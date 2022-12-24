Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northlandia: Laurel and Hardy film club thrives in Twin Ports

The Busy Bodies has been showing Laurel and Hardy films to their members across the Twin Ports for nearly 40 years.

A group of people sit facing a screen showing a black and white film of Laurel and Hardy.
Busy Bodies Tent #60 of the Sons of the Desert meet at the Superior Moose Lodge on Dec. 3 to watch the films of Laurel and Hardy.
Contributed / Jean Kirwan
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
December 24, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — We're about five years away from the 100th anniversary of famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy's first film as a double act: "Duck Soup" in 1927. And yet, a showing of their films was held at the Superior Moose Lodge earlier this month.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

That's thanks to the passion of the Busy Bodies Tent #60 of the Sons of the Desert , the official international society of Laurel and Hardy film buffs. The international society was founded in 1965, the last year that Stan Laurel was alive.

"He approved of the name," said Dave Kirwan, grand sheikh of the Busy Bodies. "It was derived from one of their movies called 'Sons of the Desert,' a feature film. And that's the name of the fraternal organization they're involved in in the film, so there's a big connection there."

"And because of that, some of us wear fezzes sometimes — not much, but we do," he continued. "I do."

Grand Sheik Dave Kirwan
Grand Sheik Dave Kirwan dons his fez and Laurel and Hardy tie for the December meeting of the Busy Bodies, a Laurel and Hardy film society that meets in Duluth and Superior.
Contributed / Jean Kirwan

Kirwan, of Duluth, and Roger Krob, of Superior, have been with the local club from nearly the start in 1985.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A young gentleman actually started the club," Krob said. "He was 18 or 19 at the time and ran it for a couple of months. Then he got kind of tired of it and wanted to do other things, so he asked if I wanted to take it. He'd give me all his materials. I thought, I wouldn't know where to start, but I said 'yes.'"

Sign that reads "We are Busy Bodies" and small statues of Laurel and Hardy
Laurel and Hardy memorabilia was displayed at a 1997 event sponsored by the local Busy Bodies, a national club of Laurel and Hardy fans.
Kathy Strauss / 1998 file / Duluth News Tribune

Shortly after, the group started having regular meetings. The first was in the NorShor Theatre, followed by a series of restaurants where the club would put up a large white screen in a separate dining room. Eventually, the club found its homes at the West Duluth American Legion Post 71 and at the Superior Moose Lodge and continued to alternate between the two.

The group gets together about once a month in either location. They also do some outreach in various other places as well and walk in Superior's Fourth of July parade.

"We get together and spend too much time on announcements, then show old movies, take an intermission and raffle off some neat stuff," Kirwan said. "We have a membership that costs $13 a year for an individual and $16 for a family. That's mostly just to cover the costs of the newsletter."

The newsletter is Kirwan's enthusiastic creation. Members can read a wealth of information about Laurel and Hardy; their few visits to the Twin Ports; when and where films were shown locally; member birthdays; a crossword puzzle; previews of this month's showings; and more.

Jean and Dave Kirwan with Laurel and Hardy heads
Jean and Dave Kirwan stand with their paper mache heads they created of Laurel and Hardy for Superior's Fourth of July parade in the 1990s.
Contributed / Jean Kirwan

"Did you know that Stan Laurel actually came to the Twin Ports several times when he was in vaudeville?" Kirwan asked. "This was before he and Ollie were partners. But he was part of a company where he was Charlie Chaplin's understudy."

The front page of the Busy Bodies newsletter "The Busy Signal."
The front page of the December 2022 issue of the Busy Bodies newsletter "The Busy Signal."
Contributed / Busy Bodies Tent #60

Just a sample of the tidbits one can pick up in the monthly newsletter; "The Busy Signal," though Kirwan is quick to point to the international society's newsletter as a source of inspiration. There, one can find information on the society's efforts to keep the works of Laurel and Hardy alive. Subscribing to the newsletter is one of the few requirements for a club, or "tent," of the Sons of the Desert.

But what is it about Laurel and Hardy films that draws such a dedicated community?

ADVERTISEMENT

For some, it's partially about the nostalgia. Club officers Dan and Adele Krusz remember watching Laurel and Hardy movies and TV short films as children.

two men in suits and hats dressed as Laurel and Hardy
Loren Byberg as Laurel and Chuck Culver as Hardy bow to a gathering of Laurel and Hardy enthusiasts at a 1997 event at the Superior Public Library. Culver was the Grand Sheik of the Busy Bodies Tent #60 of the Sons of the Desert.
Kathy Strauss / 1998 file / Duluth News Tribune

"It was Captain Q," Adele said. "Jack McKenna was a local weatherman who played Captain Q in the '60s and he'd introduce the films. So if you were born in the '50s, you would always see Laurel and Hardy after school. And I couldn't wait to get home."

McKenna would also introduce the Kruszes to The Little Rascals, Casper, Popeye and Little Lulu. He played a pirate captain on a mysterious ship on WDSM. Some of these cartoons and TV shorts are also shown by the club alongside Laurel and Hardy, Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin shorts.

Kirwan didn't grow up in the Twin Ports, but he also remembers catching the films and shorts on TV. What draws him to the duo is their folly and relationship.

Three men pose with a large black and white cardboard cutout of Laurel and Hardy.
Dave Kirwan, from left, Dan Krusz and Roger Krob pose with a large cardboard cutout of Laurel and Hardy at the December meeting of the Busy Bodies in Superior.
Contributed / Jean Kirwan

"It's commonly about two people who shouldn't be together, on a practical level. It's how you take one stupid guy and another stupid guy and then the net result is much greater than the sum of two stupid guys," Kirwan said. "But that's on a practical level. On a personal level, you know, of course, that these two people belong together. Nobody else would put up with each other. There's a warmth there, even though they don't express that sentiment directly."

READ MORE "NORTHLANDIA"

The Kruszes find their comedy to be "timeless."

"And pretty universal as well," Krob said. "There are so many tents across Europe and I remember meeting a fellow from Indonesia who would come to the international convention."

Every two years, there's a Sons of the Desert convention anywhere from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Marquette, Michigan, to Hollywood. Krob, the Kruszes and Kirwan have been to a handful of them and had the opportunity to meet actors and actresses who starred in "The Little Rascals," which were filmed on the same lot as Laurel and Hardy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I got to meet one of the Rascals who lived in Cloquet," Krob said. "I was at a Thelma Todd convention and when he (Jerry Tucker) heard I was from Minnesota, he told me that he'd married a Cloquet girl. Apparently, he'd applied to work at the newspaper there but didn't get hired, so they left."

The conventions also provide a chance to meet with members from across the globe and see how they do things in their groups.

Laura and Hardy hand-drawn cartoon, coffee mugs, photos
Superior resident Chuck Culver's Laurel and Hardy collection, shown in 1998, included pictures, mugs, videos and other mementos of his favorite comedy team.
Dave Ballard / File / Duluth News Tribune

"They have all these traditions at the conventions," Adele said. "You have to go prepared for that. They have costume contests and stuff from lines of dialogue that everyone picks up on."

The local meetings, Adele said, are more accessible. Everyone's welcome to come and laugh at the classics.

"I'll say one other thing," Adele said. "Because we show these movies to a group, they are so much funnier. You get to laugh together."

This was missed during height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is back to meeting regularly. The next date is Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the West Duluth American Legion Post 71, 5814 Grand Ave.

Related Topics: NORTHLANDIADULUTHSUPERIORMOVIES
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What to read next
Woman uses a tufting gun to make a carpet art.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Superior artist aims at rugs, tufted sculptures
“It’s a machine gun that shoots yarn," Heidi Blunt said of a tufting gun she uses. "… This thing is kind of violent."
December 23, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Home video release poster for "The Mighty Ducks," featuring image of Emilio Estevez holding a hockey stick in front of a large crowd of child hockey players pressed against plexiglass.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Watching 'The Mighty Ducks' for first time, 30 years after release
The Minnesota-made hockey movie is a time capsule from 1992 — especially if you're one of the few locals who's never seen it before.
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A black vinyl record is shown emerging from a gold "Charlie Brown Christmas" record sleeve, with illustration of Peanuts cartoon characters dancing around a Christmas tree.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack gets expanded reissue
Vince Guaraldi's score for the classic holiday special can now be heard emerging over the course of 80 outtakes, alternate tracks and remixed final cues.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Low members Alan Sparhawk, Mimi Parker and Steve Garrington perform at Sacred Heart Music Center during last year's Homegrown Music Festival in May. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: A Very Mimi Christmas, Earth Rider Solstice Celebration and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
December 19, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler