Readings & Writers

Seeking

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets annual chapbook contest is now open for submissions until Feb. 1. Complete information can be found at Annual Contests — Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets .

Events

The Duluth Poet Laureate Project announces the “ Second Sunday Reading Series,” three online open poetry readings organized by Gary Boelhower, 2018-2020 Duluth Poet Laureate. Monthly readings offered 3-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, and Nov. 8. Each month's reading will feature two local poets whose presentations will be followed by an open reading. Monday is Deborah Cooper and John Herold; Nov. 8: Sheila Packa and Blair Powless.

All three poetry readings will be offered through the ZOOM. Register with Gary Boelhower through email at gboelhower@msn.com . Poets who wish to participate in the open reading segment should contact Gary Boelhower with the date they wish to be placed on the program. Go to duluthpoetlaureate.org .

News of Note

"The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves," a novel by Thomas D. Peacock and published by Holy Cow! Press in 2020, has been selected as the Best-Indie published Adult Fiction 2020 in Minnesota by the Minnesota Library Foundation.

The Ariel Anthology 2020: Discovery, edited by Jan Chronister and Lucy Tyrrell (poet laureate of Bayfield) has been published and is available on Amazon. Now in its seventh year, the collection contains the work of poets from around Wisconsin writing on the theme of "discovery."

The 2021 Wisconsin Poets Calendar has been released and is available to order at wfop.org/wisconsin-poets-calendar-store/wisconsin-poets-calendar-2021 . The agenda-type calendar includes the work of almost 200 Wisconsin poets and features a full-color cover and inside art by Madison artist Helen Klebesadel.

Bookstores

Zenith Bookstores, 318 N. Central Ave., offers these events. Call 218-606-1777.

7 p.m. Oct. 23: William Souder presents "Made at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck" in conversation with Peter Geye.



7 p.m. Nov. 12: In Conversation: Thomas D. Peacock, author of "The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" and Linda LeGarde Grover, author of "In the Night of Memory."

Books





Title: "Musings of a Minnesota Farm Boy"

Author: David Alton Johnson

Synopsis: Musings of a Minnesota Farm Boy was birthed from the memories of the author, David Johnson. They are memories of life growing up on a turkey farm in Minnesota during the 1950's. It was a great time to be a kid in America. These were the baby boom years, a time when Americans were living the American dream and families were taking advantage of a good economy after the war years. The author's childhood was a "Leave it to Beaver" lifestyle and he benefited from it immensely. Life was simple growing up on a turkey farm and the author loved it.

Publisher: Self-published.

Cost: $9.95

Contact: amazon.com/Musings-Minnesota-David-Alton-Johnson/dp/1798651106/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=musings+of+a+minnesota+farm+boy&qid=1600972051&sr=8-1 .









Title: "The Islander: Coming of Age in the Apostle Islands"

Author: Bob Dahl

Synopsis: The author was just a few months old when he crossed the ice from the mainland to his parent's home on Sand Island on January 19, 1943, carried in his mother's arms. The book has over 10 chapters that detail his life and adventures on the island with his siblings, relatives, parents, friends, and other islanders. Sand Island once had a year round commercial fishing community which included a one room school, post office, blacksmith, and mercantile. Included is also a story about the legendary Sevona, which sank near the island during a gale on Sept. 2, 1905. The story comes from details Dahl gleaned from his parents and other relatives who lived on Sand Island. Also features traditional Lake Superior fish recipes along with other recipes unique to the region and includes his mother's winter shopping list from the 1930s that sustained the family over the winter. His ancestors immigrated to the island in the 1890s.

Publisher: The ECHO Publishing Company, LLC.

Cost: $12.95

Contact: theislander.store