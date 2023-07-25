Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Short Cuts: 'Barbie' wins blockbuster weekend at movies

In an increasingly rare weekend where new movies were at the center of the cultural conversation, "Barbie" blew "Oppenheimer" away in ticket sales. It's also a far better movie.

Promotional poster for "Barbie" movie features white woman in character as living doll, smiling and wearing striped bathing suit.
A promotional poster for "Barbie."
Contributed / Warner Bros.
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 9:37 AM

DULUTH — On Wednesday, July 19, I went to the Marcus Duluth Cinema hoping to catch a "Barbie" preview screening. It was sold out, so I caught a different movie, but I was amazed to see how people had actually heeded the call to dress up for the "Barbie" screening. Fans of all ages and genders wore popping pink, posing for selfies and buzzing with anticipation.

"Full-on costumes," I texted some friends. "On a rainy Wednesday night in Duluth? This movie is going to be massive."

Smiling white man in blue button-down shirt poses for selfie in front of "Barbie" branded backdrop, holding pink mylar balloons.
The Marcus Duluth Cinema created a photo wall for "Barbie" attendees to pose with. Many, but not all, dressed for the occasion.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Sure enough, "Barbie" posted historic numbers over its opening weekend. With a U.S. box office tally of $162 million, it had the biggest opening weekend ever for a movie that's not a sequel or a superhero film — and also the biggest opening weekend ever for a movie directed by a woman, marking Greta Gerwig's dizzying rise from indie icon to mainstream powerhouse.

"Barbie," though, is hardly a sellout. The Mattel toy-makers and producers at Warner Bros. bet on a writer-director who would do something genuinely interesting with their prize intellectual property, and Gerwig delivered a movie so fun and daring that it drew all of popular culture into its orbit.

It even absorbed Christopher Nolan's somber biopic "Oppenheimer," inspiring "Barbenheimer" memes and creating a double feature dare that many moviegoers took. Pulling in $82 million domestically, "Oppenheimer" exceeded expectations.

Despite its twisty script, "Oppenheimer" took a conservative approach and stuck to the story of one man and his conscience, omitting Indigenous and Japanese perspectives — and failing to even pass the Bechdel Test. "Barbie," on the other hand, managed to wrap an exploration of contemporary masculinity and critique of corporate feminism into what could have been a breezy girl-power romp.

Promotional poster for "Barbie" movie depicts white man in character as living doll, dressed for the beach in green-and-pink striped shirt.
A promotional poster for "Barbie."
Contributed / Warner Bros.

The movie's premise is that Barbie (Margot Robbie) has to cross over from the perfect, plastic Barbieland into the messy real world to find the source of the troubling emotions she's begun to experience. Ken (Ryan Gosling) tags along, and the pair discover what patriarchy looks like in practice.

That would be plenty ambitious for most movies based on popular toy lines, but Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach take it to the next level by having Ken return to infect Barbieland with a caricatured version of patriarchy, forcing Barbie and her allies to break the trance by elucidating the impossible expectations that sets for women.

Nor is the film content to just dunk on dudes. While Barbie is coming to terms with the limitations of a life where there are no tears, Ken wrestles with the need to move beyond swaggering displays of masculinity and do the hard work of achieving self-knowledge.

Yes, that's all in the "Barbie" movie, which also shimmers with style and boasts great gags from start to finish. It's going to be a Best Picture contender, but the girls and women — and boys, and men — who have been putting on the pink to delight in this extraordinary motion picture don't need the Academy's validation.

Nor do they need this critic's approval, but I didn't want this historic week to pass without going on the record. "Oppenheimer" is just fine. "Barbie" is everything.

