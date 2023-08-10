Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Short Cuts: Duluth Chamber Music Festival returns, with nature-inspired viola

Luthier Marinos Glitsos has crafted a "Duluth" model instrument to be played onstage at Weber Music Hall during the climactic concert of the second-annual festival.

Close-up studio photo of the top center area of a viola, with rich red color and lightly cracked finish against a gray background.
This "Duluth" model viola has a red color inspired by Northland trees in autumn, as well as a cracked finish meant to be reminiscent of Lake Superior ice.
Contributed / Duluth Chamber Music Festival
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — The viola is ruby red, like "the breathtaking fall colors along the shores of Lake Superior." It features a texture resembling cracked ice. Its arch is higher than most, as if inflated by the gales of November.

Rear view of viola body, red in color against a grey background.
Matt Young will play this "Duluth" model viola at Weber Music Hall on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Contributed / Duluth Chamber Music Festival

From its description, the instrument sounds positively enchanted, and you'll be able to judge for yourself Thursday, Aug. 17, at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Weber Music Hall. There, the "Duluth" model viola, crafted by luthiers Marinos Glitsos and Peter Bingen, will be played onstage by Matt Young.

Young is a co-founder and one of two artistic directors of the Duluth Chamber Music Festival, which is returning for a second-annual celebration of classical music performed by small ensembles.

"I was not able to play last year because I was so busy doing administrative stuff," said Young. "But this year I'm going to try to do both, and really looking forward to playing with Sayaka."

That would be pianist Sayaka Tanikawa, another co-founder and artistic director. "We know what to expect," she said, "but we are trying to build a more embedded program within the community this season."

A violinist, pianist, cellist, and violist complete a piece with a flourish: bows held high, the pianist's hands aloft. They are seen from above on a stage with blonde wood flooring.
This year's festival will include an Aug. 18 outreach performance at a YMCA day camp, as well as an Aug. 15 community engagement performance that will mark "the inaugural performance" in the new chapel at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, said Tanikawa. The latter performance is open to the public, and the music will also be streamed into the rooms of patients receiving care at the facility.

Empty pews face a cross at the altar of a small chapel
The chapel at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, seen in March.
Laura Butterbrodt / File / Duluth News Tribune

An Aug. 16 house show is full, but as of press time, tickets remain available for the Aug. 17 concert at Weber Music Hall. The program opens with music by Dimitri Shostakovich and closes with Antonin Dvorak's "Piano Quintet in A Major (Op. 81)," which Young called "a blockbuster staple of the repertoire."

The middle of the program will feature two pieces that show "the evolution of the string quartet," as Tanikawa put it. First, the musicians will perform Franz Joseph Haydn's "String Quartet Op. 20 No. 5," a 1772 classic "making this genre and then bring(ing) it to new heights," explained Tanikawa.

also read

Then, attendees will hear "Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout," a 2001 quartet by American composer Gabriela Lena Frank.

"Something that's similar between these two composers is that they are interested in this idea of folk music," said Tanikawa.

"Haydn was in this sort of Austro-Hungarian folk from the Romani people," explained Young, "and then Gabriela's music is very much South American in focus. She's half-Peruvian (in) ancestry, and I think that's been a constant theme of and source of inspiration for her writing, from her words."

Four musicians perform on instruments on stage in wood-paneled concert hall. Performers include three string players and a pianist.
Violinist Yun-Ting Lee, from left, pianist Sayaka Tanikawa, cellist Dane Johansen and violist Jonathan Vinocour perform at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Weber Music Hall in 2022 as part of the Duluth Chamber Music Festival.
Contributed / Derek Montgomery

The inspiration for the "Duluth" viola wasn't just Lake Superior and the city, where Glitsos grew up. The instrument maker attended last year's inaugural concert at Weber Hall, and subsequently offered to use his craft to contribute to the event. When the viola is sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit music festival.

"It’s important to me to support Duluth as a destination for great music and the enjoyment of the arts," said Glitsos in a news release, "and the DCMF is a wonderful addition to the already strong scene."

For information and to reserve tickets, see duluthchambermusicfestival.org.

