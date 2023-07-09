Get local news 24/7.
Sunday, July 9
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Trampled by Turtles sells out Bayfront
Jenny Lewis and Palomino Grant recipient Ross Thorn opened the show.
A sold-out crowd fills the area near the stage during Trampled by Turtles on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 9:52 AM
Dave Simonett performs with Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Ryan Young plays fiddle with Trampled by Turtles on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Erik Berry of Trampled by Turtles plays mandolin Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Lights and fog fill the stage as Trampled by Turtles perform in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Trampled by Turtles fills the stage at Bayfront Festival Park.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Trampled by Turtles finished the set with “Wait So Long” on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Alan Sparhawk, center, performs the Low song “Days Like These” with Trampled by Turtles on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Nate Luetgers paints Trampled by Turtles during the concert.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Dave Carroll plays banjo with Trampled by Turtles.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Al Sparhawk of Low performs with Trampled by Turtles in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Trampled by Turtles plays to a sold-out audience at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Eamonn McLain plays cello with Trampled by Turtles in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
The setlist for Trampled by Turtles rests on the lighting control board on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Dave Simonett performs on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Dave Simonett leaves the stage at the end of the set with Trampled by Turtles.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Trampled by Turtles bassist Tim Saxhaug performs Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Ross Thorn performs on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jenny Lewis opens for Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jenny Lewis dances while performing in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Ross Thorn opens for Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Ross Thorn closes his eyes as he sings.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Palomino Grant recipient Ross Thorn performs on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Lyla Abukhodair, left, performs a duet with Ross Thorn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Ross Thorn plays guitar while performing. Thorn is the recipient of this year's Palomino Grant from Trampled by Turtles.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jenny Lewis raises the roof at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jenny Lewis performs in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jenny Lewis performs Bayfront Festival Park. Lewis was scheduled to perform at last year's concert but had to cancel due to a death in the family.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Nate Luetgers of Pelican Rapids, Minn., paints as Ross Thorn performs.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
