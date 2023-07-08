Northlandia: Eveleth Clown Band has serious legacy

EVELETH — Imagine an Iron Range Independence Day parade. The tiny Shrine cars or motorcycles have long since passed, high school marching bands are already back on their buses, the politicians have handed out the last of their stickers. And from half a block away, you can hear it — a continual drum beat, joined by some very enthusiastic horns and finally a chorus of voices.

"In heaven there is no beer"

"No beer!" parade attendees shout back.

"That's why we drink it here / And when we're gone from here, all our friends will be drinking all that beer" sing the members of the Eveleth Clown Band, a staple in many Iron Range parade celebrations since shortly after its formation after World War II.

The band is known for playing polka-style songs, dressing in clown costumes and involving the crowd in their antics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each person has their own personality; each costume their own backstory. Paul Tusken, Eveleth Clown Band member

Two weeks before that parade, members of the band were gathered around Paul Tusken's house for their one and only yearly practice session and sat down with the Duluth News Tribune.

"This is the only time we practice," Sam Papin said. "We always try to do one before Land of the Loon (festival in Virginia) just so we can regroup."

The Eveleth Clown Band marches past a group of children on July 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The band was originally sponsored by the local VFW post. They were an offshoot of the local drum and bugle corps.

"You had to play in the drum and bugle corps first, back in the day," said band member Chris Vito. "Now, we'll take people as long as they can play an instrument. Most people join because of word of mouth."

The band traveled to Miami in 1949 to perform at the Orange Bowl and played from a hotel roof at the VFW National Convention in Chicago the following year. After that, participation wavered a bit until Vito's father reinvigorated interest in the clown band in the 1960s.

Today, many members of the band are related to original members or get their children involved. The band has played at wedding receptions and had at least one proposal happen during a performance.

A wide cast of characters perform with the Eveleth Clown Band. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"It's become a form of family," said Ethan Allen, band member. "We've gotten to be really good friends, all of us, through the years and it's just great to get together. We look forward to it every year. It's generational, like a family reunion with all of your cousins."

Some band members were literally born into it. Paul Tusken's son, Tim, was born July 4, shortly after his father marched in the parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the horn section of the Eveleth Clown Band plays along Broadway Street. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"She (Tim's mother) was going into labor that morning, but not ready just yet, so I got her a chair so she could sit through the parade," Tusken said. "And we would end then at the Eveleth Elks Club and while we were up there, one of my friends ran upstairs to the lodge room and yelled at me, 'Tusken, she's having the baby!'"

Tim grew up with the band, starting out as a banner carrier and moving his way up to playing an instrument in his teens to now playing the bass drum with "Eveleth Clown Band" on its drumhead. He grew up watching late member John Berquist play the drum while dressed as Santa Claus.

"And I remember when he knew he was dying, he pulled Tim aside and said, 'Tim, I'm not going to be here next year. Would you be willing to take over this bass?'" Tusken said. "And I'm looking over at him like 'Berky asked you, you'd better say yes!'"

The Eveleth Clown Band’s drum gets beat as the band marches along Broadway Street. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"That was one of the greatest honors of my life, next to meeting the woman who painted it," Tim Tusken said. "That was pretty neat."

A few years ago, the band noticed that the bass drum was starting to look a little worn. It has been with the band since its start and was at one time housed in the Smithsonian Museum for a VFW clown band display. The band got it back and had its drumhead repainted when they restarted the group in the 1960s. Marie Peterson, who painted the original drumhead, repainted it a few years ago when the group asked.

"And she's working on one for the other side as well," Tusken said. "We gave her the original she painted after she made the new one and all of us presented it to her at the parade a few years back. She was so excited."

The band members fluctuate over the years and the costumes have changed as members come and go. Some wear the same costumes every year, others like to change it up. Some stuck to traditional clown traits; others go their own way. Tusken always wears a dress with his clown makeup. Tim wears a hockey jersey and grows his beard and hair long to accompany his face paint. Allen has a unique backstory to his costume — a Herberger's dress bag.

"So I was going to a house party with two of the clowns who recruited me and when we got there, we found out at that moment that it was a toga party and we weren't prepared," Allen said. "I'd just bought a suit from Herberger's that day, so I ran up to my car, grabbed the suit bag, punched two holes in it and came running back downstairs. The two clowns laughed so hard and said, 'This has to be your costume.' And now I've worn it for 18 years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Jackson is dressed as Jackie Moon from Semi Pro as he plays the tuba. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

To clarify, Allen's worn various plastic bags for the past 18 years along with a hat or wig.

"Each person has their own personality; each costume their own backstory," Tusken said.

To help entice younger folks into the band, and as a way to give back to the community, the band started a scholarship. They receive a performance fee for appearing in parades and use the money to give an Eveleth band student a $500 scholarship. This year, due to a high number of applicants, the band asked members to donate funds and awarded three $500 scholarships to graduates.

"We wanted to put that money back into the towns that support us," Tusken said. "And this was a way to do that and help out the band kids who could march with us, if they wanted to."

Kids dance along with the Eveleth Clown Band during the Gilbert 3rd of July Parade. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Eveleth Clown Band performs during the Gilbert 3rd of July Parade. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram