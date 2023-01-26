STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Short Cuts: Marie Myung-Ok Lee to speak at Duluth Library Foundation event

The lauded Korean American writer, author of "The Evening Hero," will participate in an Olga Walker Awards conversation moderated by Linda LeGarde Grover.

Studio portrait of Korean American woman, of middle age, against a neutral dark background. She wears glasses and long blue earrings.
Marie Myung-Ok Lee, author of books including "The Evening Hero" and "Finding My Voice," will be the guest of honor Feb. 26 at the Olga Walker Awards in Duluth.
Contributed / Adrianne Mathiowetz / Simon and Schuster
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 26, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The Duluth Library Foundation has announced that author Marie Myung-Ok Lee will be the featured guest at the upcoming sixth annual Olga Walker Awards and Author Event. This year's award ceremony will take place at Duluth's Greysolon Ballroom at noon Feb. 26.

Book cover: "The Evening Hero" by Marie Myung-Ok Lee. Cover has stylized descending root pattern in shades of orange, pink and green.
Marie Myung-Ok Lee's latest novel is "The Evening Hero."
Contributed / Simon and Schuster

Lee grew up in Hibbing, daughter of immigrants who fled from North Korea to South Korea before moving to the United States. "My parents wanted to be really 'patriotic' and kind of disavowed Korea and never talked about it, so I grew up not really knowing who I was and how I fit into the grand scheme of things," Lee told The Millions books, arts and culture publication last year. "I think figuring out who I am is why I write — to find out!"

Her books include the 1992 novel "Finding My Voice," which literary historian Gabrielle Moss described as "the first teen novel released by a major publisher with a contemporary Asian American protagonist by an Asian American author." A founder of the Asian American Writers' Workshop, Lee is the author most recently of the "The Evening Hero" (2021), which the New York Times called "a soulful, melodic, rhapsodic novel."

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Front Row Seat: Duluth's mascots are a strange bunch — and that's just how we like it
Multiverse adventure 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations
Best Bets: Lake Superior Ice Festival, and more
Review: Zeitgeist Theater is back in town with ‘The Boys Room’

"Finding My Voice," which is set in the Northland, centers on a teen daughter of Korean American immigrant parents. Lee has acknowledged the novel's basis in her own experiences. "I don’t feel that the themes are ever really going to go away, particularly things like racism," Lee told Sahan Journal in 2021. Lee's new novel also incorporates a local setting.

"What drew me to Marie was learning that she actually grew up in Hibbing," said Erin Kreeger, the Duluth Library Foundation's executive director. "She wrote this book, 'The Evening Hero,' that features a Korean immigrant who moves to northern Minnesota after the Korean War."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kreeger continued, "her book touches on what I think is an interesting conversation for Duluth and our region and community as a whole, about the impacts of war, immigration and the experience of a person of color (on) the Range."

The Feb. 26 event will include remarks by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, a buffet lunch and the recognition of "individuals whose generous support has made a difference at the Duluth Public Library," according to the foundation's website. Local author Linda LeGarde Grover will moderate a conversation with Lee, who will then sign books for attendees.

For tickets and information, see duluthlibraryfoundation.org.

101221.F.DNT.LeGarde
Arts and Entertainment
In 'Gichigami Hearts,' LeGarde Grover sets stories against the backdrop of Point of Rocks
The Duluth author's recent collection, available Oct. 12, includes 12 pieces ranging from memoir to lore.
October 12, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Christa Lawler

Related Topics: BOOKSDULUTHLIBRARIES
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
historic theater on main street of virginia
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Virginia meets at Maco
The landmark has been a movie theater, a Christian church and most recently, it opened as a yoga and fitness studio.
January 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
David Crosby dies
Arts and Entertainment
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at 81
Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died
January 19, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Diane Bartz / Reuters
A simple image of a light-skinned man looking concerned, wearing a zip-up blue shirt, in a dark frame from a film.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'The Whale' comes to Duluth as Oscar nominations approach
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 24. Brendan Fraser may earn a Best Actor nomination for a powerful drama.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-MUS-MADONNA-TOUR-LA
Arts and Entertainment
Madonna will return to St. Paul in July on her first-ever greatest hits tour
Dubbed The Celebration Tour, it’s her first greatest hits outing and coincides with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.
January 18, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press