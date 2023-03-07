99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Short Cuts: Film by Duluth writer premiering Saturday at Zeitgeist

With "Nana's Porch," writer AJ Valentine wants viewers "to allow themselves to feel." The 31-minute film is about two cousins forming a tight bond during summers spent at their grandmother's house.

A young Black man relaxes and laughs on the porch of a house. He wears a black Ford logo t-shirt and a black cap with a Route 66 logo.
Jeremie Niyonkure Jr. plays the character Rome as a teenager in the short film "Nana's Porch."
Contributed / DanSan Creatives
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
March 07, 2023 06:00 AM

DULUTH — "Nana's Porch," a 31-minute film penned by Duluth writer AJ Valentine, will have its world premiere Saturday night at the Zeitgeist Zinema. A Twin Cities screening will follow March 25. After that, said Minneapolis-based producer Daniel Oyinloye, "the sky's the limit."

Young Black woman stands on North Pier of Duluth Ship Canal, with Aerial Lift Bridge visible in background. She leans against a green fence, wearing yellow long-sleeve shirt.
AJ Valentine, of Duluth, is writer of the short film "Nana's Porch."
Contributed / DanSan Creatives

The film tells a fictional story, but one with themes close to the writer's heart. "I wanted it to be my letter to Black men saying that I see you," Valentine told the News Tribune. "Not only do I see you, but I want everybody to see you."

"Nana's Porch" is told in retrospect from the perspective of the adult Rome, remembering summers spent at the Louisiana home of his grandmother. Rome recounts how, as a boy, he formed a close bond with his cousin, JoJo.

"It shares so much of our story, Black people's story, that isn't told," said Valentine. "You don't see a boy and his cousin growing up together and having a great (relationship). That's not the perspective of Black people we get in media. We get a lot of Black trauma stories; that's all we see."

Oyinloye first connected with Valentine in 2018 after he visited Denfeld High School, where Valentine was then a student, for a storytelling program. "I reached out to him," remembered Valentine, "and I was like, 'Daniel, you should read my short story.' And then he read it, and he goes, 'This needs to be a movie.'"

"It was a no-brainer," said Oyinloye about working with Valentine. "My wife (Sandra Oyinloye) and myself just launched our nonprofit, DanSan Creatives, and the nonprofit sector is designed around that work. It's designed around bringing stories to life, creating platforms for young people, and not just young people: inter-generationally."

Valentine was born and raised in Duluth, where she still lives as she attends Florida's Full Sail University through an online program focused on the entertainment business. A number of her family members and friends will attend the two upcoming screenings.

"I have to be AJ, the professional" at the screenings, Valentine said with a smile. "It's going to be weird for them to see me in my element, because I goof around all the time at home."

Two human silhouettes appear in the foreground of a view looking up at the starry night sky.
Views of the night sky lend a poignant perspective in the short film "Nana's Porch."
Contributed / DanSan Creatives

"For us as a people, it's a very reflective piece that helps us see ourselves," said Oyinloye, referencing the Black community. The producer expects that the film, directed by Ashawnti Sakina Ford, will also resonate with a broader viewership.

"We all love summertime," Oyinloye continued. "We all love a good time. That's really why (people) want to see this film. They want to enjoy those memories. They want to call up their cousin after the film and say hello. They want to check in on their grandmother."

"Nana's Porch" screens Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Zeitgeist Zinema in Duluth, with a discussion to follow. For information and tickets, see dansancreatives.org.

Light-skinned woman and man locked in tight embrace. Woman, looking near verge of tears, is shirtless. Man is wearing brown t-shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: 'One Fine Morning' a subtle study of loss, life
Mia Hansen-Love's new movie, opening Friday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, stars Lea Seydoux as a single mother who's finding new passion even while losing her father.
March 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
