SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Short Cuts: Hot takes on 'Catherine Called Birdy,' 'Emily the Criminal'

Capsule reviews of Lena Dunham's new movie and a thriller starring Aubrey Plaza.

A young woman holds a white bird in her hands and smiles, in the interior of a well-furnished medieval manor.
Bella Ramsey holds her character's namesake in "Catherine Called Birdy."
Contributed / Prime Video / Alex Bailey
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
November 24, 2022 08:09 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Since joining the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance, I've started to receive some "for your consideration" screeners.

A "screener" is movie business lingo for a copy of a film provided to critics — in this case, to be sure we have an opportunity to see 2022 releases before writing year-end roundups or voting on awards. I appreciate it, since press screenings in this state all take place in Twin Cities movie theaters, making it hard for those of us in greater Minnesota to stay ahead of the curve.

"Catherine Called Birdy," which came out in September, was written and directed by Lena Dunham ("Girls"). It's an adaptation of a 1994 children's novel by Karen Cushman. I read it back in college, when I was studying education, so I was excited to see what Dunham would do with the story about a 13th century girl who very unwillingly enters the marriage market at a young age.

READ MORE

The brisk, spirited film fits firmly into the trend of historical fictions with deliberately anachronistic music, language and style. Although the medieval English is authentic enough that you have to listen closely to figure out what's being communicated, it would be easy for tweens today to relate to the title character, played with panache by Bella Ramsey ("Game of Thrones").

"Emily the Criminal," released in August, came hailed as a dramatic turn by star Aubrey Plaza ("Parks and Recreation"). It's a low-key but engaging thriller about a millennial, heavily laden with student debt, who accepts a coworker's invitation to participate in a fraud ring. Writer-director John Patton Ford's 93-minute movie is most engaging in its first half, as we watch Plaza gradually discover a sense of liberation at sticking it to an economic system that seems rigged against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of publication, "Catherine Called Birdy" is exclusively on Amazon Prime, where it's free with a subscription. "Emily the Criminal" is more widely available for rent or purchase on various streaming services.

MORE BY JAY GABLER
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Low members Alan Sparhawk, Mimi Parker and Steve Garrington perform at Sacred Heart Music Center during last year's Homegrown Music Festival in May. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: A Very Mimi Christmas, Earth Rider Solstice Celebration and more
December 19, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A young woman stands in a black dress, posing for a photo in a well-appointed library room. Behind her, words on paper scrolls are affixed to a mossy backdrop.
Lifestyle
Duluthian helps White House decorate for holidays
December 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A drag queen with pink hair and a pink crown, wrapped in a trans Pride flag, presents in front of a seated audience on a grassy step.
Arts and Entertainment
Pilgrim Congregational Church to host Drag Queen Story Time on Saturday
December 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Related Topics: MOVIES
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What to read next
HoffmanExhibit-07
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Gallery reconstructs prodigious art of former Duluth teacher
A St. Paul gallery is set to posthumously display Frank Hoffman’s work later this month.
December 21, 2022 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
ENTER-TV-STEP-UP-MILIAN-GET
Arts and Entertainment
It's official: Christina Milian starring in Duluth-made movie 'Body Language'
Steven Strait, Annie Gonzalez, Gregg Wayans and Robert Belushi will also appear in the thriller. The writers of "The Conjuring" are among the film's producers.
December 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Several colorful lights line the front of Debra Madson's house in Proctor.
Arts and Entertainment
Proctor home displays perennial Christmas spirit
For over 35 years, Debra Madson has been decorating her house and yard for the holidays.
December 13, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
032421.F.DNT.BeatsC2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Beats by Girlz celebration, Tom and Jerrys for CHUM, and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
December 12, 2022 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler