Short Cuts: Duluth Homegrown, Chester Creek Concert Series schedules announced

Music fans can start marking their calendars for two of the year's most reliable draws.

Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Troy Rogers, left, sharpens an ax while performing as Robot Rickshaw at Vikre Distillery during the Homegrown Music Festival on May 3, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:01 AM

DULUTH — Two of Duluth's most eagerly anticipated annual concert series have announced their lineups. Local music fans, and anyone who plans to visit Duluth in coming months, may want to mark their calendars.

AfroGeode & The Gemstones Allison Payonk practices with her bandmates at the Encore Music Studio
Allison Payonk plays saxophone during a rehearsal with AfroGeode and the Gemstones in Duluth on Feb. 1.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

The sprawling Duluth Homegrown Music Festival will return from April 30 through May 7, with a dizzying array of local artists playing venues across the city. This year, those venues will include Studio Four (the former Underground Theatre, in the St. Louis County Depot), the DECC Arena (no pressure, but Duke Ellington played there), Blacklist Brewing (for the first time in their new space) and downtown's One Stop Shop, 26 W. First St.

Just to scratch the surface of this year's acts, they include All the Pretty Horses (frontwoman Venus De Mars grew up in Duluth), busy supergroup Damien (members include Alan Sparhawk), Robot Rickshaw (recently the subject of a Northlandia feature in the News Tribune), indie rock party starters Alamode, Afrogeode and the Gemstones (in the DECC Arena) and the Polkarobics.

Artist wears 3D printed mask.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Duluth's 'musical roboticist' resdesigns rig
This week in Northlandia, we introduce you to Duluth musical roboticist, Robot Rickshaw, who you may have seen peddling his unique brand of avant garde electronica around Duluth.
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Rich Mattson and the Northstars, who play Homegrown on May 5, will hardly make it back home to Sparta before they have to turn around and come back to Duluth for a June 13 show kicking off the Chester Creek Concert Series. This is the 40th annual series, and an official news release from the city of Duluth guarantees the lineup "will surely get everyone’s toes tapping!"

The free Tuesday night concert series will continue for eight more weeks, taking the July 4 holiday off and reserving Aug. 22 as a potential rain postponement date. (If this winter drags on any longer, they might start to fear a snow-out.) Aly Aleigha, North Shore Big Band and Fish Heads are among the other acts set to rock Chester Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Homegrown details and ticket information, see duluthhomegrown.org. For the Chester Creek Concert Series schedule, see duluthmn.gov.

