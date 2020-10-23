Readings & Writers

Seeking

League of Minnesota Cities annual Mayor for a Day essay contest for Minnesota students currently in the fourth, fifth, or six grade. Students have an opportunity to write about what they would do if they were in charge of a city. Entries must be emailed or postmarked by Dec. 7. Three winners will be chosen and awarded $100 each, and will have their essays published in "Minnesota Cities " magazine. Winners only will be notified in early January. For more information and an entry form, go to lmc.org/about/mayor-for-a-day-essay-contest . The page also includes a link to a document for students that explains the typical job duties of a mayor.

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets annual chapbook contest is now open for submissions until Feb. 1. Complete information can be found at Annual Contests — Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets .

Events

The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, announces the third chapter of One Book | One Minnesota, a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss. The third title for the program is " The Plague of Doves" by Minnesota author Louise Erdrich . Now into December, through their local libraries, Minnesotans will be invited to read the featured book selection and will have access to author videos, reading guides, and virtual book club discussions. New this chapter, readers can access the audiobook, in addition to the ebook, for free on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks. Participate in a statewide virtual discussion with the author on Dec. 8. The event is free; registration is required and can be found here .

In addition to the digital formats, hard copies of the book will be available through public libraries, and through Birchbark Books and other independent stores across the state. Links to resources and more information can be found at thefriends.org/onebook . "The Plague of Doves" is the first book in Erdrich’s loosely connected trilogy which includes National Book Award-winner "The Round House" and "LaRose." The selection offers Minnesota readers an opportunity to reflect on some of our own Native American history through an extraordinary cast of characters.

In "The Plague of Doves," a Minnesota Book Award-winner and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the unsolved murder of a farm family haunts the small, white off-reservation town of Pluto, North Dakota. The vengeance exacted for this crime, and the subsequent distortions of truth transform the lives of Ojibwe living on the nearby reservation and shape the passions of both communities for the next generation. Bound by love and torn by history, the collective stories of the two communities come together in a wrenching truth that is revealed in the novel’s final pages.

The Duluth Poet Laureate Project announces the “ Second Sunday Reading Series,” online open poetry readings organized by Gary Boelhower, 2018-2020 Duluth Poet Laureate. Monthly reading offered Nov. 8 features Sheila Packa and Blair Powless.

Offered through the ZOOM. Register with Gary Boelhower at gboelhower@msn.com . Poets who wish to participate in the open reading segment should contact Gary Boelhower as well. Go to duluthpoetlaureate.org .

Bookstores

Zenith Bookstores, 318 N. Central Ave., offers these events. Call 218-606-1777.

7 p.m. today, Oct. 23: William Souder presents "Made at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck" in conversation with Peter Geye.



7 p.m. Nov. 12: In Conversation: Thomas D. Peacock, author of "The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" and Linda LeGarde Grover, author of "In the Night of Memory."

Books

Title: "Grouse & Woodcock, The Birds of My Life"

Author: Timothy C. Flanigan

Synopsis: This forty chapter book with photos shares it all: natural history, anatomy, breeding and nesting, habitat preferences, predators, food and feeding habits; selecting shotguns and loads, improving your shooting skills, training and keeping dogs; identifying productive coverts, how to work a covert effectively, the importance of hunting edges, following up on flushes and more.

Publisher: Wild River Publishing

Cost: $100

Contact: wildriverpress.com