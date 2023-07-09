Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Photos: Trampled by Turtles sells out Bayfront

Jenny Lewis and Palomino Grant recipient Ross Thorn opened the show.

outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
A sold-out crowd fills the area near the stage during Trampled by Turtles on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 9:52 AM
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Dave Simonett performs with Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Ryan Young plays fiddle with Trampled by Turtles on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Erik Berry of Trampled by Turtles plays mandolin Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Lights and fog fill the stage as Trampled by Turtles perform in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Trampled by Turtles fills the stage at Bayfront Festival Park.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Trampled by Turtles finished the set with “Wait So Long” on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Alan Sparhawk, center, performs the Low song “Days Like These” with Trampled by Turtles on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Nate Luetgers paints Trampled by Turtles during the concert.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Dave Carroll plays banjo with Trampled by Turtles.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Al Sparhawk of Low performs with Trampled by Turtles in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Trampled by Turtles plays to a sold-out audience at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Eamonn McLain plays cello with Trampled by Turtles in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
The setlist for Trampled by Turtles rests on the lighting control board on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Dave Simonett performs on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Dave Simonett leaves the stage at the end of the set with Trampled by Turtles.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
Trampled by Turtles bassist Tim Saxhaug performs Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Ross Thorn performs on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Jenny Lewis opens for Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Jenny Lewis dances while performing in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Ross Thorn opens for Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Ross Thorn closes his eyes as he sings.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Palomino Grant recipient Ross Thorn performs on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Lyla Abukhodair, left, performs a duet with Ross Thorn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Ross Thorn plays guitar while performing. Thorn is the recipient of this year's Palomino Grant from Trampled by Turtles.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Jenny Lewis raises the roof at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Jenny Lewis performs in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Jenny Lewis performs Bayfront Festival Park. Lewis was scheduled to perform at last year's concert but had to cancel due to a death in the family.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
outdoor concert at Bayfront Festival Park
Nate Luetgers of Pelican Rapids, Minn., paints as Ross Thorn performs.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What To Read Next
Band plays in parade.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Eveleth Clown Band has serious legacy
1d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Kambrey Pollin, of Carlton, screams Wednesday while riding the Dragon Wagon at the South St. Louis County Fair in Proctor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
South St. Louis County Fair features rides, bulls, barrels this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Bemidji Community Theater web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
nfl player leads youth football camp outside
Sports
As Ham enters season seven, he won't take his place for granted
15h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
nfl player leads youth football camp outside
Sports
Vikings' C.J. Ham happy to present first scholarship
17h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Fireworks from Duluth’s Fourth Fest light up the sky
Local
Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Crash Report FSA
News
10-year-old girl critically injured in Lake County collision
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten