Movie review: 'Oppenheimer' explores enigma behind atomic bomb

DULUTH — It was fall 1985 when my mom gave me The Talk. Not The Sex Talk, which had happened years earlier. No, this was The Nuke Talk.

I'd just watched an episode of "The Twilight Zone" reboot in which a woman acquired the ability to freeze time for everybody but herself, ending on an eerie note with her entire city held at a standstill as a Soviet missile hung in the air. I asked my mom why that was so scary, and she explained about the existence of weapons that would allow a mere two men to end human life as we know it.

At age 10, I may have somewhat inflated the ranking of "Minnesota's world port" on a World War III hit list, but nonetheless, I couldn't unlearn the hard facts of the world's nuclear arsenal. Those bombs are still very much in play, which is why a J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic by epic auteur Christopher Nolan is one of the year's most anticipated movies. As with Barbie — whose own movie also opens Friday, July 21 — we may not know Oppenheimer's story, but we know what he did.

Cillian Murphy as the title character in "Oppenheimer." Contributed / Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

The central fascination of any story about the development of the atomic bomb, of course, is why they did it. What was going through the heads of the people who brought atomic weapons into being? Should they have simply refused to work in the Manhattan Project? Could they?

For clarity's sake, "Oppenheimer" has Harry Truman (Gary Oldman, who has also played Churchill and must have Mussolini next on his bucket list) assuring the scientist (Cillian Murphy) that the survivors of Hiroshima surely appreciate the crucial distinction between the man who built the atomic bomb and the man who dropped it. Nolan, who based his script on a seminal 2005 biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, implies that Oppenheimer didn't fully grapple with the weapon's ethical implications until after it was completed and deployed.

Prior to that, it seems, Oppenheimer was a little distracted. In a scene as campy as anything "Barbie" likely has to offer, Murphy first utters the phrase with which Oppenheimer's most chillingly associated — "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds," from the Bhagavad Gita — while translating it directly from a book that a lover (Florence Pugh) holds before her bare chest.

The subtext is as clear as the text. Whatever his reservations, Oppenheimer has already gone over the tipping point and will now achieve climax, no matter what. (In terms of mixing nuclear physics with sexual chemistry, the Sanskrit scene is nearly outdone by a later one in which Murphy gives Emily Blunt, as the woman who will become Mrs. Oppenheimer, the full Ian Malcolm hand-grasping treatment while explaining quantum mechanics.)

The movie's climax, the successful Trinity bomb test of 1945, does not disappoint, with Nolan tightly winding his human drama into a careful recreation of the mechanics of a terrible device everyone desperately hopes will work — their fears about its consequences having been countered by arguments offered by Oppenheimer himself. In the wake of Hitler's defeat, the scientist assures his troubled colleagues their creation will end all wars.

The scene that cuts to the heart of this story's fascination involves the project leader standing in a gymnasium addressing his triumphant young project members. As they cheer wildly — a visible basketball hoop makes the sports metaphor plain — Oppenheimer has visions of the building being lit in the pulverizing glow of an atomic explosion.

Cameras film Cillian Murphy as the title character in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Contributed / Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

The tension between the actual business of one human life and the world-changing implications of his work is at the core of Oppenheimer's fascination as a historical figure, but wait! Nolan has developed some further fascinations.

Much of the movie's three-hour runtime is devoted to rapid-fire political intrigue. First, Oppenheimer is elevated to his leadership role despite (or, perhaps, because of) his liabilities as a communist sympathizer. Then, his past comes back to haunt him in an extended depiction of the de facto trial in which the scientist lost his security clearance as authorities sought to discredit his skepticism about the hydrogen bomb program.

There's also a measure of personal animus involving Lewis Strauss, a bureaucrat humiliated by Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. is very good in the role of Strauss, which engages his curt charisma while restraining the comic flourishes he so heavily indulged as Marvel's Tony Stark, but as the movie's second half brings the Oppenheimer-Strauss conflict to the fore, the story's central thread begins to fray. The injustice of McCarthy-era witch hunts is well-trod cinematic territory. The conscience of "the father of the atomic bomb," less so.

There is something to be said for Nolan's restraint in not delving too deeply into Oppenheimer's mind. With his unexpected charm and uncanny resemblance to the cadaverous physicist, Murphy serves well as the cipher Oppenheimer remains. Nolan's extensive attention to the political and personal pressures surrounding the scientist, as well as to the temptations of proving his scientific genius in the most dramatic fashion possible, leaves us with a sense of just how the scientist found his way down the road to perdition.

It's also just as well that "Oppenheimer" doesn't much concern itself with the military circumstances of the war's end, although Nolan's decision to keep the human toll of the atomic bombs entirely offscreen may be a missed opportunity to fully engage with the knotty questions raised by the central character's life and work. How often, as a filmmaker, do you have tens of millions of people ready and willing to sit in a theater for three hours and confront the horrors of nuclear war?

Cillian Murphy, left, and Emily Blunt in "Oppenheimer." Contributed / Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

Well, there are documentaries for that. "Oppenheimer" is a reckoning with history, but it's also a major motion picture featuring a cavalcade of stars, among them Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Minnesota's own Josh Hartnett, and Matt Damon as the Army Corps of Engineers general who becomes Oppenheimer's unlikely ally. (Will a Nolan film about the St. Lawrence Seaway be next?) Tom Conti shows up as an implausibly Yoda-like Albert Einstein.

While "Oppenheimer" evokes Oliver Stone and Aaron Sorkin more than Stanley Kubrick, it's worth seeing even for those who were hoping for more gut-wrenching and less fat-chewing. The next attempt to unlock Oppenheimer's mysteries may well come in the form of a sprawling streaming series, which may shed more light but won't pack as much heat. The next take on Oppenheimer, though, may go where Nolan declines to: giving voice to the victims of America's devastating invention.

"Oppenheimer" opens Friday, July 21, with early screenings Thursday, July 20, at theaters including Marcus Duluth Cinema and The West Theatre in Duluth.