Short Cuts: Minnesota Ballet teases 'Studio Four' in Depot

DULUTH — Minnesota Ballet is asking supporters to help "dance it forward" with donations toward a new space the company plans to open in the St. Louis County Depot.

"Minnesota Ballet is committed to making dance education and live performances open to all and for all," wrote the company in a community email last week. "With your help, Minnesota Ballet will open a NEW rehearsal and performance space in the historic St. Louis County Depot in January 2023. 'Studio Four' theater will offer emerging artists an inclusive, affordable venue to bring the beauty of dance to new audiences."

This is the space formerly known as the Underground Theatre, where the Duluth Playhouse hosted an annual series of productions. That programming has now moved to Zeitgeist's Teatro Zuccone.

At an August meeting of the Depot Operations Committee, facility director Mary Tennis praised the Minnesota Ballet proposal for use of the flexible, high-ceiling space. "They really addressed diversity, equity and inclusion in their proposal," said Tennis. "The Underground would provide them with a visible space within the Depot, which they currently do not have."

The ballet's other studios, situated in the basement of the Depot's performing arts wing, are out of sight to casual visitors. Throughout this fall, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra has been negotiating for the use of that wing's Depot Theatre, a venue known as the Family Theatre when the Duluth Playhouse programmed shows in the space.

We can expect to hear more about both organizations' plans soon. In the meantime, Minnesota Ballet is bringing its Duluth-oriented "Nutcracker" to the DECC this weekend, while the Depot hosts December programming including an Arrowhead Chorale concert (Saturday) and a Great Hall Marketplace (Dec. 17). For more information on those events, see minnesotaballet.org, arrowheadchorale.com and experiencethedepot.org.

In other holiday event news, this weekend Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting its annual Holiday Celebration. It's the college's first such celebration since 2019, due to a pandemic pause. The event will feature food, games and "a fun gift from Santa" for each child. It takes place Friday evening in the college commons, followed on Saturday by an Arts and Crafts Holiday Market with "more than a dozen artists, bakers, and craft makers" on hand. For more information, see fdltcc.edu.

This photograph of a great gray owl in St. Louis County's Sax-Zim Bog is among a collection of images being sold as prints to raise funds for habitat preservation. Contributed / Dudley Edmondson

Finally, Dudley Edmondson, a renowned nature photographer who's lived in Duluth since 1989, is among dozens of high-caliber peers participating in a print sale to raise money for habitat conservation.

Edmondson's image of a great gray owl on a snowy day in St. Louis County's Sax-Zim Bog is part of the Vital Impacts Winter Collection. It's in the company of other photos including a Jane Goodall image that was coded onto the "Golden Records" flying into deep space on the Voyager probes.

The News Tribune's John Myers wrote about this photo in a 2019 article. "Owls are frequent winter visitors to the bog and just about every wildlife photographer in the region has a good owl shot to share," wrote Myers.

"But Edmondon’s shot is extra special, in part because it’s snowing and in part because of something that dominates the photo yet you can’t quite see: A backdrop of red osier dogwood. The bright red bushes, the only real color in an otherwise black and white landscape, form the dramatic photo's dominant backdrop. 'They make it pop, don’t they?' Edmondson conceded of his shot."

In an email this week to the News Tribune, Edmondson said sales of the print last year raised several thousand dollars for conservation. "I guess folks around the globe really like owls," he observed. For more information on the print sale, see vitalimpacts.org.