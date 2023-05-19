99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Rescuing Christmas,' movie starring Rachael Leigh Cook, will co-star Duluth

Production on the holiday film, underway in Duluth since May 1, will wrap Monday. It's the third locally made feature from the producer of "Merry Kiss Cam."

Yellow sign with black writing reading TO SET with three arrows is positioned near a patio in an outdoor park setting.
A sign indicates where the movie "Rescuing Christmas" is being filmed Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:29 AM

DULUTH — The Christmas City of the North will appear on screen, as itself, in an upcoming holiday movie starring Minnesota's own Rachael Leigh Cook.

"The fact that Rachael is a Minnesotan was such a kismet thing," said Emily Moss Wilson, director of "Rescuing Christmas."

Light-skinned woman wearing dark button-down shirt and silver puffy jacket stands in front of park pavilion on overcast day.
Director Emily Moss Wilson stands at Bayfront Festival Park during the filming of "Rescuing Christmas" in Duluth on Thursday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Wilson was standing outside the Bayfront Family Center on Thursday afternoon, under skies that made it feel more like the end of days than the end of a year. The sun was shining through a haze due to Canadian wildfire smoke that drifted across Minnesota, sparking a statewide air quality alert.

People are looking at this area in a way they've never looked at it before, not only for its natural beauty, but how adaptable it can be.
Charley Hagen, production assistant from Duluth

Still, the mood was festive there among Bayfront's tall evergreens, where a temporary Christmas village had sprung up and where portions of the ground were blanketed in white.

"Right now we're here filming our big three-day finale," explained Wilson. She said that despite the risks of planning to capture such a pivotal segment outdoors in changeable weather, "we really were like, 'Oh, I can't really envision this ending inside somewhere. We don't get to see the snow — it doesn't feel as magical.'"

The notion of making a Christmas movie in Duluth during springtime is less novel to locals this year than it was last year, when "Merry Kiss Cam" was filmed in locations across the city. While locals may not have found the faux snow convincing when that feature hit Hulu on Thanksgiving, most members of the massive audience for feel-good Christmas movies don't seem to particularly care whether they're looking at an authentic winter wonderland.

Person pushes large light on rolling stand near park pavilion. Light-skinned person in foreground looks on, back turned to viewer.
A crew member moves a light during the filming of "Rescuing Christmas."
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"I've shot a lot of movies in Louisiana, which is where I'm from," said Wilson. "I've shot most of my Christmas movies in 90- to 100-degree weather sometimes, and it's a whole different problem of sweat and having to bundle up like it's winter in the heat."

By comparison, Duluth in mid-May is positively the North Pole. Background extras milled about the set seeming perfectly comfortable in winter hats and gloves. Even some crew members wore jackets.

Charley Hagen, of Duluth, was on set as a production assistant helping coordinate locally cast background actors. "We've had 40 (people) so far today," he said. "I think yesterday we got up to, like, 90."

"The filming in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum will use Depot Square as a quaint Christmas Village backdrop," said the museum in a May 12 news release. "The historic steam locomotive William A. Crooks will be a mini Polar Express and a former art space adjacent to the museum has been transformed into Santa’s workshop."

The release went on to say that "the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and Depot will be in many scenes, especially Santa’s workshop. It’s there that two elves of Santa’s elves plot to save the spirit of Christmas."

While it's too soon to say exactly where or when "Rescuing Christmas" will be released, it's possible that it may hit screens as soon as this holiday season. Turpin said she hopes to have the movie fully completed by fall. She said her company just finished work on "Body Language," which stars Christina Milian.

Turpin acknowledged that this is a turbulent time in her industry: "Hollywood is on strike right now," with writers in a work stoppage and actors casting ballots for a similar action as directors continue their own contract negotiations.

There's also some uncertainly in the local film industry as the Northland races to develop the kind of infrastructure that will complement government incentives and keep the region competitive with places like Nevada, where new production facilities are in the works.

Light-skinned man in his mid 20s stands in front of silver truck trailers, smiling. He wears a headset clip.
Production assistant Charley Hagen stands in Bayfront Festival Park.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Hagen, who has thrown himself into the film scene over the past two years since graduating from the College of St. Scholastica, is optimistic about the future of moviemaking in Duluth. Last fall, he said, he worked on a forthcoming thriller made on the North Shore with filmmakers based in South Korea and New York.

"They found this area through Catalyst, actually, and they fell in love with the region," said Hagen. "People are looking at this area in a way they've never looked at it before, not only for its natural beauty, but how adaptable it can be."

All that movie magic takes work, though. "The sleep deprivation is kicking in a little bit," Hagen admitted. "We're usually pulling about 12-hour days."

Wilson, who had never been to Minnesota before coming to make "Rescuing Christmas," said she was heartened by the local enthusiasm. "It's just been so wonderful to feel accepted by the town and the community, and for people to be excited about movies."

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
