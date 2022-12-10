Review: The accent is on Minnesota in this ‘Christmas Carol’ spoof

“A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol,” which opened at Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater on Friday night, is set on Christmas Eve in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota.

Bar owner Gunner Johnson (Jody Kujawa) is being a Scrooge, much to the dismay of his wife, Clara (Tanya Moore). It becomes clear that the long shadow of Sven Yorgensen (Michael Kraklio) has cast a pallor on both their lives.

This very funny and very silly show owes way more to “The Honeymooners” than it does to Dickens. Gunner is not miserable because he’s a rich skinflint. There’s no business in his bar and he cannot give his wife the one thing in the world she wants the most.

Yes, there are the “visits” by the three requisite “ghosts,” so that Gunner can be dragged to redemption. But this show owes more to the thick Minnesotan accents of Sven and Ole, then it does to Scrooge and Marley. All the best moments are because of the characters and the performers, not the spoof of Dickens.

Obviously, “You Can Call Me Tiny,” is the exception that proves the rule.

Dennis F. Johnson has directed a very tight production where jokes fly fast and furious at a “Laugh-In” level of intensity.

The opening song, “It’s Christmas Time So Water the Tree” sets the comic tone, which is then confirmed by Gunner’s caustic “Stuck in a Chimney,” and completed celebrated in “Grandma Cut the Christmas Cheese (The Christmas Cheese Polka).”

A spectator for most of the play, Kujawa’s Gunner is on the sidelines lobbying left-field insults and angry one-liners with great aplomb. Then Kraklio’s very dapper Sven (“The Bunyan Beguine”) start doing the same thing to Gunner.

This is a show that waits until the final song to show heart, which Moore does in her “We Were Happy” duet with Kujawa. I liked how her Clara is more sad than mad about Gunner’s unhappiness.

Where “The Honeymooner” parallel gets an upgrade is that the women are no longer playing second fiddle. In this show “Norton” is very, very funny, and it is “Trixie” who edges him for laughs.

Chris Ibarra’s Kanute Gunderstone is as stupid as he is happy, and Kanute is very, very happy (You have to love that sappy grin). Even though it is clear he and Bernice (Christina Stroup) are never (“It’s Christmas Time So Please Give Me Some”), ever, ever (“I Love You More Than Football”), getting back together, the loveable but loveless Kanute persists in his futile efforts.

For everyone who has seen Stroup unleash her big voice on the big stage, it is an absolute treat to hear up close and personal everything she does in a song in a smaller venue. The showstopper is her dazzling “I’d Rather Be Naughty.” When I write a review of a musical, I listen to the cast album to stay in the moment. Stroup made the original version sound like a guide track.

Wow.

Another crowd favorite was “Yo Yo Yo,” where Gunner and Bernice rap, while Clara sings riffs on various Christmas songs.

The book and lyrics are by Edina’s Phil Olson, the creator of “Don’t Hug Me,” “Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married,” “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Pregnant,” and “Polyester the Musical.” The music is in the Andrew Lloyd Webber tradition of cramming as many musical styles as you can into two hours. The running gag is that Sven wrote each in a different period of musical creativity.

The conceit is that the music plays on the karaoke jukebox and the volume is turned down because for the most part these songs are about the lyrics with their tortured metaphors and not the music. Case in point, Clara and Bernice’s “The Wheel Is Turnin’ but the Hamster is Dead.”

The scenic design by the tag team of Jeff Brown and Curtis Phillips loads up Gunner’s bar with multiple deer heads and stuffed ducks all decked out for the holidays with tinsel and ornaments. Be sure to spot the Fitger’s beer mini-keg.

“Grandma Cut the Christmas Cheese” comes back at the end, because the polka number is the catchiest tune in the show. Don’t ya know, you will be humming that one all the way home, you betcha.

If you go

What: Boat Club Productions’ “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.”

Boat Club Productions’ “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.” When: Dec. 10, 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11, 17-18 at 2:00 p.m.

Dec. 10, 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11, 17-18 at 2:00 p.m. Where: Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger’s, 600 East Superior Street

Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger’s, 600 East Superior Street Tickets: Starts at $35 at Eventbrite.com

Lawrance Bernabo is a theater and arts reviewer for the Duluth News Tribune.