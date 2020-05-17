Readings & Writers

Events

One Book One Minnesota online author discussion with Kate DiCamillo, 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. This is a free Zoom event -- registration is required and you can send in questions to Kate ahead of the discussion. Go to zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rducPyaERA-Z9QZFkLH8pA?fbclid=IwAR24Z63drN33F9mMFuP_2phBsgj4PjMj89i1N0nyff6OWUJuUjfOodFpBBs to register and send in a question.

Enjoy a virtual cocktail hour with William Kent Krueger, 7 p.m. June 1. Hosted by Zenith Bookstore. Go to facebook.com/events/1609823525842845 for more details.

Seeking



The "Ariel Anthology "is now taking submissions of poetry from Wisconsin adults. Please email arielanthology@gmail.com for theme, guidelines, and more information before submitting. Deadline: July 1.

Arrowhead Library System (ALS) seeks submissions to the statewide 2020 Minnesota Author Project. Contest categories are Young Adult Fiction, Adult Fiction and Communities Creates. Link to Submit Adult and Young Adult Fiction. Each book that is submitted must be: Independently published, written by a Minnesota resident, available in either PDF or ePUB format. Deadline: May 31. Go to indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota or indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota-creates for details.

News of Note

"Hundredth Day Disaster," by Bridget Reistad, was named a finalist in the picture books - children's category of the 30th annual Midwest Book Awards. The awards program, which is organized by the Midwest Independent Publishers Association, recognizes quality in independent publishing in the Midwest. Reistad’s debut picture book, “captures perfectly how busy school days can escape a careful count” (Kirkus Reviews). The title recently received the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Silver Award for Best New Voice: Children’s/Young Adult. The 30th annual Midwest Book Awards was open to books published and copyrighted in 2019 in MiPA’s 12-state Midwestern region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Books









Title: "The Streel: A Deadwood Mystery"

Author: Mary Loque

Synopsis: Mary Logue brings her signature brio and nerve to this story of a young Irish woman turned reluctant sleuth as she tries to make her way in a strange and often dangerous new world. Logue’s new thriller conjures the romance and the perils, and the tricky everyday realities, of a young immigrant surviving by her wits and grace in nineteenth-century America.

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Cost: $22.95

Website: upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/the-streel .