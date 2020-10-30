Readings & Writers

Seeking

League of Minnesota Cities annual Mayor for a Day essay contest for Minnesota students currently in the fourth, fifth, or six grade. Students have an opportunity to write about what they would do if they were in charge of a city. Entries must be emailed or postmarked by Dec. 7. Three winners will be chosen and awarded $100 each, and will have their essays published in "Minnesota Cities " magazine. Winners only will be notified in early January. For more information and an entry form, go to lmc.org/about/mayor-for-a-day-essay-contest . The page also includes a link to a document for students that explains the typical job duties of a mayor.

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets annual chapbook contest is now open for submissions until Feb. 1. Complete information can be found at Annual Contests — Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets .

Events

Writing in Retirement: How to Get Started, a virtual Q & A presented by Lake Superior Writers, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. It's free. Focus on writing later in life, but all ages welcome to join us. Email matuszak3@msn.com . A link will be sent the day of event.

The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, announces the third chapter of One Book | One Minnesota, a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss. The third title for the program is " The Plague of Doves" by Minnesota author Louise Erdrich . Now into December, through their local libraries, Minnesotans will be invited to read the featured book selection and will have access to author videos, reading guides, and virtual book club discussions. New this chapter, readers can access the audiobook, in addition to the ebook, for free on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks. Participate in a statewide virtual discussion with the author on Dec. 8. The event is free; registration is required and can be found here .

In addition to the digital formats, hard copies of the book will be available through public libraries, and through Birchbark Books and other independent stores across the state. Links to resources and more information can be found at thefriends.org/onebook . "The Plague of Doves" is the first book in Erdrich’s loosely connected trilogy which includes National Book Award-winner "The Round House" and "LaRose." The selection offers Minnesota readers an opportunity to reflect on some of our own Native American history through an extraordinary cast of characters.

In "The Plague of Doves," a Minnesota Book Award-winner and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the unsolved murder of a farm family haunts the small, white off-reservation town of Pluto, North Dakota. The vengeance exacted for this crime, and the subsequent distortions of truth transform the lives of Ojibwe living on the nearby reservation and shape the passions of both communities for the next generation. Bound by love and torn by history, the collective stories of the two communities come together in a wrenching truth that is revealed in the novel’s final pages.

The Duluth Poet Laureate Project announces the “ Second Sunday Reading Series,” online open poetry readings organized by Gary Boelhower, 2018-2020 Duluth Poet Laureate. Monthly reading offered Nov. 8 features Sheila Packa and Blair Powless.

Offered through the ZOOM. Register with Gary Boelhower at gboelhower@msn.com . Poets who wish to participate in the open reading segment should contact Gary Boelhower as well. Go to duluthpoetlaureate.org .

Bookstores

Zenith Bookstores, 318 N. Central Ave., offers these events. Call 218-606-1777.

7 p.m. Nov. 12: In Conversation: Thomas D. Peacock, author of "The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" and Linda LeGarde Grover, author of "In the Night of Memory."



Books





Title: "American Gospel"

Author: Lin Enger

Synopsis: On a small farm beside a lake in Minnesota’s north woods an old man is waiting for the Rapture, which God has told him will happen in two weeks, on August 19, 1974. When word gets out, Last Days Ranch becomes ground zero for The End, drawing zealots, curiosity seekers, and reporters—among them the prophet’s son, a skeptical New York writer suddenly caught between his overbearing father and the news story of a lifetime. Into the mix comes Melanie Magnus, a glamorous actress who has old allegiances to both father and son. Meanwhile, Nixon’s resignation has transfixed the nation.

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Cost: $24.95

Contact: upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/american-gospel





Title: "Decennia"

Author: Jan Chronister

Synopsis: You never know who might walk across these pages; a young Queen Elizabeth, Frank Lloyd Wright, Sylvia Plath and Elvis all make appearances. Topics range from segregation to Woodstock to gun ownership. Features poems across five decades of life - 1950s to the 1990s.

Publisher: Truth Serum Press

Cost: $12

Contact: whispertreepress@gmail.com or http://bit.ly/decenniapage