99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Short Cuts: DSSO announces 2023-24 season, celebrating Dirk Meyer's 10th anniversary

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra's current music director took that role in 2013. The upcoming season reprises past favorites, and highlights composers who are women.

Portrait of light-skinned bearded man in blue suit and eyeglasses, holding a baton and smiling against a black background.
Dirk Meyer joined the DSSO as music director in 2013.
Contributed / Hillary Odom
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — In September 2013, the News Tribune talked with Dirk Meyer as the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra's new music director prepared to take the baton from predecessor Markand Thakar.

"Let's just say I really have to buy some new clothing before winter starts," said Meyer, who was previously associate conductor of the Sarasota Orchestra in Florida.

A decade later, Meyer and the DSSO have endured far more than just freezing temperatures together. The orchestra's upcoming season, announced last week, celebrates the conductor's anniversary with returning favorites from the past nine seasons.

A woman poses for a photo in front of a river
Wendy Durrwachter, in a photo distributed to media as the composer announced her candidacy for Duluth City Council District 1.
Contributed / Wendy Durrwachter

The season's other theme is highlighting the contributions of female composers. Several pieces by women include a world premiere by a Duluth composer, Wendy Durrwachter. Just three days after a DECC audience hears Durrwachter's new piece Nov. 4, some attendees will be among the 1st District voters considering whether to make the composer their next city councilor.

The DSSO has announced seven Masterworks concerts of classical repertoire, and two Pops concerts including a holiday show (Dec. 2) and a program of light classics like Gioachino Rossini's "William Tell Overture" (Feb. 10). One chamber music concert, at a date to be announced, will take place at the Depot Theatre as the DSSO assumes management of that space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masterworks and Pops concerts will, as usual, be held at the DECC's Symphony Hall. Highlights include Orion Weiss returning Sept. 16 to play Edvard Grieg's "Piano Concerto," as he did for Meyer's first concert as music director in 2013.

more about DSSO

Gustav Mahler's epic "Symphony No. 3" will constitute an entire program Oct. 7, and on March 16, the DSSO will welcome two past guest soloists who also form a romantic couple offstage (Geneva Lewis and Gabriel Martins) to play the "Concerto for Violin and Cello" by Johannes Brahms.

As part of the season planning process, the DSSO asked its audience members to pick their favorite selections from the past decade. The "clear winner," according to a statement from Meyer, was Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana," which the orchestra previously performed in 2016.

"Based on a medieval collection of songs by wandering students and runaway monks," critic Jan Swafford once wrote about Orff's composition, "the work forms a vivacious manifesto of the undergraduate mentality and its perennial agenda." Duluth is, after all, a college town.

For details on concerts and ticketing, see dsso.com.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
ReadByBen logo
Arts and Entertainment
Former Duluth TikTok tarot card reader builds community
Hill City resident Ben Robinson started doing tarot card readings on social media when he was unemployed during the pandemic, but found new meaning in the work following a health scare.
April 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 17, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Jonathan Thunder pose.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth artist stars in PBS documentary about his life, work
"Jonathan Thunder: Good Mythology” was filmed over a year, and it follows the art and inspiration of the Duluth artist.
April 16, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth musician, therapist and activist Diona Johnson dies at 35
Well known as the leader of AfroGeode and the Gemstones, Johnson was a clinical therapist and a vocal advocate for Duluth's Black and LGBTQ communities.
April 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Chippewa man holds microphone while performing. He wears a red sports jersey and a black baseball cap.
Arts and Entertainment
Red Lake rapper Baby Shel gets ready to rock Amsoil Arena
On Friday, April 21, Duluth's largest indoor entertainment venue will host its first hip-hop concert in seven years, headlined by Kevin Gates and Waka Flocka Flame. Baby Shel will perform and emcee.
April 13, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Elaborate chandelier hangs above bare theater stage, with empty seats visible in background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth plans sendoff as 'Phantom of the Opera' ends era on Broadway
Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical is closing after 35 years on the Great White Way. Lyric Opera of the North will mark the show's final night with a Greysolon party.
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse follows 'The Simpsons' through apocalypse
In "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," one episode of the long-running cartoon becomes an allegorical epic for a society rebuilding after catastrophe.
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned young adults in yellow raincoats hold red umbrellas and hold their hands out, smiling.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: 'Singin' in the Rain' and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man onstage with banjo turns around to flash a peace sign to the viewer. Behind him, a crowded bar of spectators is visible.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Trampled By Turtles surprises Sir Ben's to mark band's 20th anniversary
The string band got their start with a show at Sir Benedict's in Duluth on April 4, 2003. Twenty years later to the day, they returned to the East Hillside venue's crowded stage.
April 09, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman holds paintbrush as she talks in front of a moose painting.
Arts and Entertainment
Two Harbors woman paints Cloquet man's moose photo — and wins global art competition
Lisa Perrin-Kosmo thanks Dewey Dupuis Sr. for use of the image. “I don’t think I’d ever get a shot like that,” she said.
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
boy band members react to mayor
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth declares Big Time Rush Day as boy band visits its 'hometown' for the first time ever
April 04, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman and man laugh as they play guitars.
Arts and Entertainment
New music school opens in downtown Duluth
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Homegrown, Chester Creek Concert Series schedules announced
April 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
a hand holds a spoon over a round ceramic dish containing a yellow, crusty food
Lifestyle
Beatrice Ojakangas column: Sunday mornings call for souffles
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Beatrice Ojakangas
high school boys play ice hockey
Prep
All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year: Cole Christian’s leadership keys Duluth East turnaround
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Gov. Tim Walz State of State
Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
April 18, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Second baseman catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep baseball: Cloquet tops Superior 4-3 in extra innings
April 18, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski