Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour

DULUTH — According to Rose Dawson, a woman's heart is a deep ocean of secrets. There's no need to store confidences in such an inconvenient spot, though, when you have a hidden drawer in your desk.

"This is Marjorie's room," said Ash Howard, standing on the second floor of Glensheen as Monday afternoon's bright sun poured through the windows. "Her desk has two secret compartments." Howard, the historic mansion's education manager, went on to reveal similar compartments in Clara's desk and in Helen's.

Howard and marketing manager Mike Mayou were walking me through Glensheen's newest tour, which is also its first new guided tour in several years. Some of the spots under "Lock and Key" aren't even seen by most tour guides. "Our guests who are here repeatedly," said Howard, "finally get to go into spaces that have never been seen before."

Tischer Creek winds through the grounds of Glensheen, as seen from a balcony only accessible to the public via "Lock and Key" tours, on Monday. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Not all the spaces are hidden. The tour includes a stroll upon the private balcony off the bedroom of Chester and Clara Congdon, the couple who built Glensheen with money from savvy Iron Range land investments. The balcony offers a spectacular view of Lake Superior and the mansion grounds — including the driveway where guests would have entered in the Congdons' day.

When the family members themselves wanted to get out and about, they had several carriages to choose from. You won't see the carriages on a standard tour, because they're stored in a loft above the carriage house. A platform hoist allowed the family to rotate their carriages, and sleighs, as needs dictated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It shakes like someone on too much caffeine," said Howard. "Considering the pristine condition that most of these carriages are in, we really do not like to move them."

Carriages owned by the Congdon family are seen in the loft above Glensheen's carriage house Monday. A platform for lowering carriages to ground level is seen at front right. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Another conveyance shelter that guests visit on the tour is the boathouse, formerly home to the Congdons' yacht. Today, it's a dank cave with stalactites hanging from the pulleys that were used for boat maintenance.

The 90-minute "Lock and Key" tour will be offered starting Monday, at a cost of $36 for adults (or $18 for Glensheen members) with discounts for seniors, veterans and youth.

Also coming up at the mansion, a "Gibson Girls (and Guys)" fashion exhibit opens May 26. Mayou said the mansion's popular Concerts on the Pier series will return this summer, with a lineup announcement expected early in May. For details and tickets, see glensheen.org.