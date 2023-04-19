Short Cuts: DSSO announces 2023-24 season, celebrating Dirk Meyer's 10th anniversary

DULUTH — In September 2013, the News Tribune talked with Dirk Meyer as the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra's new music director prepared to take the baton from predecessor Markand Thakar.

"Let's just say I really have to buy some new clothing before winter starts," said Meyer, who was previously associate conductor of the Sarasota Orchestra in Florida.

A decade later, Meyer and the DSSO have endured far more than just freezing temperatures together. The orchestra's upcoming season, announced last week, celebrates the conductor's anniversary with returning favorites from the past nine seasons.

Wendy Durrwachter, in a photo distributed to media as the composer announced her candidacy for Duluth City Council District 1. Contributed / Wendy Durrwachter

The season's other theme is highlighting the contributions of female composers. Several pieces by women include a world premiere by a Duluth composer, Wendy Durrwachter. Just three days after a DECC audience hears Durrwachter's new piece Nov. 4, some attendees will be among the 1st District voters considering whether to make the composer their next city councilor.

The DSSO has announced seven Masterworks concerts of classical repertoire, and two Pops concerts including a holiday show (Dec. 2) and a program of light classics like Gioachino Rossini's "William Tell Overture" (Feb. 10). One chamber music concert, at a date to be announced, will take place at the Depot Theatre as the DSSO assumes management of that space.

Masterworks and Pops concerts will, as usual, be held at the DECC's Symphony Hall. Highlights include Orion Weiss returning Sept. 16 to play Edvard Grieg's "Piano Concerto," as he did for Meyer's first concert as music director in 2013.

Gustav Mahler's epic "Symphony No. 3" will constitute an entire program Oct. 7, and on March 16, the DSSO will welcome two past guest soloists who also form a romantic couple offstage (Geneva Lewis and Gabriel Martins) to play the "Concerto for Violin and Cello" by Johannes Brahms.

As part of the season planning process, the DSSO asked its audience members to pick their favorite selections from the past decade. The "clear winner," according to a statement from Meyer, was Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana," which the orchestra previously performed in 2016.

"Based on a medieval collection of songs by wandering students and runaway monks," critic Jan Swafford once wrote about Orff's composition, "the work forms a vivacious manifesto of the undergraduate mentality and its perennial agenda." Duluth is, after all, a college town.

For details on concerts and ticketing, see dsso.com.