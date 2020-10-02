Readings & Writers

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
By News Tribune
October 02, 2020 at 8:00 AM

Events

The Duluth Poet Laureate Project announces the “ Second Sunday Reading Series,” three online open poetry readings organized by Gary Boelhower, 2018-2020 Duluth Poet Laureate. Monthly readings offered 3-4 p.m. Oct. 11 and Nov. 8. Each month's reading will feature two local poets whose presentations will be followed by an open reading. Oct. 11: Deborah Cooper and John Herold; Nov. 8: Sheila Packa and Blair Powless.

All three poetry readings will be offered through the ZOOM. Register with Gary Boelhower through email at gboelhower@msn.com . Poets who wish to participate in the open reading segment should contact Gary Boelhower with the date they wish to be placed on the program. Go to duluthpoetlaureate.org .

Bookstores

Zenith Bookstores, 318 N. Central Ave., offers these events. Call 218-606-1777.

  • 7 p.m.: Tuesday, Oct. 6: Virtual book launch for "The Silver Fox" by Margi Preus.
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 23: William Souder presents "Made at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck" in conversation with Peter Geye.

Books

READ_Healthcare.jpg


Title: "Healthcare From the Trenches: An Insider Account of the Complex Barriers of U.S. Healthcare from the 'Providers' and Patients' Perspectives"

Author: Alejandro Badia, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Synopsis: Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, healthcare in American has become an even greater bureaucratic nightmare than before says Dr. Badia. What started as incremental interference in the relationship between doctor and patient with the passage of the Medicare Act of 1965 is now an impenetrable barrier made up of governmental and health care insurance industry red tape. The result is higher costs and greater inefficiencies. Badia, a leading hand surgeon with a medical degree form NYU, multiple accolades and decades of experience, has spent more than a quarter-century in the trenches of U.S. healthcare. His book is an open discussion of the failure of the U.S. healthcare system from the perspectives of its "providers" and patients -- perspectives today's healthcare debate sorely lacks.

Publisher: Westwind Books

Cost: $19.97

Contact: DrBadiaBook.com

