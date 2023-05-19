'Rescuing Christmas,' movie starring Rachael Leigh Cook, will co-star Duluth

DULUTH — The Christmas City of the North will appear on screen, as itself, in an upcoming holiday movie starring Minnesota's own Rachael Leigh Cook.

"The fact that Rachael is a Minnesotan was such a kismet thing," said Emily Moss Wilson, director of "Rescuing Christmas."

Director Emily Moss Wilson stands at Bayfront Festival Park during the filming of "Rescuing Christmas" in Duluth on Thursday. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Wilson was standing outside the Bayfront Family Center on Thursday afternoon, under skies that made it feel more like the end of days than the end of a year. The sun was shining through a haze due to Canadian wildfire smoke that drifted across Minnesota, sparking a statewide air quality alert.

People are looking at this area in a way they've never looked at it before, not only for its natural beauty, but how adaptable it can be. Charley Hagen, production assistant from Duluth

Still, the mood was festive there among Bayfront's tall evergreens, where a temporary Christmas village had sprung up and where portions of the ground were blanketed in white.

"Right now we're here filming our big three-day finale," explained Wilson. She said that despite the risks of planning to capture such a pivotal segment outdoors in changeable weather, "we really were like, 'Oh, I can't really envision this ending inside somewhere. We don't get to see the snow — it doesn't feel as magical.'"

The notion of making a Christmas movie in Duluth during springtime is less novel to locals this year than it was last year, when "Merry Kiss Cam" was filmed in locations across the city. While locals may not have found the faux snow convincing when that feature hit Hulu on Thanksgiving, most members of the massive audience for feel-good Christmas movies don't seem to particularly care whether they're looking at an authentic winter wonderland.

A crew member moves a light during the filming of "Rescuing Christmas." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"I've shot a lot of movies in Louisiana, which is where I'm from," said Wilson. "I've shot most of my Christmas movies in 90- to 100-degree weather sometimes, and it's a whole different problem of sweat and having to bundle up like it's winter in the heat."

By comparison, Duluth in mid-May is positively the North Pole. Background extras milled about the set seeming perfectly comfortable in winter hats and gloves. Even some crew members wore jackets.

Charley Hagen, of Duluth, was on set as a production assistant helping coordinate locally cast background actors. "We've had 40 (people) so far today," he said. "I think yesterday we got up to, like, 90."

Hagen said people interested in being part of a holiday film were still welcome to inquire. "We're going to be here tomorrow as well at Bayfront from 2:00 to 10:00," he said, referencing Friday, May 19. "Feel free to show up, and we'd love to have you."

Mandy June Turpin is a producer on "Rescuing Christmas," having previously brought "Merry Kiss Cam" and the forthcoming thriller "Body Language" to Duluth through her company MarVista Entertainment. "I adore Duluth ... people are great, and everyone's been really supportive," Turpin said.

"Rescuing Christmas" began filming in Duluth on May 1, and will wrap Monday, said Wilson. This month's weather has been challenging, though "it's not anything we haven't, as filmmakers, encountered before," she said.

"The first week, the wind was really a big factor," said Wilson. "We had all these Christmas decorations and (were) trying to lay down fake snow and just these big gusts that come off the lake (were) knocking everything down."

The movie stars Sam Page ("Mad Men," "House of Cards") alongside Minneapolis-born Cook, who is well-known for movies like "She's All That" (1999) and has recently become a regular of holiday films like "Rescuing Christmas."

"Rescuing Christmas" crew members confer near supply trucks. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"Our lead character is a woman named Erin Smithson," explained Wilson. "She's a little bit of a grump this Christmas ... she makes a wish that Christmas would disappear, and through some Christmas magic, she wakes up one morning and that is actually the case."

Erin then needs to "rescue" Christmas by teaching everyone in town about the holiday traditions that have been erased from their memories. The director said Duluth was picked in part because it seems like a place where that wouldn't feel impossible.

"We wanted in the movie, when Christmas goes away and she's trying to rally the troops," said Wilson, "for it to feel like a community that could get on board with something like that."

The Lincoln Park neighborhood will feature extensively in the film, said Wilson. "We were there for a full week and we sort of created a mini movie backlot using businesses like Dovetail (Cafe) and OMC Smokehouse and some of the other local businesses around there."

A loft in that neighborhood will appear on screen as Erin's apartment, and Frost River Trading Co. will make an appearance. Filming also took place at downtown's new Duluth Creative Co. as well as at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

"The filming in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum will use Depot Square as a quaint Christmas Village backdrop," said the museum in a May 12 news release. "The historic steam locomotive William A. Crooks will be a mini Polar Express and a former art space adjacent to the museum has been transformed into Santa’s workshop."

The release went on to say that "the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and Depot will be in many scenes, especially Santa’s workshop. It’s there that two elves of Santa’s elves plot to save the spirit of Christmas."

While it's too soon to say exactly where or when "Rescuing Christmas" will be released, it's possible that it may hit screens as soon as this holiday season. Turpin said she hopes to have the movie fully completed by fall. She said her company just finished work on "Body Language," which stars Christina Milian.

Turpin acknowledged that this is a turbulent time in her industry: "Hollywood is on strike right now," with writers in a work stoppage and actors casting ballots for a similar action as directors continue their own contract negotiations.

There's also some uncertainly in the local film industry as the Northland races to develop the kind of infrastructure that will complement government incentives and keep the region competitive with places like Nevada, where new production facilities are in the works.

Production assistant Charley Hagen stands in Bayfront Festival Park. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Hagen, who has thrown himself into the film scene over the past two years since graduating from the College of St. Scholastica, is optimistic about the future of moviemaking in Duluth. Last fall, he said, he worked on a forthcoming thriller made on the North Shore with filmmakers based in South Korea and New York.

"They found this area through Catalyst, actually, and they fell in love with the region," said Hagen. "People are looking at this area in a way they've never looked at it before, not only for its natural beauty, but how adaptable it can be."

All that movie magic takes work, though. "The sleep deprivation is kicking in a little bit," Hagen admitted. "We're usually pulling about 12-hour days."

Wilson, who had never been to Minnesota before coming to make "Rescuing Christmas," said she was heartened by the local enthusiasm. "It's just been so wonderful to feel accepted by the town and the community, and for people to be excited about movies."