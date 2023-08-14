Proctor resident fictionalizes real Hoghead Festival event

PROCTOR — Russell Habermann wasn't intentionally looking to write a story about his hometown of Proctor, but said the idea came suddenly.

"Hoghead days are one of those times where the community gathers together once a year and it's kind of magical," Habermann said. "I never thought I'd write about it, but then the story just kind of fell into my lap so I took it and ran with it."

He self-published his book, "The Great Golden Spike Treasure Hunt," on Amazon in January. In the book, a 10-year-old boy sets out intending to beat his older brother's record for completing the treasure hunt as the youngest person to ever win the annual Proctor event. Habermann said he likes competition-based stories and so felt compelled to write his own.

"The Great Golden Spike Treasure Hunt" by Russell Habermann. Contributed / Russell Habermann

"I grew up doing the hunt, though not religiously, not every year," Habermann said. "And part of it is knowing the history of the area, but part of it is just being lucky and finding yourself in the right place. I've done it a number of times, but I haven't won it yet."

The Golden Spike Hunt is similar to a community medallion hunt in that the Proctor Journal publishes clues about where the spike can be found every day throughout the Hoghead Festival. This format has changed slightly over the years, as Habermann said he remembers when the hunt started after the parade and clues were released every hour or so until the spike was found. This format is what he stuck with in the book.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a chance to explore a few different themes like sibling rivalry, teamwork and friendship," Habermann said. "And it's a good chance to show people, if they have the proclivity to write, they should do it it. I coordinate a lot for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the Proctor School District and it's important for me to show these younger kids that they can be writers too and write about their hometown."

This isn't Habermann's first book. He's also published a book of poetry and lyrics and a couple of books based on the characters "Safety Paul and Baby Babe" as part of his work for a health and safety coalition.

As for the Hoghead Festival, Habermann said he's excited to see his friends and neighbors again this week.

"I think there's a lot that can be said for knowing your neighbors. And it's a time to come together as a community. Hoghead is a perfect encapsulation of that," Habermann said.

Fire trucks and other vehicles fill Second Avenue in Proctor for the annual Hoghead Festival parade Aug. 21, 2021. "Hoghead" is railroad slang for an railroad engineer. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Golden Spike Hunt started Monday with clues being released every day through the week until the spike is found. The Hoghead Festival picks up Wednesday with a car show from noon to 9 p.m. at the Powerhouse Bar, followed by a Powerhouse Bike Night on Thursday. Live music, reunions and a community movie are scheduled Friday.

Saturday is the biggest day of festivities with a 5K, kids games and activities, golf and softball tournaments, craft and food vendors, outdoor music and a street dance. The Hoghead parade starts at noon.

See the full list of events at the Proctor Hoghead Celebration Facebook page.