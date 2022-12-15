Pilgrim Congregational Church to host Drag Queen Story Time on Saturday

DULUTH — Pilgrim Congregational Church is hosting a Drag Queen Story Time on Saturday morning. It will be the first such event to be held in a local Christian house of worship.

Ms. Cupcake meets a young fan. Contributed / Alice Schroeder

Organizer Alice Schroeder, who will appear as drag queen Ms. Cupcake, said she proposed the family event as a show of solidarity in the wake of last month's deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

"After Colorado Springs, the queer community just is reeling and hurting," said Schroeder. "It was now more important than ever to reach out to people in power, the Christian community, because this hate crime was committed by people who have twisted the meaning of Christianity into weapons for hate and discrimination and oppression."

Carla Jean Bailey, senior minister at the church at 2310 E. Fourth St., said the event is "a good thing for us to host. We're supportive of good experiences for children that affirm gender fluidity and changing gender norms."

Schroeder, CEO of Zenith City Horror, is among the drag performers making such events increasingly common in the Northland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've been doing story time for the last, probably, three years with East Central Minnesota Pride, Duluth Superior Pride. Over Halloween, we had queens at the Lake Superior Zoo," Schroeder said. "I did a Drag Queen Story Time at the library during Pride weekend."

"The Drag Queen Story Hour movement," said Bailey, "is really meant to demystify gender norms and just make good experiences for children available."

"Drag is the only specifically queer art form, and so people get kind of nervous about it," said Schroeder. "But it really only celebrates identity and loving yourself and joy, and that's what drag story time is."

Local Drag Queen Story Time events have drawn appreciative crowds in recent years. Contributed / Alice Schroeder

Several adults from the Pilgrim congregation will be helping with crafts and activities for the first half-hour of the 10-11 a.m. event. "Then Alice will be in her Ms. Cupcake character, reading stories to kids," said Bailey. "It all just seems like a real positive opportunity for all children, and then also to help children see other gender expressions."

Schroeder said she first visited Pilgrim Congregational because it is her voting place. "I noticed that they had a big, giant Pride flag outside their building," she recalled. "I'm like, OK, if they are saying that they're open allies to the queer community, let's put them to the test. Let's see if (they) really hold true to their beliefs."

"We are what's called 'open and affirming' in our denomination," said Bailey, "the status that says we've made a concerted effort to be affirming of gender differences."

"This is the beginning of a very strong friendship," said Schroeder. "We plan to do multiple events with them."

People visit outside Pilgrim Congregational Church on Feb. 13. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Safety continues to be a concern around family-oriented drag events. Armed protesters came to an all-ages drag show held during this year's Duluth Superior Pride Festival, Schroeder said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The church acknowledges the anxiety and the fear that they're having with hosting this event," said Schroeder. "It humbles them because they know that queer people, trans people, we experience that fear every day."

Schroeder said that despite ongoing safety concerns, she's been encouraged by the strong turnout at local family-oriented drag events.

"We have full crowds of kids that come, and it's so apparent that parents are on board," she said. "It's becoming more and more apparent after Colorado Springs that there's way more positive support and allyship than there are negativity and haters."

For more information on Saturday's free event, see pilgrimduluth.org and facebook.com/zenithcityhorror.