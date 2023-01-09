99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Short Cuts: Art by Duluth's Kelly Schamberger will be turned into fashion — and sent to moon

"Once Upon a Childhood," an oil painting of a model ship, has received an award in the 16th International ARC Salon Competition.

Brunette, light-skinned woman in painting studio, smiling at the camera. Behind her, a painting of a ship is visible on an easel.
Kelly Schamberger in her Duluth home studio, with her award-winning painting "Once Upon a Childhood" visible in the background.
Contributed / Wolfskull Creative, Michelle Bennett
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 09, 2023 04:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — "Once Upon a Childhood," a 2020 oil painting by Duluth artist Kelly Schamberger, has received a Fashion Week San Diego Award in an international competition. As a result, the image of a model ship will not only be displayed in New York, it will serve as inspiration for an original couture outfit and — wait for it — sent to the moon.

Oil painting of wooden model ship with three masts and rigging, sitting on what appears to be a blue cloth suggesting waves. Background is dark, with several star-like yellow lights dispersed throughout.
"Once Upon a Childhood," a 2020 oil painting by Duluth artist Kelly Schamberger.
Contributed / Mitch Rossow Fine Art Photography

"I still can't believe it," said Schamberger, reached by phone Tuesday. "People spend their life trying to get recognized in this competition." The competition is under the auspices of New Jersey's Art Renewal Center, an organization Schamberger describes as "the foremost authority (on, and) promoter of contemporary realist artists."

The 16th International ARC Salon Competition entails a complex culling from several thousand submissions. There are dozens of award categories, with varying prizes and numbers of winners. Schamberger's piece was one of 10 honored by Fashion Week San Diego, which will commission a designer (the artist doesn't yet know who) to create an outfit inspired by the painting. The outfit will be modeled alongside the artwork during a July exhibition at Sotheby's in New York City.

Schamberger's painting will also be one of 221 winning pieces represented in a set of time capsules heading to space later this year. As the competition website explains: "Art images will be laser-etched on nickel microfiche and/or digitized on terabyte memory cards and enclosed in a time capsule on the Griffin lunar lander, launched by SpaceX, and placed on the Moon in perpetuity."

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Homegrown Music Festival focuses on West Duluth Wednesday evening
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Homegrown Winter Fiasco and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
January 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-12-GREATEST-NEW-JERSEY-CONCERTS-7-NJA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in November
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press
View from behind of two off-road vehicles being pulled by teams of sled dogs. Musicians sit in the back of the vehicles, playing and singing.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: The true story of Ely's 'Band of Mushers'
People in northern Minnesota love music, and they love sled dogs. It was inevitable that the two would eventually come together.
January 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Gloved hand holding book in hockey arena lobby: "The Fastest Game in the World: Hockey and the Globalization of Sports" by Bruce Berglund with cover illustration of competing hockey players.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'The Fastest Game in the World' tracks hockey's global reach
Author Bruce Berglund takes the wide view of a sport commonly associated with Canada and the Upper Midwest, showing how it evolved from varied sources and grew into a worldwide phenomenon.
January 05, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled by Turtles book Bayfront Festival Park return July 8
Jenny Lewis, who had to miss the band's 2022 Bayfront show, is again booked to open. A local Palomino Grant winner may also be added to the lineup.
January 03, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe and Minnesota Ballet Executive Director Maude Dornfeld smiling
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
DSSO, Minnesota Ballet open curtain on new era for Depot performance spaces
Two theaters formerly used by the Duluth Playhouse will host a wide range of performances and events, including dance and chamber music.
January 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FILE PHOTO: Premiere for television series Hawkeye in Los Angeles
National
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, suffers 'traumatic injury' plowing snow
A publicist for the actor says Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable" condition in a hospital in Nevada. The Oscar-nominated actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects.
January 02, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Kanishka Singh / Reuters
Poster advertising movie "National Treasure," with Nicolas Cage seen in silhouette before a collage of action scenes.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Nicolas Cage movie marathon at Depot
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
January 02, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
An orchestra conductor leans back and gestures widely, against a black background.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'TAR' wars break out over divisive Oscar contender
Cate Blanchett stars in the movie about a fictional orchestra conductor. Critics love it — unless they hate it.
December 29, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Book cover: "Winterland" by Rae Meadows, with cover illustration of gymnast in leotard in front of wintery landscape.
Arts and Entertainment
Book review: 'Winterland,' a story of Soviet gymnastics, is chillingly good
Rae Meadows' novel follows the fraught experiences of a Siberian girl as she rises through the U.S.S.R. medal machine in the lead-up to the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
December 29, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"It's kind of expensive to enter. I paid $275," said Schamberger. "Literally the only reason I entered this year was because they were like, 'Oh, by the way, anyone who wins an award or an honorable mention is going to go in this time capsule to the moon.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist, a selection of whose work can be seen at FrameWorks Gallery in St. Paul from Saturday through March 4, said it's a coincidence that her seaport city will be represented on the moon with a nautical image. She's just "really proud of that piece," Schamberger said about the painting of a wooden model built by her late, beloved uncle William Rager.

Though Schamberger is fascinated by space, she said, she's never actually painted a spacecraft or celestial object. "I primarily paint from life," she said, "and I don't really have a good way of seeing ... so far off."

While Schamberger will travel to New York to see the Sotheby's exhibit, she hasn't yet received an invitation to follow her art to the moon.

"I will totally volunteer," she said, "to be the first artist that gets shot up into space to draw or paint a picture of the Earth."

Conveniently, paint already comes in tubes.

A wide view of the Great Lakes Aquarium lobby, with a giant model of an eelpout fish in the foreground and a group of people gathered at lower right near an art gallery space.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Great Lakes Aquarium's ecology includes art
The Merrill Lynch Fine Arts Gallery is one of the most distinctive features in Duluth's aquarium, hosting regular exhibitions of work by local artists.
June 16, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Related Topics: ARTDULUTH
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.