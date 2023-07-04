Northland artists explore 'Fungus Among Us'

DULUTH — A chance meeting in the Twin Cities led two Northland artists to collaborate on an art show about all things lichen, fungus and mushroom.

Duluth artist Naomi Christenson was down in the Twin Cities during Art-A-Whirl in 2019. She had a show in a gallery during the opening night when she found a table full of whimsical ceramic creatures that looked like lichen.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, somebody else who's totally into lichens right now,'" Christenson said. "She wasn't actually there, so I talked with Jennifer's husband and he mentioned they lived up near Two Harbors and I was like, 'That's crazy, I'm just in Duluth, we need to collaborate.'"

Christenson and Jennifer A. Murphy met up and submitted a proposal for a show in early 2020, which ended up not happening due to the pandemic.

Jennifer A. Murphy. Contributed / Jennifer A. Murphy

"So that kind of got put on the back burner, until this year when, out of the blue, I saw that she was doing something with Karin Kramer at Duluth Pottery and we got in touch again," Murphy said. "I'm always excited to find fellow people who really like to look at the little details of the tiny little fungi and mushrooms and stuff. Our shared interest brought us together."

Both artists have worked in their respective media, acrylic paint and ceramics, for most of their lives, developing an interest when they were young.

"I've been creating things for as long as I can remember: I've always had this creative urge," Christenson said. "When I first picked up a brush for acrylic painting in high school, I was like, this has so much potential. I've tried some other things to branch out, but I keep on swinging right back into paint."

High school was a huge influence on Murphy as well. She said her ceramics class was on of the few places where she felt relaxed.

"I have severe anxiety, but that was the one place where I felt comfortable," Murphy said. "And yet, I ended up working as a cook and baker for like 20 years before I went back to school for my bachelor's in fine arts. But that's what brought me to the area and got me interested in lichen."

Murphy said walking around her yard in Two Harbors is what first piqued her interest in all things fungus. She spotted a lichen on the side of one of her trees and felt the desire to sculpt it.

A sculpture by Jennifer A. Murphy titled "Laetiporus Sulphureus No. 2 Forest Fragment" is one of several fungus-based pieces set to be shown in the "Fungus Among Us" show at Duluth Pottery Contributed / Jennifer A. Murphy

"I just kept looking at it and was like, I really want to sculpt that," Murphy said. "Mushrooms and lichen are so beautiful and challenging to create with clay and I just wanted to share these tiny beautiful things that are sometimes overlooked."

One of her popular creations are her lichen bites, little creatures with big personalities which were inspired by lichen and formed as a way to test her glazes.

Jennifer A. Murphy's Lichen Bites feature rock faces with lichen growing off of them. Contributed / Jennifer A Murphy

"When I create a sculpture, I do glaze tests to see how the glaze will react. They started out as hollow lumps, but soon I started making holes in them and they just became these little guys," Murphy said. "I love seeing how people react to them, they just get so happy. It just makes them feel good and that makes me feel good. They're fun to make and share."

Christenson developed her interest in lichen and mushrooms about five years ago. She said she's always been inspired by natural patterns, whether it's leaves, sea creatures or fungus. But color is another inspiration for her.

"I kind of bebop between these subjects," Christenson said. "But I've also found myself lately reacting intuitively to color. So if I have this white mushroom, then I might start with a color opposite of where I want to go and then I find myself working against it. And I've found that it gives me something to push against and react to."

Naomi Christenson's "Trumpets of Lilliput" was created in 2020 and features trumpet mushrooms that she spotted while out for a walk. Christenson said she also gets images of interesting mushrooms sent to her by friends and family. Contributed / Naomi Christenson

Christenson used these techniques to create her latest piece, a painting of a lavender turkey tail mushroom she spotted in North Carolina while she was on vacation.

"It was a tiny 2-3 inch fungus, but it stood out to me and I ended up taking like a million pictures of it," Christenson said. "I'd never seen that white and lavender ring on a turkey tail before. That's my current favorite piece, as my favorite is always the one I just finished painting."

This piece along with others can be seen in the "Fungus Among Us" art show at Duluth Pottery opening on Thursday, July 13, at 5 p.m.