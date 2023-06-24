Northlandia: Meet sculptor behind North Shore dinosaurs

DULUTH — The acclaimed New Scenic Cafe is the best-known destination between Schmidt Creek and Big Sucker Creek on Scenic Highway 61.

A troll made by sculptor David Estrada is bolted to the porch at his cabin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Just a half-mile up the shore, though, is a much older attraction. As in, 66 million years older.

"Thanks, Mom," said sculptor David Estrada, standing between a 10-foot Tyrannosaurus rex and a Ceratosaurus of about the same size. "Mom asks me one time, she goes, with all the artwork that I do, 'I'm surprised that you haven't made a dinosaur yet.'"

That was in the early 2000s, over a decade into Estrada's career as an industrial artist. A professional pipefitter who's now retired, Estrada started looking at sculpture after meeting his wife, Jeanie, who holds an art degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would take him everywhere," remembered Jeanie Estrada. "The (Minneapolis) Institute of Art, the Walker Art Center, the Guthrie."

"I'd see the artwork," said David Estrada, "and I was like, 'I can do better than this!'"

He started small: ants, butterflies, flowers. The pieces proved popular, and since the 1990s, Estrada's work has been sold at the Art Dock in Duluth's DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace.

For 35 years, I'm used to looking at blueprints and then having to imagine what the boiler room looks like. So it's easy for me to see, when I look at drawings, what it would look like three-dimensional. David Estrada, artist

Sculptor David Estrada talks about his pieces near a spider sculpture outside his cabin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Estradas live and work in Ham Lake, Minnesota. They've also had the North Shore property, with its two tiny cabins, for 40 years. It was previously home to the sculptor's great-uncle, Howard Briggs, an ironworker himself. "On London Road, on the lake, some of his railings are still there," said Jeanie Estrada.

A woodpecker made by David Estrada is bolted to his cabin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In addition to being a retreat for the couple and their friends, the North Shore property has become a showcase for David Estrada's work. While the dinosaurs are the big attractions (literally), the property also sports creations including a gnome, a sandhill crane, flowers stretching several feet high and a spider the size of a Lawn-Boy.

Two of Estrada's spiders can be seen, he said, at North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay. His dinosaurs have found homes across the Midwest, including at a private home on Cedar Lake in Minneapolis.

"A guy did a $100,000 remodel of his property, has a 10-foot waterfall," said Estrada. "He's spent all this money for remodeling and (said), 'I buy two dinosaurs from you, and I get more compliments (on) the dinosaurs than I do on the beautiful landscaping.'"

A pedestrian walks near a dinosaur made by David Estrada. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Where to find the dinosaurs

Another Estrada dinosaur has become a signature attraction at the Des Moines dental practice of David Davidson. Reached by phone, the dentist explained that while traveling in Pennsylvania he spotted a dinosaur sculpture by another artist; it occurred to Davidson that something similar could help make his practice appealing to kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I found Dave Estrada and saw some of the pictures of his dinosaurs," said Davidson. "Compared to that guy in Pennsylvania, (it) was like Leonardo da Vinci compared to Mr. Bean."

Metal sculptor David Estrada is surrounded by some of work. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Since the sculpture arrived, when Davidson surveys new patients to learn how they found his practice, "the dinosaur" gets its own check box. "Practically daily," said Davidson, "we'll have groups of kids out around the dinosaur."

Estrada designs and cuts all his dinosaur skeletons himself, using museum documentation for reference. "For 35 years, I'm used to looking at blueprints and then having to imagine what the boiler room looks like," explained the retired pipefitter. "So it's easy for me to see, when I look at drawings, what it would look like three-dimensional."

It now takes Estrada a few months to make a dinosaur — down from three times that long when he created the North Shore T. rex. "I'm whittling it down," he said, "but for three months, my entire shop is being used up with laying out the bones."

Although the T. rex may be the more famous theropod, the sculptor believes the longer-limbed Ceratosaurus makes for a more dynamic model. "With them short, stubby little arms on it, it just doesn't seem balanced for me," he mused about the T. rex.

A flower made by David Estrada. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A metal hand lays on the ground outside David Estrada’s cabin. The hand was cut out for a sculpture in Ham Lake. Estrada uses the hands as motorcycle kickstand parking spots at his cabin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Though Estrada's dinosaurs aren't about to walk anywhere, they do move. Estrada wiggled the Ceratosaurus to demonstrate how its head and arms move in the wind, or if jostled. The creature's sublingual space contains a pan for birdseed. "It's fun to see squirrels and chickadees and all kinds of different birds flying in and out of the mouth," said Estrada.

Estrada doesn't yet have a sculpture in the Smithsonian, but his work was featured in Smithsonian Magazine in 2010. "While I am not used to seeing dinosaurs in a snowy setting," wrote contributor Riley Black, sharing a photo submitted by reader Mark Ryan, "they still look pretty neat!"

Not all of Estrada's art is whimsical. The sculptor — whose family heritage is Mexican, Native American and Swedish — collaborated with the late Bill La Deaux to create a sculpture in memory of Chief Little Crow. Dedicated in 2007, it stands at Kaposia Park in South St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among his other artistic pursuits, the 64-year-old sculptor plans to continue making dinosaurs. Some of his future models may be on the wing. "I always thought it would be fun to have a pterodactyl hanging from a tree up here," he said.

Travelers frequently stop for photos, and the Estradas have embraced their property's status as a quirky North Shore landmark. "It's kind of fun when you have the smallest place, and people recognize you," said Estrada. "'You're the dinosaur guy, aren't you?'"

For more information on David Estrada's art, see estradametalart.com.