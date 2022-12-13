Proctor home displays perennial Christmas spirit

PROCTOR — For Debra Madson, it all started with a star. Around 35 years ago, she decided a tree in her yard needed a star on top for the holiday season.

"We started with a great big huge star with streamers coming down," Madson said. "It was quite the task to put it on a rope and use duct tape or something to pull it up and get it onto the highest branch. Then we just kept adding to it."

Madson has since moved from Third Street to a different house in Proctor, at 828 Lupine Drive, but what hasn't changed over the years is her passion for decorating her house and yard for the holidays.

"It's just a joy to do it," Madson said. "I love seeing the grandkids come and look at it. To see people pull up and slow down to look for all the Santa hats I have hidden in the yard. It gives people something to look at and gives a little more light in the darkness."

Holiday light displays made by Debra Madson fill her yard in Proctor. Contributed / Debra Madson

While the decorations are Madson's brainchild, it's always been a team effort with help from her husband, Eric, and family. Her daughter, Callie Bruce, recalls helping put up lights while she was growing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since I can remember, the family would slip into our winter gear to head out to help Mom with her lights and decorations," Bruce said. "From the early days when she was making her own displays, to Dad placing an extension ladder up to the roof to make sure the peak of the house was just right, to years of sitting by the windows to see if we can catch the kiddos who were cutting the wires, there are so many memories."

Madson started by making most of her own Christmas displays. After creating the original star, she and Eric worked on a nativity scene made of plywood and lights. One year, Madson thought the nativity scene needed something more to make it stand out.

"So my husband went out and actually built a snow wall behind the scene out of snow and then he spray-painted it brown," Madson said. "It amazes me when I think back on the stuff we used to do to create things just because we didn't have a lot of decorations available. We had to make it ourselves."

At the cul-du-sac at the end of Lupine Drive in Proctor, Debra Madson's holiday lights shine bright. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The original nativity scene has been replaced because the plywood didn't last more than a few years. Every year, she likes to switch things up and try new projects.

"One year, we had a pool in our yard so we decided to get some lights and turn it into a drum," Madson said. "We used rope lights to make the X's on the side and made it look interesting."

Madson starts decorating for Christmas immediately after Halloween because the power cords are already laid out and ready to be used.

It amazes me when I think back on the stuff we used to do to create things just because we didn't have a lot of decorations available. We had to make it ourselves. Debra Madson

"Plus, this year we had such nice weather around Halloween, I wanted to take advantage of it," Madson said. "So I may have started even earlier than usual."

Madson used to participate in an area Christmas lighting contest organized by the former Duluth Budgeteer. She remembers meeting with other decorating enthusiasts such as Marcia Hale at Duluth City Hall to hear the winners announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all just liked to give people places to go and look at lights and just enjoy that," Madson said. "It was a good competition, but more than anything, it was nice to just do it."

FROM 2009: Light up your night with these award-winning holiday displays Before or after you visit the beautifully lit homes on this list of contest entrants and winners, stop in at Marcia Hales' Holiday Spirit in the Lights display at 3739 Minnesota Ave. on Park Point.

Madson's display should be up until after Christmas. After that, she'll take down the Christmas items and put up her general winter display filled with snowmen and snowflakes.

What is Madson's secret to creating a good display?

"Just start small," Madson said. "Even if it's just icicle lights or some lights around one of your windows. Just make it yours and get it out there."

That, and make sure you hit up the sales after the holidays to find great deals on lights.

"You don't have to spend a lot and that makes it more affordable, especially when you have to replace things that the squirrels have chewed through," Madson said.