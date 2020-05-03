Readings & Writers

Seeking

Arrowhead Library System (ALS) is pleased to announce the launch of the statewide 2020 Minnesota Author Project. Submissions will be accepted through May 31. Contest categories are Young Adult Fiction, Adult Fiction and Communities Creates. Link to Submit Adult and Young Adult Fiction: https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota/ .

Each book that is submitted must be: Independently published, written by a Minnesota resident, available in either PDF or ePUB format.

The winners will receive:

$1000 each in adult and young adult categories. Prizes sponsored by the Minnesota Library Foundation and BiblioLabs.

Honors at an Indie Author Project celebration reception in 2021

Opportunities to promote their book(s) at Minnesota public libraries

Inclusion in a full-page print spread in Library Journal, one of America’s oldest and most renowned trade publications for library news

If available, print copies will be purchased and made available for checkout through Minnesota’s public libraries.

Inclusion and promotion in Indie Minnesota

Link to Submit Communities Create Works: https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota-creates/ .

Each book that is submitted to the contest must be: Created by a Minnesota-based organization -- Nonprofits, libraries, schools, writers’ groups, historical societies, etc. are all eligible, one member may submit on behalf of their organization, A recommended minimum length of 10,000 words or 20 pages, and available in either ePUB or PDF format. There are no genre or creation date restrictions, and organizations of all types are encouraged to submit their work, including nonprofits, libraries, schools, cultural groups, historical societies, artistry guilds, and beyond.

The winning organization will receive:

A $1000 cash prize

Honors at the 2020 Minnesota Library Association Conference

An honorary plaque

Printing of the winning book and the opportunity to make the book available statewide in the Indie Minnesota collection on BiblioBoard Library

Media promotion throughout the state

Books





Title: "Letters from Tove"

Author: Tove Jansson

Synopsis: Tove Jansson's works, even her famed Moomin books, fairly teem with letters of one kind or another, from messages bobbing in bottles to whole epistolary novels. Fortunately for her countless readers, her life was no different, unfolding as it did in the letters to family, friends and lovers that make up this volume, a veritable autobiography over the course for six decades -- and the only one Jansson ever wrote. The letters provide a commentary on Jansson's life within Helsinki's bohemian circles and on her island home. Shifting between hope and despair, yearning and happiness, they describe her immersion in art studies and her ascension to fame with the Moomins.

Cost: $25.95

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Website: upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/letters-from-tove