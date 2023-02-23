99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Short Cuts: Book tells true story of unusual Lake Superior shipwreck

"Shipwrecked and Rescued" chronicles a winter wreck that miraculously caused no loss of life and little loss of cargo. Another new book describes how Communist Finns were lured to their deaths.

Hand holding book: "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" by Larry Jorgensen. Cover has collage of ship trapped in ice and 1920s cars driving between walls of deep snow.
Larry Jorgensen's "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" tells the story of a 1926 Lake Superior wreck and the remarkable salvage operation that followed.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM

DULUTH — Larry Jorgensen's new book "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" made it to Duluth, which is more than can be said about the ship the book describes.

The City of Bangor freighter set out from Detroit in November 1926, en route to Duluth with 248 new Chrysler sedans to be sold at Zenith City dealerships. When a Lake Superior storm whipped up, the 444-foot ship hit a shoreline reef off Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, sealing its fate.

It was a minor miracle that the entire crew of 29 survived the incident, shuttling to shore in a lifeboat and wandering through snow up to 4 feet high until they were finally spotted.

That was just the beginning of the City of Bangor saga, though. Chrysler wanted those cars back, which ultimately entailed an epic caravan over the frozen lake, through towering snow drifts, and back to the Motor City by rail. Finally, the ship itself was scrapped and hauled away.

more about shipwrecks
Barge129.png
Minnesota
Cargo ship that sank in Lake Superior 120 years ago found
The vessel was carrying iron ore and being towed by a steamer named the Maunaloa when the cargo ship sank during a storm.
October 12, 2022 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Charles E. Ramirez / The Detroit News
Daniel J. Morrell passes under Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge in the late 1950s.
Local
The story behind the Great Lakes' third-deadliest shipwreck
A recent exhibit and book re-examine the 1966 sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell.
March 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
nameboard of the schooner-barge Atlanta
News
130 years after it sank, well-preserved wreckage of ship found in Lake Superior
At 650 feet deep, the wreck isn't accessible to divers.
March 03, 2022 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson and Andrew Krueger / MPR News
The 107-foot J. H. Jones steamship was traveling from Wiarton, Ontario, to Manitoulin Island in the Georgian Bay when a storm carrying gale-force winds brought down the ship. It sunk on Nov. 22, 1906. Courtesy of Cris Kohl
News
Great Lakes shipwreck find closes door on 100-year-old wonder
The freighter J. H. Jones was missing for more than 100 years. Shipwreck hunters found the wreckage in two hours. Ken Merryman, who lives in Fridley, Minn., cites a combination of luck and research for the quick find. "We've never had that good o...
September 16, 2018 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Jack Nissen

ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Bangor is best known on the Keweenaw, where a museum contains artifacts including the ship's log, the captain's desk and even a sedan that was left behind. The story's of interest to all Great Lakes shipwreck buffs, though, and a remarkable testament to just how much a completed car was worth in Jazz Age Duluth.

Even as the City of Bangor was foundering, Finnish American communities across the Northland were falling under the spell of communism.

Karelia, a region just east of Finland, had recently become a Soviet republic. With the world abuzz over the potential of Marxist ideas to facilitate a more just distribution of wealth, Finns weary of mining the Mesabi to fill the pockets of capitalist investors were understandably tempted to relocate to a familiar landscape where they might labor instead for the common good.

Hand holding book: "The Communist Chasm: How the Dreams of a Better Life Became a Terrible Nightmare" by Nan Wisherd. Cover depicts horizontal rows of colored smoke: red, blue, and green from top to bottom.
"The Communist Chasm" tells the story of how Finnish Americans from Minnesota and Wisconsin emigrated to the Soviet Union and faced a terrible fate.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Those dreams were shattered, as Nan Wisherd recounts in her fascinating new history, "The Communist Chasm."

The communist Finns, including 10,000 recent emigrants from North America, were swept up in Joseph Stalin's paranoia. Lenin's successor feared the Finns were conspiring to secede from the Soviet Union and attach Karelia to Finland. The first gulag of the Great Terror was built in Karelia, and mass arrests found the idealistic Finns corralled into forced labor camps. Thousands were executed.

The book lends new poignancy to "Green Bear," a sculpture that stands in Gichi-Ode' Akiing alongside the Lakewalk. It was donated by the people of Petrozavodsk, a Karelian sister city to Duluth. The relationship between the cities has facilitated supportive relationships among relatives of Finns who suffered or perished during the Great Terror, the secrets of which only began to fully emerge during Mikhail Gorbachev's glasnost era in the 1980s.

Bronze sculpture in outdoor setting, with stylized depiction of two bears bending over a tulip. Vertical sculpture with shiny golden metal is visible in the background.
"Green Bear," front, and, "Water and Friendship" are seen at Gichi-Ode' Akiing in Duluth, June 2022.
Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

One photo in Wisherd's book depicts young Finns posing at Waino's Round Hall in Douglas County. Attendees at a summer camp, they're holding a banner depicting a hammer and sickle along with the year: 1926. The City of Bangor would hit the rocks that very winter, but some of those Finns would meet a far crueler fate.

More about books
First three "Harry Potter" hardcovers stacked on table, with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on top. Cover illustration features boy riding broomstick, reaching up to catch a snitch.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Facing J.K. Rowling's views as 'Harry Potter' comes to DECC
The creator of a "Wizarding World" and one of the bestselling authors of all time, she has argued against transgender rights. Northland trans advocates say they can no longer support her.
February 22, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Arts and Entertainment
Author Marie Myung-Ok Lee on her Northland history, 'reverse autobiographical' novel
February 22, 2023 06:23 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Northland well-represented among 2023 Minnesota Book Award nominees
February 07, 2023 08:00 AM

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
A young man in a sweater stands in front of a sign for the Duluth Armory.
Arts and Entertainment
UMD student video showcases Duluth Armory history, future
February 21, 2023 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bearded man with white hair stands in front of an orchestra
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: DSSO pays tribute to John Williams
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-BELZER-OBIT-GET
Arts and Entertainment
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and longtime TV detective, dies at 78
February 19, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times