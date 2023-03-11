Northlandia: Duluth's 'musical roboticist' resdesigns rig

DULUTH — It was an impulsive decision, almost, when Troy Rogers took a hatchet to his robots.

The avant garde artist, who goes by “Robot Rickshaw” and bills himself as a composer, a musical roboticist and a semi-nomadic robot herder, was wrapping up a set at Duluth’s Homegrown Music Festival last spring — and he already had an electric hatchet in his hand to dole out haircuts there.

He left deep gashes on the drums mounted to his trademark rickshaw, ripped speakers out of their mounts, and smashed the screen on the laptop that coordinated the whole system. A decisive blow cut the music and Rogers, clad in his trademark silver hazmat suit and gas mask, collected the debris.

All that damage is partly why he’s remaking the robot-laden rickshaw he’s pushed around Duluth since 2014.

The new robot Rogers is working on in an old Railroad Street warehouse is more like three: an updated shoulder harness that he suspects could ultimately hold 100 pounds worth of equipment; a pedicab with a frame over the passenger section to which he can attach robots; and a pedal-powered catamaran that works along similar principles. The new robots he’s making are meant to be modular, so he can attach them to whichever rig suits the mood or occasion.

“What I want to be able to do is put these things on and take them off like clothes,” Rogers told the News Tribune on Monday. “Like, literally the ensemble of the day is the ensemble.”

Among other designs, Rogers is working on a “pocket” trumpet that uses a vibrating membrane to produce sounds well beyond a human performer’s range, a slide-whistle vest, and a flame-spitting, helmet-mounted pipe organ.

Rogers is also working on a prototype of a glove that can detect his hand motions, which would allow him to direct his ensemble with a gesture, or, perhaps, have it play music when he plays air guitar. He might also remake some of the robots he wrecked at Homegrown and use them in the newer iteration of his work.

Rogers is also updating his gas mask to a more breathable, 3D-printed plastic mesh that will glow and to which he can attach, say, a voice modulator near his neck. It’s meant, in part, to evoke pareidolia, a phenomenon in which people recognize a meaningful image in an indistinct one — a human face in a photo of a Martian mountain range, for instance, or a religious icon in an otherwise mundane reflection or stain.

During a performance, Rogers is the conductor of a robotic orchestra, directing robots he designed and programmed.

“There are times when they are in a generative mode of algorithmic music making, and there are other times where it's more tightly sequenced and composed. It kind of depends on the context,” he explained.

He wants the finished catamaran, which he called a “sousaphone boat,” to use hydrophones to listen to the sounds of the waves and passing boats and incorporate that into the music it produces.

“I could make it so I play them like a keyboard, but it’s kind of more interesting when they do even generative algorithms and things like that,” Rogers said, referring to a type of computer model that uses existing data to predict or generate further data — a cellphone suggesting words at the end of a message that the user is still typing, for instance.

“Part of the reason I didn’t want to be a performer in an orchestra is, to me, it’s like being in a bar band playing ‘Louie, Louie’ every night, even if it is Beethoven.”

The Institute for Psyborganology

Rogers grew up in Virginia, Minnesota, learning the viola, singing in the high school’s choir, and playing guitar in garage bands. He gravitated toward writing music, though, and went to St. Cloud State University to learn music composition.

In graduate school, he realized the field recordings he had collected since childhood – birds chirping, mining equipment churning – could be manipulated into music and instruments themselves.

“That caught me,” Rogers said.

At the University of Oregon in the early 2000s, a frustrated technician showed Rogers the inside of a computer-controlled player piano that Rogers had programmed to play more rapidly than the cheap solenoids inside could bear, damaging them. Rogers bought his own solenoids and a microcontroller, and eventually crafted his first musical robot: a pencil-and-paperclip lever, secured to a solenoid with a rubber band, that tapped a balloon stretched over a mixing bowl.

That evolved into “percus-bot,” a box with 14 arms that can stamp out drum rhythms on PVC pipes and impromptu bells, then eventually a Fulbright scholarship trip to Belgium to study robotic orchestras, and, more recently, into the Institute for Psyborganology, his workshop in an artists’ collective in an old timber warehouse near the end of a Duluth pier.

The institute’s name is a nod to “organology,” the science of musical instruments; to cyborgs, the term for machine-human hybrids; to cybernetics, the science of machine-human communication and control; and to psychedelics.

“Actual psychedelic drugs in our brain, they disrupt the kind of ruts — when they’re useful for treating things like depression and anxiety, it’s a lack of entropy in the default mode network. So this project, in a very small way, attempts to apply that to culture,” Rogers said. “Where a lack of entropy in the brain leads to depression or anxiety or eventually things like Alzheimer’s, a lack of entropy in the culture leads to things like wealth inequality and climate change and all sorts of things.”

When he performs, Rogers said, he hopes to awaken the next generation of applied futurists so humanity can survive what he called its “technological adolescence.”

“It’s a wild hope. It’s ridiculous,” he said. “But that’s really kind of what gets me up in the morning, thinking somebody’s going to see this, and they’re going to get something that I don’t. … Whatever it is, it’s going to wake something up in them.”

Becoming the robot

While a student at the University of Virginia, Rogers would jog around his neighborhood in his hazmat suit and gas mask. Treating running as a performance art made it easier to stick to the exercise routine. Virginia law prohibits wearing a mask in public , but makes an exception for performances — something Rogers said he found out after Charleston, Virginia, police stopped him during one of his jogs. The cops let him go with a warning.

When he returned to Duluth in 2014, Rogers wanted to take his robots for a walk, so to speak. He’d wanted to walk them from his old Charleston studio to an adjacent gallery, but the plan never came together.

After a robotic performance at the Homegrown festival that year, Rogers said, he got to work on the rickshaw. He spent months assembling the rig while undergoing a “beer fast,” losing, he claimed, 65 pounds over a summer while consuming nothing but a few hoppy beverages each day in between long bouts of exercise. (Rogers joked about writing an album with an accompanying fitness book.)

Crossing the Aerial Lift Bridge into downtown in fall 2014 was a transformation, he said. Wearing the suit and pushing the rickshaw made it a different performance piece, even though the music was the same.

“I went from being kind of an academic composer, computer musician, to a semi-nomadic robot herder,” he said. “I think the general reaction was like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’... It really became even more of a performance than I intended because on some level, in my weird naivete, I think I’m just going to go for a casual walk with the robots and then bring them home and just call it a day. But, of course, that’s not how it goes when you do such a thing.”

He laughed when a reporter suggested that “casual walk” and “gas mask” don’t necessarily go hand in hand.

‘There’s a danger to gripping on’

“It was something that was improvisational,” Rogers said when asked why he smashed his old robot rig last year. “But it came from this feeling.”

Humans, he said, paraphrasing futurist Buckminster Fuller’s “Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth,” are creative and ingenuitive — a victim in a shipwreck can survive by, in effect, turning a piece of flotsam into a life raft. The problem, Rogers said, is gripping too tightly to a life raft that no longer works.

"And I think that happens a lot with technology,” he said. “I think so many of the technologies that we deal with on a day-to-day basis, whether it's an ATM or social media, those things got built to serve a certain purpose at a certain time, and culture moves on and discovers what these things are and changes as a result. … There's a danger to gripping on.”

The impulse to destroy his now-old robots, he explained, was to release his hold on them and start from scratch using everything he’s learned since he first took the rickshaw on a walk into Canal Park.

“They were my primary instruments. I knew them intimately. They had personalities, all kinds of quirks. They were my best friends and my worst enemies,” he said with a laugh. “Version 1, Version 2 or Version 3 are rarely what you settle on.”