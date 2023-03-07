Short Cuts: Film by Duluth writer premiering Saturday at Zeitgeist

DULUTH — "Nana's Porch," a 31-minute film penned by Duluth writer AJ Valentine, will have its world premiere Saturday night at the Zeitgeist Zinema. A Twin Cities screening will follow March 25. After that, said Minneapolis-based producer Daniel Oyinloye, "the sky's the limit."

AJ Valentine, of Duluth, is writer of the short film "Nana's Porch." Contributed / DanSan Creatives

The film tells a fictional story, but one with themes close to the writer's heart. "I wanted it to be my letter to Black men saying that I see you," Valentine told the News Tribune. "Not only do I see you, but I want everybody to see you."

"Nana's Porch" is told in retrospect from the perspective of the adult Rome, remembering summers spent at the Louisiana home of his grandmother. Rome recounts how, as a boy, he formed a close bond with his cousin, JoJo.

"It shares so much of our story, Black people's story, that isn't told," said Valentine. "You don't see a boy and his cousin growing up together and having a great (relationship). That's not the perspective of Black people we get in media. We get a lot of Black trauma stories; that's all we see."

Oyinloye first connected with Valentine in 2018 after he visited Denfeld High School, where Valentine was then a student, for a storytelling program. "I reached out to him," remembered Valentine, "and I was like, 'Daniel, you should read my short story.' And then he read it, and he goes, 'This needs to be a movie.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a no-brainer," said Oyinloye about working with Valentine. "My wife (Sandra Oyinloye) and myself just launched our nonprofit, DanSan Creatives, and the nonprofit sector is designed around that work. It's designed around bringing stories to life, creating platforms for young people, and not just young people: inter-generationally."

Valentine was born and raised in Duluth, where she still lives as she attends Florida's Full Sail University through an online program focused on the entertainment business. A number of her family members and friends will attend the two upcoming screenings.

"I have to be AJ, the professional" at the screenings, Valentine said with a smile. "It's going to be weird for them to see me in my element, because I goof around all the time at home."

Views of the night sky lend a poignant perspective in the short film "Nana's Porch." Contributed / DanSan Creatives

"For us as a people, it's a very reflective piece that helps us see ourselves," said Oyinloye, referencing the Black community. The producer expects that the film, directed by Ashawnti Sakina Ford, will also resonate with a broader viewership.

"We all love summertime," Oyinloye continued. "We all love a good time. That's really why (people) want to see this film. They want to enjoy those memories. They want to call up their cousin after the film and say hello. They want to check in on their grandmother."

"Nana's Porch" screens Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Zeitgeist Zinema in Duluth, with a discussion to follow. For information and tickets, see dansancreatives.org.