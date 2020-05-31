Readings & Writers: Enter the Minnesota Author Project

Events

Enjoy a virtual cocktail hour with William Kent Krueger, 7 p.m. Monday, June 1. Hosted by Zenith Bookstore. Go to facebook.com/events/1609823525842845 for details.

Are you ready to read, investigate and discover this summer?! Arrowhead Library System invites kids and families of all ages living in Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties to DIG DEEPER by participating in two exciting and engaging summer programs this year. Get out your crayons, markers, pens, pencils or paint to create a cool bookmark about digging into reading and books for the Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover Bookmark Design Contest. Kids of all ages are encouraged to print off the bookmark template at alslib.info/reading-programs/ and create a unique design. Entries must be submitted via mail and postmarked on or before Aug. 28. Prizes will be awarded for the five most creative submissions. Entries can be mailed to:

Arrowhead Library System Bookmark Design Contest

5528 Emerald Avenue

Mountain Iron, MN 55768

ALS is also offering a Dig Deeper Summer Activity Postcard Program. Kids who sign up will receive a series of five activity postcards via mail every 2-3 weeks, encouraging them to dig deeper and experience and learn new things during the summer months. All children in a household may sign up to participate as we know it's always fun to get mail! Program is geared towards ages 0-12 and their family members, however anyone can participate. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3gpC31z and complete the form for each participant.

Seeking

Arrowhead Library System (ALS) seeks submissions to the statewide 2020 Minnesota Author Project. Contest categories are Young Adult Fiction, Adult Fiction and Communities Creates. Link to Submit Adult and Young Adult Fiction. Each book that is submitted must be: Independently published, written by a Minnesota resident, available in either PDF or ePUB format. Deadline: Today, May 31. Go to indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota or indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota-creates for details.

The "Ariel Anthology "is now taking submissions of poetry from Wisconsin adults. Please email arielanthology@gmail.com for theme, guidelines, and more information before submitting. Deadline: July 1.

Title: "Threads: A Depression Era Tale"

Author: Charlotte Whitney

Synopsis: This historical fiction novel set in 1934. The story is told from the perspectives of three sisters living on a farm in Michigan. Nellie is 7 and has a fantastic imagination and wanders around the farm talking to the animals, space aliens and pirates. Irene is 11, overconfident and judgmental to a fault. Seventeen-year-old Flora’s only desire is to marry the neighbor boy. The book starts with Nellie unearthing a dead baby in the back woods while digging for pirate treasure. Consequently, the sisters form a club to solve the mystery of the baby’s origins.

Cost: $15

Publisher: Self-published

Contact: Charlottewhitney.com





Title: "When We All Stayed Home"

Author: Headwaters Relief Organization

Synopsis: Headwaters Relief Organization, a Minnesota-based, national nonprofit with 15 years' experience of working with disaster relief nationally and internationally, has created a coloring book to assist parents in helping their children stay occupied, learn and also understand what is going on around them. The coloring book engages children in artwork, while also explaining COVID-19. Each coloring book is $5 and allows you to receive a book and Headwaters Relief Organization to provide another book to a child in need around the country.

Cost: $5

Publisher: Headwaters Relief Organization

Contact: headwatersrelief.org