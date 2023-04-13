Red Lake rapper Baby Shel gets ready to rock Amsoil Arena

DULUTH — 2015 was a big year for Baby Shel. He won a battle of the bands at First Avenue in Minneapolis, he played South By Southwest, he was soon to be featured in a documentary about Red Lake hip-hop, and he opened for Machine Gun Kelly at the DECC Arena.

Baby Shel rocks the mic. Contributed / Baby Shel

Now it's 2023, and he's headed to Amsoil Arena.

"I'm expecting the same energy," Shel told the News Tribune about his Friday, April 21, show. "My first arena show was like that night-before-Christmas energy ... I know how the Northlands get when it comes to hip-hop, and they really show up."

Baby Shel is both performing and emceeing the hip-hop concert, which is headlined by Kevin Gates and Waka Flocka Flame. Kelly Iris will also perform.

"I've been listening to Kevin Gates for a long time, and the fact that he's tapping into his Native side and Native culture is super cool," said Shel, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "I'm going to have a cool present for him for that."

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert marks a new phase in Baby Shel's career, he said. "This show right here is going to be the kickstart of my next push."

The artist, born Sheldon Cook Jr., has kept up a stream of performances and recordings in recent years, but he said he's intentionally been taking some time away from the spotlight.

"It feels surreal. It doesn't feel like it happened," he said, thinking back on that breakout year of 2015. "Coming where I come from, the reservation, it's just insane to think that I would be talking to these people and getting an opportunity to perform at these legendary venues and them sending me to South By Southwest."

(Performing at the high-profile Texas music festival was a reward for Baby Shel's victory at the battle of the bands, a contest called "Are You Local?" sponsored by the former Twin Cities entertainment publication Vita.mn.)

"There's a lot more artists around here that think they can do it," said Shel about achieving success in hip-hop, "because they've seen somebody from where they come from do it."

Baby Shel's next project, he said, will involve supporting up-and-coming artists. "I'm basically going to be managing, producing and everything like that, but I'm still going to be making music (myself)."

If that sounds familiar — a hip-hop artist lending a hand to new talent while keeping his own skills sharp — it may be because Shel learned from the greats.

"Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, the heavyweights," said Shel when asked about his influences. "Dr. Dre, Snoop, Ice Cube. I was into Scarface. I was into a mix of a lot of things growing up."

ADVERTISEMENT

In an era marked by intercoastal hip-hop rivalries, Shel didn't feel like he had to pick sides. "Minnesota," he said, "is a melting pot for everything. So we get a lot of here and there, West Coast, East Coast, down south, everything inspired me."

The late Christopher Wallace, though, had a special impact on the young Shel. "Biggie's storytelling, the things he went through, how he made his music was basically how I started: just to get things off my chest."

I go all over the country, and there's something about that Minnesota air. When you breathe that in, you know you're home. Baby Shel

In the 2016 documentary "The Score: Reservation Rap," produced by Vice and released via Apple Music, Baby Shel was interviewed alongside fellow Red Lake rapper Thomas X.

"The way rez rap started is the same way hip-hop itself started," said Thomas X in the film. "All this bad energy and bad s--- that feeds us, and right at that minute when we're about to implode, we pick up our pen and pads and and we let our emotions come out."

"We go through a lot of poverty around here," Shel told the documentarians, "so we're addressing the real stuff that's happening. The drug abuse, the gang banging, the violence, the murders. All that stuff is happening here."

Baby Shel says "Minnesota will always be my home." Contributed / Baby Shel

Baby Shel learned a love of music from his parents, he told the News Tribune: hip-hop from his father, R&B from his mother. "I was molded from a young age," said Shel. "One of my friends heard me spit one of my written raps, and he was like, 'Oh, you've got to start recording.'"

Shel incorporated R&B singing on his 2022 EP "Fat Boy Fall," with lyrics turning to matters of the heart.

"I've been going through a lot of the normal things," he said, "like growing and going through relationships. ... It's been a long time for me, just finding myself again." Ultimately, said Shel, "it's helped me grow as a writer, and how I create music and how I even look at life."

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist has been open about his mental health journey. "Anybody out there going through any type of depression," he said, "don't feel bad if you have to isolate yourself, because sometimes that helps us ... and if you do need to talk to someone, there's definitely helplines and stuff."

Shel frankly acknowledged a truth about life in far northern Minnesota. "It gets heavy up in the Northlands. There's not much to do." He's considered relocating, but found it hard to leave. "I go all over the country, and there's something about that Minnesota air. When you breathe that in, you know you're home."

His next trip is coming up later this month: He's participating in the 11th annual "Gathering of MC's" intertribal rap showcase in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Every year my boy Def-i," said Shel, "from the Dine Nation down there in New Mexico, he does a show during the Gathering of Nations. The Gathering of Nations is the biggest powwow in the world." Shel calls the showcase "basically like the South By Southwest for Native country hip-hop."

First, though, Baby Shel has an arena to rock. He's coming to Duluth with exclusive new merchandise, and also with Minneapolis-based DJ Indigo Onyxx (Gabriella Jacobs). "We're about to turn it up," said Shel. "I'm just ready, man. I'm ready to turn the whole Amsoil Arena upside down."

For tickets and information, see decc.org.