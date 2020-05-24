99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Readings & Writers

By News Tribune
May 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Events

Enjoy a virtual cocktail hour with William Kent Krueger, 7 p.m. June 1. Hosted by Zenith Bookstore. Go to facebook.com/events/1609823525842845 for more details.

Seeking

Arrowhead Library System (ALS) seeks submissions to the statewide 2020 Minnesota Author Project. Contest categories are Young Adult Fiction, Adult Fiction and Communities Creates. Link to Submit Adult and Young Adult Fiction. Each book that is submitted must be: Independently published, written by a Minnesota resident, available in either PDF or ePUB format. Deadline: May 31. Go to indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota or indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota-creates for details.

The "Ariel Anthology "is now taking submissions of poetry from Wisconsin adults. Please email arielanthology@gmail.com for theme, guidelines, and more information before submitting. Deadline: July 1.

Books

READ_Thunderbird.jpg


Title: "Thunderbird Review: Issue 8"

Authors: Students from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and residents of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin communities.

Synopsis: This year’s edition is different from those of past as it is being printed in color due to the high number of exceptional art submissions. Among the artists featured in the journal are Charlie May, Anna Granholm, Kaitlyn Rain Hagenah, J.M.S. Swenson, and James Springett. Featured writers include Suzanne VanHoever, Jabari Simpson, Deborah Rasmussen, Jan Chronister, and Liz Minette.

Publisher: Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Contact: facebook.com/thethunderbirdreview


Title: "How Good Are You Willing To Let It Get? Daily FEELGOOD Inspiration for Creatives, Healers and Helpers"

Author: Sarah Bamford Seidelmann

Synopsis: Sarah and her magnificent spirit animal Alice the Elephant created this wee book of inspiration to encourage creatives, healers and helpers. Alice offers up daily wisdom in a lighthearted (and sometimes salty) way and Sarah adds her own reflections along with a prompt and prayer. Themes include humility, moderation, self-love, family, friendship, creativity, pitfalls & quagmires, addiction recovery and dealing with fear.

Cost: $22.22

Publisher: Sarah Seidelmann

Contact: followyourfeelgood.com

