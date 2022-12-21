SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Short Cuts: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack gets expanded reissue

Vince Guaraldi's score for the classic holiday special can now be heard emerging over the course of 80 outtakes, alternate tracks and remixed final cues.

A black vinyl record is shown emerging from a gold "Charlie Brown Christmas" record sleeve, with illustration of Peanuts cartoon characters dancing around a Christmas tree.
Vince Guaraldi's "Charlie Brown Christmas" soundtrack has been reissued in a variety of editions, including this Gold Foil vinyl release.
Contributed / Craft Recordings
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
DULUTH — A friend recently admitted that, in fact, he doesn't much care for the Peanuts holiday specials. "They're a little maudlin," he said.

Black and white photo of white man with eyeglasses and handlebar mustache, resting a foot on a child-size piano.
Jazz musician Vince Guaraldi, posing with a Schroeder-sized piano.
Contributed / Concord

Fair. Not everyone needs to mark the seasons with Charlie Brown's perpetual suffering, which reaches its apotheosis in the Halloween special where every adult in the neighborhood gives the kid an actual rock instead of candy. Still, the original 1965 Christmas show translated Minnesota-raised creator Charles M. Schulz's comic strip to the screen with a blend of sweetness and melancholy that immediately distinguished it from more conventional holiday fare.

Producer Lee Mendelson immediately understood that jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi (1928-1976) would be a key member of the special's artistic team. Guaraldi's stylings were at once urbane and unpretentious, swinging and sincere. The score, a mix of original compositions and new arrangements of Christmas classics, took on a life of its own and is approximately tied with Miles Davis' "Kind of Blue" as the best-selling jazz album of all time.

This season, the soundtrack has been given the deluxe reissue treatment, remixed and released in various configurations. The heftiest version is the Super Deluxe Edition, an 80-track collection with a hardcover book of liner notes by Guaraldi expert Derrick Bang. While the notes alone will be worth the purchase for super fans, more casual appreciators can check the collection out on streaming services like Spotify.

Selfie taken by Jay Gabler sitting at cubicle in Duluth News Tribune newsroom, smiling and wearing dark blazer
If you've always wished the original collection was five times its length, be aware that this is not the same thing. The bonus material will largely be of interest to music heads curious to discover how Guaraldi and his bandmates forged tight cues with the spontaneity of authentic jazz, experimenting with different approaches to compositions like "Christmas is Coming," the big dance number with a bossa nova groove.

The set's gems include the later, slightly more reflective, take on "O Tannenbaum" that's heard in the special immediately after Linus' iconic Bible reading. What will make your heart explode like a cocoa bomb, though, are the outtakes from recording sessions with the deliberately imperfect children's choir recruited to provide vocals. Between takes the kids giggle with Guaraldi, making clear that the warmth emanating from this classic record is very real.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
