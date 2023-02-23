Short Cuts: Book tells true story of unusual Lake Superior shipwreck

DULUTH — Larry Jorgensen's new book "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" made it to Duluth, which is more than can be said about the ship the book describes.

The City of Bangor freighter set out from Detroit in November 1926, en route to Duluth with 248 new Chrysler sedans to be sold at Zenith City dealerships. When a Lake Superior storm whipped up, the 444-foot ship hit a shoreline reef off Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, sealing its fate.

It was a minor miracle that the entire crew of 29 survived the incident, shuttling to shore in a lifeboat and wandering through snow up to 4 feet high until they were finally spotted.

That was just the beginning of the City of Bangor saga, though. Chrysler wanted those cars back, which ultimately entailed an epic caravan over the frozen lake, through towering snow drifts, and back to the Motor City by rail. Finally, the ship itself was scrapped and hauled away.

The City of Bangor is best known on the Keweenaw, where a museum contains artifacts including the ship's log, the captain's desk and even a sedan that was left behind. The story's of interest to all Great Lakes shipwreck buffs, though, and a remarkable testament to just how much a completed car was worth in Jazz Age Duluth.

Even as the City of Bangor was foundering, Finnish American communities across the Northland were falling under the spell of communism.

Karelia, a region just east of Finland, had recently become a Soviet republic. With the world abuzz over the potential of Marxist ideas to facilitate a more just distribution of wealth, Finns weary of mining the Mesabi to fill the pockets of capitalist investors were understandably tempted to relocate to a familiar landscape where they might labor instead for the common good.

"The Communist Chasm" tells the story of how Finnish Americans from Minnesota and Wisconsin emigrated to the Soviet Union and faced a terrible fate. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Those dreams were shattered, as Nan Wisherd recounts in her fascinating new history, "The Communist Chasm."

The communist Finns, including 10,000 recent emigrants from North America, were swept up in Joseph Stalin's paranoia. Lenin's successor feared the Finns were conspiring to secede from the Soviet Union and attach Karelia to Finland. The first gulag of the Great Terror was built in Karelia, and mass arrests found the idealistic Finns corralled into forced labor camps. Thousands were executed.

The book lends new poignancy to "Green Bear," a sculpture that stands in Gichi-Ode' Akiing alongside the Lakewalk. It was donated by the people of Petrozavodsk, a Karelian sister city to Duluth. The relationship between the cities has facilitated supportive relationships among relatives of Finns who suffered or perished during the Great Terror, the secrets of which only began to fully emerge during Mikhail Gorbachev's glasnost era in the 1980s.

"Green Bear," front, and, "Water and Friendship" are seen at Gichi-Ode' Akiing in Duluth, June 2022. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

One photo in Wisherd's book depicts young Finns posing at Waino's Round Hall in Douglas County. Attendees at a summer camp, they're holding a banner depicting a hammer and sickle along with the year: 1926. The City of Bangor would hit the rocks that very winter, but some of those Finns would meet a far crueler fate.