Review: Flo Rida goes late, gets 'Low' at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH — If the upcoming municipal election were determined not by votes, but by public and passionate declarations of affection for the city, we'd soon be inaugurating Mayor Tramar Lacel Dillard.

"I don't like Duluth, Minnesota," said the man better known as Flo Rida, performing harborside on Friday night. "I love Duluth, Minnesota!"

Flo Rida uses his hands to create a heart-shaped symbol while on stage at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

There was no indication that Flo Rida had spent any meaningful time in the city before materializing onstage near 10 p.m., but he certainly made the most of his 100 minutes in front of a crowd of phone-waving fans at Bayfront Festival Park.

“Low,” which dominated dance floors in 2008, is by far Flo Rida’s best known song, but he’s no one-hit wonder. Friday’s steamroller set was filled with so many pop anthems that it recalled the later days of Prince, known to pause his shows and complain with a grin, “Too many hits. Too many hits!”

Flo Rida brought a full band, including backing vocalists who doubled as hype people, and two dancers. Their kinetic choreography, simultaneously sexy and breezy, reflected the vibe of a show that brought a welcome dose of tropical fun to Duluth’s hardworking harbor.

Wearing a bedazzled Nirvana shirt and similarly studded shades, Flo Rida even brought flowers for his hosts. “You cannot go to Duluth without bearing gifts,” said the artist as he placed stems in outreached hands.

Flo Rida hands out roses to audience members during his show at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The crowd skewed younger than one might expect given that people who were in high school when “Low” dropped are now older than some members of Congress — and certainly old enough to have kids of their own. Two children wearing mirrored shades in the “VIP Party Pit” wore t-shirts declaring that June 30, 2023 was the date of their first concert.

It was Generation Z, and some younger millennials, who kept that party pit popping until Flo Rida wrapped up just shy of 11:45 p.m. The artist rewarded them, and fans in the general admission section behind a midfield barrier, by eventually coming out to stand aloft near the sound tent. There, instead of welcoming us to his house (as in the original lyrics to “My House”), he sang, “Wel-come to Du-luth!”

The set also included throwback-station staples like “Good Feeling,” “Right Round,” “In the Ayer” and “Sweet Sensation.” Several songs, including “Low” (“This m—————er just went Diamond!”), featured onstage audience participation. While some people invited onstage got convincingly low, others just bopped around and traded high-fives.

(The latter group included a News Tribune reporter who was approached with a shoulder tap and the question, “You want to party onstage?” A few minutes later, a group of local men were up with Flo Rida sharing the chorus of “GDFR,” passing microphones and exchanging looks that asked, “Is this really happening right now?”)

Flo Rida performs at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“What happens in Minnesota stays in Minnesota!” declared Flo Rida. “What happens in Duluth stays in Duluth!” No one told him about the harbor cams, and the party steamed on.

Opening acts were Twista and the tireless Nappy Roots, who delivered not one but two sets — opening the show at 6 p.m. then returning to the stage shortly after 9 p.m., as Flo Rida’s arrival was seemingly delayed. Though the group's entire brand is being from the South, the quartet warmly embraced the Northland.

“Duluth gon’ be okay!” the group declared, adapting the lyrics of their classic “Po’ Folks.” They wished Duluth a “Nappy Fourth of July” and sang "Nappy Birthday" to a couple fans. "Nappy birthday, two girls in Duluth, nappy birthday to you!"

Members of Nappy Roots perform at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Band member Buffalo Stille danced with cans of Bent Paddle Venture Pils during his solo song “Get Drunk.” That product placement, whether deliberate or inadvertent, was a true compliment coming from a band who “make beer for a living now,” as rapper Fish Scales pointed out.

Twista is famed for his rapid-fire rhyming, and in his set between Nappy Roots appearances he did not hold back. Unlike the perpetually mobile Flo Rida and crowd-pleasing Nappy Roots — whose members obligingly accepted numerous phones from the crowd to record onstage photos and video — Twista saved his energy for the mic, and put it to good use dropping verses from his library of collaborations with a who’s who of pop and hip-hop.

Twista performs at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Despite the unlikely number of hands that went up in response to a call for “day one Twista fans” (that would have been sometime in the early 1990s), Bayfront attendees didn’t do particularly well at filling in lyrics when the sound dropped out for singalongs. Twista was unfazed, though, ripping his way through hits like “Get It Wet,” “Wetter,” “Slow Jamz,” “Let’s Go” and “How Low Can You Go.”

Audience evaporation accelerated after 11 p.m. as exhausted show-goers tagged out, but a good crowd remained until the last note bounced off the hillside. Smiling and dazed, attendees made their way out of the park gates, swapping stories from an epic summer night. One fan exclaimed, “I touched Flo Rida three times!”

Flo Rida stands amid fans in the middle of the field at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth during his performance on Friday. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Flo Rida dances with a fan on stage during the performance of “Low” at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Flo Rida holds the microphone as fans sing and dance to the song “Low” on stage at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Flo Rida leans into the crowd while performing at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Flo Rida tips his microphone stand while performing at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

B. Stille of Nappy Roots performs at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hands fill the air for Twista at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fish Scales performs with Nappy Roots at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fish Scales performs with Nappy Roots at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Skinny Deville performs with Nappy Roots at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Twista performs at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune