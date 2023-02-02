Short Cuts: 'Anne of Green Gables' handwritten manuscript now online, thanks to Duluth scholar

DULUTH — Thanks to a Duluth scholar collaborating with two Canadian institutions, anyone in the world can now see the entirety of L.M. Montgomery's handwritten manuscript for the beloved novel "Anne of Green Gables."

L.M. Montgomery's original handwritten manuscript for the novel "Anne of Green Gables." Contributed / Jean-Sebastien Duchesne

A website called "The Anne of Green Gables Manuscript: L.M. Montgomery and the Creation of Anne," which officially launched Jan. 19, allows the public to read every page of Montgomery's original manuscript of the 1908 novel.

The site, described as a "digital exhibition," also includes a transcript and multimedia annotations by Emily Woster, the University of Minnesota Duluth faculty member who curated the project.

"It has been on display, on and off, over the years," Woster said about the manuscript during a talk last Friday at the Library of the College of St. Scholastica. The manuscript, however, has always been displayed as a stack, "so you can only see one or two pages at a time under glass."

In addition to the manuscript, the new digital exhibition also includes 24 articles on various topics regarding Montgomery and her famous novel. Working in Duluth, Woster wrote three of the articles and "hundreds of annotations."

ADVERTISEMENT

Woster is a leading scholar on the life and work of Lucy Maud Montgomery (1874-1942), a prolific writer best known for "Anne" and its sequels. The original "Anne" is the bestselling Canadian novel of all time, translated into dozens of languages and adapted into numerous stage plays, movies and TV shows.

"Montgomery was truly a craftsperson," said Woster about the significance of reading "Anne" in its original form. "You watch her scratch out a sentence and move it around. You watch her add a word ... it was very intentional."

Nor is it an accident that Woster chose Montgomery as the focus of her academic work. Her family's deep fascination with the author dates back to a great-grandmother who bought Montgomery's books as they were first published. Woster has a sister named Anne, after the "Green Gables" character. The scholar herself is named after another Montgomery character: a protagonist of a trilogy of books that began with "Emily of New Moon" (1923).

The digital exhibit is presented by the Confederation Centre of the Arts and the University of Prince Edward Island’s Robertson Library and L.M. Montgomery Institute. Almost all of Montgomery's fiction was set on the island, one of Canada's Maritime Provinces.

L.M. Montgomery, author of "Anne of Green Gables" and many other books. Contributed / Anne of Green Gables Museum

The island, with a population roughly comparable to that of the Twin Ports area, has attracted millions of tourists curious to see the rolling hills and historic structures that inspired Montgomery. Woster said she sees many similarities between Prince Edward Island and her own hometown.

"Charlottetown reminds me of downtown (Duluth)," said Woster about the island's capital city. "Except for the fact that it was all built in, like, the 18th century, you could be walking down the street in Duluth. There's a brewery here, and music playing here, and it's very culturally similar. That could be part of the reason I'm drawn to it."

There's also a similar sense of independence, Woster said. "I know we're not an island, but we have this very same attitude of, 'We're here and we can do it ourselves.' You can go to the Cities if you want. You could drive to Halifax if you really want to. But do you have to? Must you? We have it all right here."

To access the digital exhibition, including Montgomery's manuscript and Woster's annotations, see annemanuscript.ca.