale.

Rows of chairs on risers, with light-colored brick wall in background, seen through an arch of the same brick. Through the arch, a red curtain hangs to right.
The St. Louis County Depot space formerly known as the Underground Theatre, seen here in March 2022.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
December 08, 2022 09:00 AM
DULUTH — Minnesota Ballet is asking supporters to help "dance it forward" with donations toward a new space the company plans to open in the St. Louis County Depot.

"Minnesota Ballet is committed to making dance education and live performances open to all and for all," wrote the company in a community email last week. "With your help, Minnesota Ballet will open a NEW rehearsal and performance space in the historic St. Louis County Depot in January 2023. 'Studio Four' theater will offer emerging artists an inclusive, affordable venue to bring the beauty of dance to new audiences."

This is the space formerly known as the Underground Theatre, where the Duluth Playhouse hosted an annual series of productions. That programming has now moved to Zeitgeist's Teatro Zuccone.

At an August meeting of the Depot Operations Committee, facility director Mary Tennis praised the Minnesota Ballet proposal for use of the flexible, high-ceiling space. "They really addressed diversity, equity and inclusion in their proposal," said Tennis. "The Underground would provide them with a visible space within the Depot, which they currently do not have."

The ballet's other studios, situated in the basement of the Depot's performing arts wing, are out of sight to casual visitors. Throughout this fall, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra has been negotiating for the use of that wing's Depot Theatre, a venue known as the Family Theatre when the Duluth Playhouse programmed shows in the space.

We can expect to hear more about both organizations' plans soon. In the meantime, Minnesota Ballet is bringing its Duluth-oriented "Nutcracker" to the DECC this weekend, while the Depot hosts December programming including an Arrowhead Chorale concert (Saturday) and a Great Hall Marketplace (Dec. 17). For more information on those events, see minnesotaballet.org, arrowheadchorale.com and experiencethedepot.org.

A bowtie and suspenders frame a certificate reading: "MOST INTERPRETIVE, awarded to Jay Gabler, Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge, September 30, 2022, Fregeau Auditorium, Marshall School, Duluth, Minnesota" with three judges' signatures
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: What I learned from Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge
The annual fundraiser invites participants, like me, to step into the world of dance for an unforgettable two minutes. Was I nervous? Um, just a little.
October 13, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

In other holiday event news, this weekend Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting its annual Holiday Celebration. It's the college's first such celebration since 2019, due to a pandemic pause. The event will feature food, games and "a fun gift from Santa" for each child. It takes place Friday evening in the college commons, followed on Saturday by an Arts and Crafts Holiday Market with "more than a dozen artists, bakers, and craft makers" on hand. For more information, see fdltcc.edu.

ONLY USE IN CONNECTION WITH VITAL IMPACTS CAMPAIGN A great gray owl in a snowstorm in the Sax-Zim Bog near Duluth. A blurred background of red osier dogwood adds the color.
This photograph of a great gray owl in St. Louis County's Sax-Zim Bog is among a collection of images being sold as prints to raise funds for habitat preservation.
Contributed / Dudley Edmondson

Finally, Dudley Edmondson, a renowned nature photographer who's lived in Duluth since 1989, is among dozens of high-caliber peers participating in a print sale to raise money for habitat conservation.

Edmondson's image of a great gray owl on a snowy day in St. Louis County's Sax-Zim Bog is part of the Vital Impacts Winter Collection. It's in the company of other photos including a Jane Goodall image that was coded onto the "Golden Records" flying into deep space on the Voyager probes.

The News Tribune's John Myers wrote about this photo in a 2019 article. "Owls are frequent winter visitors to the bog and just about every wildlife photographer in the region has a good owl shot to share," wrote Myers.

"But Edmondon’s shot is extra special, in part because it’s snowing and in part because of something that dominates the photo yet you can’t quite see: A backdrop of red osier dogwood. The bright red bushes, the only real color in an otherwise black and white landscape, form the dramatic photo's dominant backdrop. 'They make it pop, don’t they?' Edmondson conceded of his shot."

In an email this week to the News Tribune, Edmondson said sales of the print last year raised several thousand dollars for conservation. "I guess folks around the globe really like owls," he observed. For more information on the print sale, see vitalimpacts.org.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
