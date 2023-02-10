Review: Minnesota Ballet's 'Forward' showcases extraordinary works by extraordinary artists

DULUTH — Thursday night’s dress rehearsal held in the Minnesota Ballet’s new space, Studio Four, is similar to a thrust stage, yet has the flexible characteristics of a black box or studio theater.

This space increases a sense of intimacy between the dancers and the audience with its up-close seating. With this proximity to the performers, one becomes aware of the physicality of dance, the strength, endurance and breath involved in such incredible artistry.

This performance showcased five new works. Although the pieces were different, there was a common theme of community, and how the community pushes “Forward” and heals post-pandemic. This contemporary collection maintains its foundation in classical ballet, which is evident in the dancers' technique and use of pointe work.

The performance opened with "Catharsis," choreographed by Ellis Roux and Ken Shiozawa. The music was fast-paced and upbeat. The movement had its own distinctive style, yet the dancers stood out individually. The partnering in this piece looked cautious but improved as the piece progressed.

"From Here," choreographed by Minnesota Ballet’s Ballet Master Jennifer Miller, was powerful. Three couples shared their struggles and joys in a relatable way. Dancer Kyra Olson was captivating. Olson, a true virtuoso, had a commanding presence, flawless technique and brilliant musicality. Dancer Ellis Roux held an intensity that was palpable, and together created an expression of artistry that this writer has not seen in a long time.

Minnesota Ballet’s Artistic Director Karl von Rabenau’s work "Rinnovo," began with dancers in colored T-shirts. The choreography was skillfully, and beautifully, layered with more and more dancers filling the stage. Dancers threw themselves into the air and were gracefully caught by another.

Guest choreographer, dancer and community activist Adam W. McKinney has an extensive and impressive resume. Along with just accepting the position of artistic director for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, he is also the co-director of the "DNA-Works." His commissioned piece, "Home Ablating Downstream," was mesmerizing. The dancers entered in silence with perfectly turned out temps lie then brushing through first position. A simple movement, yet like a wave that could move mountains. At times the movements were strained, then lighthearted, and then slow and powerful. Brooke Bero, Ximena Azurmendi and Sarah White pushed the limits by displaying their undeniable skill of beautiful lines, controlled turns, supple shapes and powerful jetes.

Sometimes when people watch contemporary dance they struggle with “What is this about?” But really, knowing what it is about isn’t what’s important. What is important is how the dance makes you feel. What made this performance great was the connection. The connection between dancers, and the connection between the dancers and the audience. This performance contained extraordinary works by extraordinary artist, a must see.

If you go:

What: "Forward"

Where: Studio Four (formerly the Underground Theater) Depot 506 W Michigan St. Duluth, MN

When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Tickets: showtix4u.com or 218-733-7570