Review: ‘Little Women, the Musical’ has a lot of holiday heart

“Little Women, the Musical,” which opened Friday night at the NorShor Theatre, is one of those shows were the music is largely forgettable but the emotions produced by the performances and the lyrics are not. You would not buy the original cast album, but you would want the “Meg & Jo & Beth & Amy” t-shirt.

Like all the recent cinematic adaptations of “Little Women,” the musical makes the book part of the story, which serves to remind us Louisa May Alcott’s novel is much more than the book Joey wanted to put in the freezer on “Friends.”

“Little Women” created, or at least perfected, four American literary archetypes: the ambitious young woman, the perfect mother, the noble child facing death, and the harridan older relation. Even the absent father, dutiful oldest daughter, and spoiled brat are familiar forms.

Besides the classic story, what “Little Women, the Musical” has going for it are the lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. Especially when she channels Alcott so perfectly in “Some Things Are Meant To Be” and then again in “Small Umbrella In The Rain.”

Alyson Enderle offers a striking physical contrast as Jo, because while she is taller than everybody else — which makes it very difficult for Lacy Sauter’s caustic Aunt March to look down her nose at her — stray strands of her long, curly hair keep covering her face. What better ways of communicating Jo March does not fit the world into which she has been born?

Jo gets three solos — “Better,” “Astonishing,” and “The Fire Within Me” — and Enderle drives home Dickstein’s lyrics in each of those as we realize Jo is Dorothy, finally understanding that what she should write about had been there all along, in her own backyard.

When Jo starts writing her book, I bet everybody was convinced she was reciting the actual beginning of “Little Women.”

The book by Allan Knee is like a heavily redacted version of the Reader’s Digest abridged version of Alcott’s novel. Clarissa, the heroine of Jo’s “Operatic Tragedy,” is a more developed character than Meg, both played by Caroline Kouma. The operatic voices of Kouma and Sauter elevate their songs in a way Jason Howland’s music does not.

Amy is also shortchanged, because we only get to hear how she grew up in Europe via “The Most Amazing Thing.” Kaitlyn Callahan does a nice job of fast forwarding the character with the crumbs the script gives her.

The one character to be expanded in this version is Marmee. Samantha Barboza’s beautiful “Here Alone” reveals the things she never shares with her daughters. In the show’s emotional climax, Marmee says, “Don’t make so much of me, Jo,” and then cements her place at the very top of the pantheon of American motherhood with her emotional “Days of Plenty,” which devastates both her daughter and the audience.

The heart of the show is clearly Beth, especially given the sweet smile and youthful voice of Abrianna Schmidt. Beth’s happiness is infectious, so we are not surprised when she melts the cold heart of Joe Meichsner’s Mr. Laurence in the charming “Off to Massachusetts.” When he gifts her the most gorgeously decorated piano you have ever seen in Act Two, I was ready to put this musical in the freezer.

Both acts begin with high-spirited enactments of the lurid melodrama Jo has written, which the cast doubling as the characters.

Director-choreographer Wes Drummond also has young gentlemen who are all worthy of these little women. As Laurie, Andrew Hey explodes on stage with “Take a Chance on Me,” and creates a boy next door you actually want to see end up with Jo for once.

Jace LeGarde’s Professor Bhaer provides the requisite German-accented comic relief, but he also clearly communicates the man’s feelings for Jo. Like Meg, Stuart Gordon’s Mr. Brooke gets shortchanged: no first name and just their “More Than I Am” duet. They are barely seen after intermission.

Bekah Unsworth’s scenic design uses multiple pieces to transform the setting from one scene to the next, and rightfully makes the March’s attic the showpiece. After all, Jo never writes a novel in the novel. The literary payoff is Jo’s poem about the four sisters entitled, “In the Garret.”

