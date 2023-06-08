99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, June 8

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Short Cuts: Babie Eyes to release debut album with Earth Rider show

One of the Twin Ports' most buzzworthy new bands of 2022 is kicking off the summer season with the Saturday release of their LP "See the World Through."

Five people, casually dressed and striking diverse poses, sit closely together in front of white wood-shingled wall.
"Having the right intention behind it is a big thing," says Heidi Feroe, center, about her band Babie Eyes.
Contributed / Earth Rider Brewing
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Healing, positivity, self-care, good vibes. Song titles like "Gratitude" and "Feel Alright."

Album cover: "See the World Through" by Babie Eyes, with collage art depicting two small human figures with giant eyes in place of heads.
Artist Heidi Feroe created the cover art for "See the World Through," the debut album by her band Babie Eyes.
Contributed / Heidi Feroe

"Sometimes it can sound a little cheesy, the stuff that you sing about, but it's all real," said Heidi Feroe. "That's what matters."

The frontwoman of Babie Eyes was speaking with the News Tribune by phone Friday morning after already performing on local TV that same day. The media whirlwind was indicative of the high level of interest in the band and their forthcoming debut album, "See the World Through."

Babie Eyes will be onstage Saturday night at Earth Rider Brewery's Festival Field in Superior to launch the album, which was recorded with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound. Boss Mama and the Jebberhooch and the Gavin St. Clair Band will open.

"This album was a lot of effort, especially doing the artwork and stuff too," said Feroe, who is also a visual artist. "We're all really proud of what we accomplished. It's just going to be a big celebration."

Babie Eyes came together in spring 2022, marking Feroe's return to public music-making. "I spent many years not playing music," said the Duluth resident, who grew up in Poplar. "Then I got into doing art, and coming back into the community through art, and watching New Salty Dog play in town."

also read

Jacob Mahon of New Salty Dog ended up joining Babie Eyes, which also includes Ian Alexy (Hobo Nephews), Curtis Bellows and Kenny Bressler. The group's sound is melodic, often gently so, but without being precious or facile. The band's instrumental prowess adds welcome texture to songs with lyrics that float through modes of expression rather than hitting them on the nose.

"I went through a process of healing for sure, emotionally and physically," said Feroe about the events that informed the band's music. "I had this back problem that was debilitating me, and over the past year, since I've had the band, I've been going to a chiropractor and ... I can walk and dance and do all the things I hadn't been able to do."

How about swimming? Babie Eyes' upcoming gigs include playing Glensheen's Concerts on the Pier series July 19. Some previous performers, notably Alan Sparhawk, have concluded their concerts by leaping off the pier to baptize themselves in the waters of Lake Superior. Will Babie Eyes follow suit?

"Definitely," said Feroe with a laugh. "You can't not do that."

For more information, find Babie Eyes on Bandcamp, Instagram and Facebook.

Band of four light-skinned men performs on concrete pier, as people site all around watching. Band lineup includes keyboardist, drummer, bassist and guitarist.
Arts and Entertainment
Glensheen announces 2023 Concerts on the Pier lineup
Erik Koskinen, jeremy messersmith and Babie Eyes are among nine artists who will play the free Wednesday night shows in July and August. The mansion also announced Beer Garden events in June.
May 16, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.


