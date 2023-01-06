Northlandia: The true story of Ely's 'Band of Mushers'

ELY — When Jake Hway answered the phone one day last month, he was happy to talk about his Band of Mushers. He had to warn a reporter, though, that he was a little distracted at the moment.

"I'm dogsledding currently," Hway said. "I'm working with some new leaders, so never know what could happen."

By mutual agreement, the interview was postponed until that evening. In the winter months, there aren't a lot of daylight hours when Hway isn't actively dogsledding or otherwise busy with his family company, Chilly Dogs.

He had a little more spare time back in November, when Hway invited a "Band of Mushers" to make sweet music while pulled along a trail by enthusiastic sled dogs.

Hway's friend Blake Ferree, a fellow Elyite, plays fiddle. "Some good friends of ours that used to be mushers here with us were going to come to town for Thanksgiving," said Hway, using the term for a dog sled driver. "That worked out, to get everyone together for a run."

Dan Rogan grabbed his guitar, Heidi Hummel joined in on melodica and kazoo, and the three musicians hopped on a pair of off-road vehicles being pulled by teams of sled dogs on a training run. "People use all kinds of different things in the off-season, to exercise dogs," said Hway.

Hway's wife, Jessica, can be seen at the wheel of one of the rigs, and the couple's son, Tommy, is also on hand. "I was thinking, we should have had him playing the jug," said Hway. Another friend, James Ehlers, pilots a four-wheeler.

The "Band of Mushers" played songs including "Wagon Wheel" and "I'll Fly Away" as Hway filmed the spectacle. The resulting video proved popular, garnering over 7,000 views on social media and being picked up by both WDIO and Northern News Now in the Twin Ports.

Hway wasn't surprised that people took interest. "For some reason, Blake and I always get ourselves into interesting situations," he said, citing earlier instances of the two paddling through a Boundary Waters flood and evacuating sled dogs during the Greenwood Fire.

Blake Ferree runs to catch up with his bandmates Dan Rogan and Heidi Hummel during a musical mushing session in Ely on Nov. 28. Contributed / Jake Hway

Hummel and Rogan, who have previously mushed with Hway, currently live in Maine. They came to Duluth over the Thanksgiving holiday to jam with Ferree and another friend. "We played music for four days straight, just having fun," said Ferree. The Band of Mushers session took place in Ely on the following Monday.

Even if the musicians' Northland sessions aren't usually so mobile, said Hway, the dogs are used to experiencing outdoor hootenannys. One night last month, for example, "we had like nine people out in the woods, camping out," said Hway.

"We dogsledded out there, and Blake had his fiddle, playing, and it was close to zero (degrees)," Hway continued. "He's sawing on the fiddle, and people are dancing, and it's good times."

Ferree is originally from North Carolina, where he studied Appalachian music. He said that playing music outdoors calls back to earlier eras, "when it was pretty common for people to travel around with a fiddle or a guitar, and that was your music around camp ... The voyageurs that traveled this area, they would have carried instruments with them."

Hway and his family run Chilly Dogs, an Ely business that runs sled dog trips. He's been dogsledding for 23 years, he said, since he was a young teenager.

"It's not really work, it's a passion," said Hway. "It's a way of life. It's something that's in your blood, and that's all you want to do."

The Chilly Dogs themselves are retired racing dogs.

"They are still very active sled dogs, they're just not racing any more," Hway explained. As the dogs age, they're rotated onto shorter trips so "these older dogs (can) keep doing what they love, at a schedule that works best for them at whatever stage of life they're at."

The Ely business Chilly Dogs takes customers on dogsledding trips using sled dogs that are retired from racing, but still active. Contributed / Jake Hway

Ferree moved to Ely in 2021, he said, after making several extended visits to the area for seasonal work. "I had time to think about it, and decided this is where I want to end up," he said. Ferree was drawn, he said, by "the Boundary Waters and everything that's up here recreationally, from mushing to wilderness canoeing."

There is a mushing community in North Carolina. "Mushing is kind of a worldwide thing, as far as running dogs goes," said Ferree. Only on rare occasions, though, is there enough low-elevation snow there to switch from wheeled rigs to sleds.

Blake Ferree plays fiddle with the "Band of Mushers" in Ely on Nov. 28. Contributed / Jake Hway

"Dogsledding," said Ferree, "is more of a northern thing."

The busy tour season, and the members' geographic distance, will likely keep the Band of Mushers from reuniting this winter. Hway said that in the future, though, he'd like to convene another jam session — on an actual sled.

"We've got a pretty big sled that could hold at least three people in it with one person driving," said Hway. "Three people playing instruments, riding in the sled. That might be in the future."