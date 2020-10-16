Readings & Writers

Seeking

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets annual chapbook contest is now open for submissions until Feb. 1. Complete information can be found at Annual Contests — Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets .

Events

The Duluth Poet Laureate Project announces the “ Second Sunday Reading Series,” three online open poetry readings organized by Gary Boelhower, 2018-2020 Duluth Poet Laureate. Monthly reading offered Nov. 8 featuring are Sheila Packa and Blair Powless.

Offered through the ZOOM. Register with Gary Boelhower at gboelhower@msn.com . Poets who wish to participate in the open reading segment should contact Gary Boelhower as well. Go to duluthpoetlaureate.org .

Bookstores

Zenith Bookstores, 318 N. Central Ave., offers these events. Call 218-606-1777.

7 p.m. Oct. 23: William Souder presents "Made at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck" in conversation with Peter Geye.



7 p.m. Nov. 12: In Conversation: Thomas D. Peacock, author of "The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" and Linda LeGarde Grover, author of "In the Night of Memory."

Books

Title: "Just A Girl: Our Challenge to Heal Childhood Trauma"

Author: Karen Ann Harden

Synopsis: Whether it is as a child or as an adolescent, past traumas can define an individual’s life journey. In Karen Ann Harden's book, she shares her personal story dealing with sanctuary trauma and how it was possible to embrace her childhood wounds that redefined her story into adulthood. Throughout the book, readers will be taken on a journey of self-discovery that will give a glimpse into the dynamics of an unsafe home and how it can affect a child’s perception of life through Harden’s past. “Just A Girl” dives deep into recognizing the effort it takes to redefine life’s path from being a victim to being one’s most authentic self. Harden’s trauma will encourage individuals to seek understanding and heal from past traumas. She also shares how to reflect on these obstacles and how ultimately readers can change their life’s story.

Publisher: Self-published.

Cost: $30.95 for hardcover; $14.99 for paperback

Contact: Balboapress.com





Title: "Abnormally Abbey"

Author: Allan Evans

Synopsis: Being a spook magnet isn’t nearly as glamorous as it sounds. There's something seriously wrong with the summer camp 14-year old Abbey is sent to. It's not just the troubled kids, or the clueless camp counselors or even all the ghosts— yeah, the ghosts have found her there too— but now there's a mysterious symbol that keeps appearing at all the worst moments. Abbey is not a happy camper. But she is a fighter and can go from princess to warrior when there's a mystery to solve. As long as Abbey has her 80s music, there's no one—alive or dead—that's going to stop her. So, bring on the dead people, spooks and spirits. This girl ain't afraid of no ghost.

Publisher: Immortal Works Press

Cost: $14.99

Contact: evanswriter.com

