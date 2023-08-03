Short Cuts: 'Born in Chicago' documentary tells story of the blues

DULUTH — Thomas Foster, who in 1868 styled Duluth "the Zenith City of the Unsalted Seas," imagined that our city would become "the Chicago of Lake Superior." It's a goal Duluth arguably met, becoming the largest U.S. city on the lake, but Chicago's stature as the crossroads of America (no matter what Indiana says) has only grown.

Duluthians — and all Midwesterners — can take pride that when our own Bob Dylan made music history at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, it was a bunch of Chicago musicians up there on stage with him.

Dylan "going electric" is a short episode in "Born in Chicago," a new documentary that makes a case for the Chicago blues as a central genre of popular music in the years following the emergence of rock 'n' roll. The film is now available for rent or purchase on various digital platforms.

At a brisk 77 minutes, the documentary doesn't go nearly as far as it could in establishing the Chicago blues as the foundation of genres including hard rock and heavy metal. While rock and roll was born in the South, rock — the kind of music you're thinking about when you simply say that one word — owes much of its electric buzz to Chicago.

The celebratory documentary, directed by Bob Sarles and John Anderson with narration by Dan Aykroyd (unofficially doing his Elwood Blues voice), also declines to grapple with the questions of structural racism surrounding a story that begins with Black artists bringing the blues north during the Great Migration and ends with a band of white guys proudly bearing the torch.

Instead, "Born in Chicago" focuses on the musical comity between foundational Black musicians like Howlin' Wolf and the younger white players who discovered their sound and brought the electric blues to white audiences in the 1960s. There's a much bigger story to tell here, but "Born in Chicago" is largely content to serve as a quick who's-who.

There's a brief interview clip with Dylan in the documentary, which compiles footage from a variety of sources. (It took producers years to compile the clips and secure all the necessary permissions.) Dylan speaks about being impressed with Mike Bloomfield, the firebrand guitarist who played in the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and provided the electric howl heard on "Like a Rolling Stone."

When Bloomfield went out west, helping to solidify the hold Chicago blues had on even next-generation rockers like the Grateful Dead, he advocated for the artists who taught him everything he knew. "You've got to get Muddy Waters," Bloomfield recounts telling promoter Bill Graham. "You've got to get B.B. King, because this is the real thing."