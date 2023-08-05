Northlandia: Statue thefts, ransoms, land disputes and civil disagreements

DULUTH — Ever find yourself looking at a large statue and wanting to know more about it? Where did it come from? Who made it? Why was it put here? Why this person, animal or object?

Today we get answers to most of those questions for a few of the unique statues that dot the map of the Northland. This is by no means a comprehensive guide — apologies if we didn't cover your favorite statue. This topic may be revisited in the future. For now, enjoy the tales you may not know about five local statues.

The thrice stolen, iconic Weldon's rooster

The 8-foot Weldon's Gift Shop rooster has greeted visitors in Two Harbors since 1965. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The selection of an 8-foot, 100-pound rooster as the symbol for Weldon's Gift Shop was made in an instant. According to owner Linda Johnson, her parents selected it from a random collection of animal statues for sale on a flatbed truck one day in 1965. Weldon and Marian Johnson started the business in 1963.

"It was just this flatbed truck full of animals and my folks just picked the rooster because in Finnish culture, it's like a symbol of good fortune," Johnson said. "There was also a horse, a bear, a Sinclair dinosaur — it was just kind of random. And yet, to this day, that's how people remember how to find us."

The rooster has remained outside of the business for 58 years — except on three occasions when it was stolen.

"There was probably a fair amount of liquor involved," Johnson said. "The first time was in the ’60s. Someone took it and stuck it in a culvert up the road from here and some kids found it a few weeks later."

Another time the rooster made it as far as Duluth. Johnson thinks it could have been a fraternity prank that went too far. That time it was dumped behind the Miller-Dwan hospital.

The last time was in 2003, when the theft was caught on camera and spotted by a driver who noticed it the back of the suspects' truck. It was found by joggers who noticed it in Amity Creek, off Seven Bridges Road in Duluth. Northwest Airlines mechanics used fiberglass to repair the damaged rooster, the News Tribune reported.

The Two Harbors Robo Dweebs robotics team pose with the Weldon's Gift Shop rooster in 2019. File / Lake County News-Chronicle

"People like it because it's odd and unique," Johnson said. "A lot of people come here to take photos with it every year. It's part of the community."

Various voyageurs, including a pair for protests

A little farther up Minnesota Highway 61, one can spot a common sight in the Northland: the tall statue of a voyageur. The theme is common in the area due to the region's history with these frequent fur-trapping canoe travelers who portaged through Minnesota's and Wisconsin's waterways.

Warren Rosenlund of Lipe Brothers Construction wraps belts around the head of Pierre the Voyageur so it can be lifted off safely and placed on a flatbed truck — with the rest of the statue — for moving to a new location in 2011. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Employees of Lipe Brothers Construction remove the head of Pierre the Voyageur in 2011 before lifting and moving the rest of the landmark. They discovered the head was too wobbly and might crack or fall, so they decided to remove it separately. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Pierre the Voyageur stands along Highway 61 just outside Two Harbors. He started out in front of the Voyageur Motel in the 1960s, farther in town, and remained there until 2011. He was nearly burned when the motel caught on fire in 2008, but was restored and moved to the Earthwood Inn, where he's stayed ever since.

Pierre is one of several voyageur statues in the region. Cloquet , Crane Lake, Pine City, Ranier and Barnum each have one. The last two, in Ranier and Barnum, are actually twin statues with a very storied past.

Vic Davis created the original 25-foot statue, named Big Vic, in 1980. The statue was placed on Little Cranberry Island, an island Davis purchased in order to protest against Voyageurs National Park. The Park Service ordered its removal, according to reporting in the Duluth News Tribune on July 13, 1981. Eventually, the Park Service seized the statue and Davis made a second one named Big Louie.

The second statue was installed near the new Voyageurs Visitors Center, which again, displeased the Park Service. Davis took Big Louie down after the dispute was settled and sold it to the Lazy Bear Grill in Barnum. The Park Service donated Big Vic to the town of Rainer, where it remains today.

The once-white stag of Wrenshall

North of Barnum, there stands a brown stag statue that has changed colors twice. Back in 2010, organizers of the Free Range Film Festival were trying to come up with a unique and creative way of promoting the festival, according to organizer Mike Scholtz. One of the films featured in the festival was a documentary called "World's Largest" that follows small towns across the U.S. who create "world's largest" statues as tourist attractions.

"And we thought, you know, Wrenshall doesn't have the 'world's largest' anything, but it's got this deer statue. And it's the exact same one as several other towns have, just this larger fiberglass deer," Scholtz said. "So we thought, wouldn't it be cool if we could convince the City Council to let us paint it white and then it would be the world's largest white stag!"

Scholtz said the council was "shockingly in favor of it." So the festival organizers and volunteers spent a few days, and a few gallons of paint, turning the deer into a white stag. Scholtz said everything went pretty smoothly.

Mike Scholtz adds white paint to the head of the Wrenshall stag sculpture in 2010. Contributed / Mike Scholtz

But then, the City Council began to receive complaints about the deer.

"Some people loved it, some hated it, so eventually they brought us back in front of the council," Scholtz said. "And they asked when we planned to paint it back, which we had said, before we had painted it, if they didn't like it, they could paint it back. So eventually, we said, 'OK, why don't we have a fundraiser and have people vote by buying a button whether they want it brown or white?'"

The fundraiser never happened. Scholtz said he got as far as designing the buttons, when he heard that an art teacher was brought in to repaint the deer back to brown.

"One of the happy things that came out of this was that people pay more attention to the deer now," Scholtz said. "People now decorate it for Christmas and such. So at least we reminded people that it's there. And for 15 months or so, it was white."

A tale of two moose

Another member of the cervidae family that has statues in the Northland are moose. The tale of Biwabik's Honk the Moose has spread past the region thanks to a children's book of the same name. The tale is based on a true story of a moose that came into town one particularly cold winter in 1915 that author Phil Stong heard about when he was teaching in Biwabik in 1919-20. The book was published in 1935 and won a Newbery Medal the following year.

The Honk the Moose statue was dedicated in Biwabik in 2000. The statue was "ransomed" in 2010 so it could be taken in for repairs. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

But Biwabik didn't have a statue dedicated to Honk until 2000. Shortly after he was elected mayor, Steve Bradach was approached about getting copies of the book back into print. Once the book was printed, Bradach looked into getting a statue made to promote sales. Honk was created by the FAST (Fiberglass, Animals, Shapes, and Trademarks) workshop in Sparta, Wisconsin, for $5,600. Half the funds came from a tourism grant; the other half were raised by donations and fundraisers.

About a decade after the moose was placed, his antler was damaged by a fallen tree branch. Bradach reached out to FAST to get the moose repaired, but decided to also have a little fun with the situation.

Honk the Moose stands in Biwabik's Carl Schuster Memorial Park adorned with a giant wreath in honor of Weihnachtsfest, the city's annual Christmas celebration. Contributed / Sarah Stachovich

"We played a prank and said that he was stolen and asked for a ransom," Bradach said. "Really, we just put him up in a trailer and brought him down to be repaired. But we said he's not going to be given back until we raise enough money to get him fixed."

On his way down to get repaired, Bradach's co-conspirator took photos of Honk visiting other fiberglass statues and sent them back to be shared. The funds were raised and Honk returned with a new antler and fresh coat of paint.

Honk isn't the lone moose in the region, though, as the Moose Lake has had the same style of moose statue since 1989. This moose currently stands in front of the Moose Lake Visitor's Center and also came from FAST (as did all of the statues mentioned in this story, except the Weldon's rooster). Pete Steen's father, Warren, along with two other partners, donated it to the city during its centennial celebrations.

"He went to FAST and the moose we got was actually scheduled to go somewhere else and my dad convinced them to sell it to him," Steen said. "He was a really good salesman, he was a wheeler and dealer. He knew how to talk to them and whatever he said, he must have convinced them because they took the moose home on his 1-ton truck trailer and got it back to Moose Lake."

Steen said his father was there to commemorate the moose by pouring some champagne on the nose. Since he passed away, his memorial funds have been dedicated to moose statue maintenance.