Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northlandia: The true story of Ely's 'Band of Mushers'

People in northern Minnesota love music, and they love sled dogs. It was inevitable that the two would eventually come together.

View from behind of two off-road vehicles being pulled by teams of sled dogs. Musicians sit in the back of the vehicles, playing and singing.
The "Band of Mushers" made sweet music during a Nov. 28 training run in Ely.
Contributed / Jake Hway
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 06, 2023 12:00 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ELY — When Jake Hway answered the phone one day last month, he was happy to talk about his Band of Mushers. He had to warn a reporter, though, that he was a little distracted at the moment.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

"I'm dogsledding currently," Hway said. "I'm working with some new leaders, so never know what could happen."

By mutual agreement, the interview was postponed until that evening. In the winter months, there aren't a lot of daylight hours when Hway isn't actively dogsledding or otherwise busy with his family company, Chilly Dogs.

He had a little more spare time back in November, when Hway invited a "Band of Mushers" to make sweet music while pulled along a trail by enthusiastic sled dogs.

Hway's friend Blake Ferree, a fellow Elyite, plays fiddle. "Some good friends of ours that used to be mushers here with us were going to come to town for Thanksgiving," said Hway, using the term for a dog sled driver. "That worked out, to get everyone together for a run."

Dan Rogan grabbed his guitar, Heidi Hummel joined in on melodica and kazoo, and the three musicians hopped on a pair of off-road vehicles being pulled by teams of sled dogs on a training run. "People use all kinds of different things in the off-season, to exercise dogs," said Hway.

Hway's wife, Jessica, can be seen at the wheel of one of the rigs, and the couple's son, Tommy, is also on hand. "I was thinking, we should have had him playing the jug," said Hway. Another friend, James Ehlers, pilots a four-wheeler.

The "Band of Mushers" played songs including "Wagon Wheel" and "I'll Fly Away" as Hway filmed the spectacle. The resulting video proved popular, garnering over 7,000 views on social media and being picked up by both WDIO and Northern News Now in the Twin Ports.

Hway wasn't surprised that people took interest. "For some reason, Blake and I always get ourselves into interesting situations," he said, citing earlier instances of the two paddling through a Boundary Waters flood and evacuating sled dogs during the Greenwood Fire.

View from the roof of an off-road vehicle with a man sitting in the back playing guitar. A man holding a fiddle runs to catch up, with a team of sled dogs pulling another vehicle visible behind.
Blake Ferree runs to catch up with his bandmates Dan Rogan and Heidi Hummel during a musical mushing session in Ely on Nov. 28.
Contributed / Jake Hway

Hummel and Rogan, who have previously mushed with Hway, currently live in Maine. They came to Duluth over the Thanksgiving holiday to jam with Ferree and another friend. "We played music for four days straight, just having fun," said Ferree. The Band of Mushers session took place in Ely on the following Monday.

Even if the musicians' Northland sessions aren't usually so mobile, said Hway, the dogs are used to experiencing outdoor hootenannys. One night last month, for example, "we had like nine people out in the woods, camping out," said Hway.

"We dogsledded out there, and Blake had his fiddle, playing, and it was close to zero (degrees)," Hway continued. "He's sawing on the fiddle, and people are dancing, and it's good times."

Ferree is originally from North Carolina, where he studied Appalachian music. He said that playing music outdoors calls back to earlier eras, "when it was pretty common for people to travel around with a fiddle or a guitar, and that was your music around camp ... The voyageurs that traveled this area, they would have carried instruments with them."

Hway and his family run Chilly Dogs, an Ely business that runs sled dog trips. He's been dogsledding for 23 years, he said, since he was a young teenager.

"It's not really work, it's a passion," said Hway. "It's a way of life. It's something that's in your blood, and that's all you want to do."

The Chilly Dogs themselves are retired racing dogs.

"They are still very active sled dogs, they're just not racing any more," Hway explained. As the dogs age, they're rotated onto shorter trips so "these older dogs (can) keep doing what they love, at a schedule that works best for them at whatever stage of life they're at."

View of several sled dogs connected to harnesses on snowy landscape, with "Chilly Dogs" sign visible in background.
The Ely business Chilly Dogs takes customers on dogsledding trips using sled dogs that are retired from racing, but still active.
Contributed / Jake Hway

Ferree moved to Ely in 2021, he said, after making several extended visits to the area for seasonal work. "I had time to think about it, and decided this is where I want to end up," he said. Ferree was drawn, he said, by "the Boundary Waters and everything that's up here recreationally, from mushing to wilderness canoeing."

There is a mushing community in North Carolina. "Mushing is kind of a worldwide thing, as far as running dogs goes," said Ferree. Only on rare occasions, though, is there enough low-elevation snow there to switch from wheeled rigs to sleds.

Sideways view of man playing fiddle while riding a vehicle over a snowy road. Harnessed sled dogs are visible in background.
Blake Ferree plays fiddle with the "Band of Mushers" in Ely on Nov. 28.
Contributed / Jake Hway

"Dogsledding," said Ferree, "is more of a northern thing."

The busy tour season, and the members' geographic distance, will likely keep the Band of Mushers from reuniting this winter. Hway said that in the future, though, he'd like to convene another jam session — on an actual sled.

"We've got a pretty big sled that could hold at least three people in it with one person driving," said Hway. "Three people playing instruments, riding in the sled. That might be in the future."

Sled dogs jumping and barking.
Exclusive
Northland Outdoors
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
