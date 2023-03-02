Movie review: 'One Fine Morning' a subtle study of loss, life

DULUTH — Although "One Fine Morning" is about its lead character Sandra's personal life rather than her professional endeavors, it repeatedly follows her to work. Sandra is a translator based in Paris, sitting in on everything from veterans' memorials to policy discussions and translating from French to English or vice versa.

Writer/director Mia Hansen-Love ("All Is Forgiven," "Father of My Children," "Things to Come") may have included so much of the character's dry work life to highlight the many respects in which Sandra is a go-between. A translator satisfies speakers' need to be heard without inserting any of her own thoughts, and Sandra is also busy meeting other people's needs when she's off the clock.

Lea Seydoux and Camille Leban Martins play mother and daughter in "One Fine Morning." Contributed / Sony Pictures Classics

Sandra has so little thought for her own desires that she hasn't dated anyone in five years. Lea Seydoux is one of the most voluptuous actors of her generation, but if she's been overly sexualized in previous roles (remember the "Blue is the Warmest Color" controversy?), here she's battened down. Seydoux barrels through the City of Lights in a thick coat, a shapeless short haircut and a practical backpack.

"How could this body stay asleep for so long?" asks Sandra's friend Clement (Melvil Poupaud) after ending her sexual drought, as Seydoux lies nude before the camera. It's one of the movie's few unintentionally awkward moments, seeming to suggest that Sandra's situation is all the more poignant because she happens to be a bombshell.

While Sandra's affair with the married Clement provides the film's plot tension, Hansen-Love seems to realize that's a story that's been told many times. Since you've made it five paragraphs into this review of a French romantic drama, you might have also read Sally Rooney's novel "Conversations with Friends" and watched its exquisitely excruciating 2022 TV adaptation — which similarly follows a young woman falling deeply in love with a man who won't leave his wife.

Instead of centering the affair, "One Fine Morning" explores how Sandra's emotional life rests on two poles: her relationship with her precocious daughter (Camille Leban Martins) and with her father (Pascal Greggory), who is slowly dying of a neurodegenerative disease. The reason Sandra's body — and, presumably, other aspects of her person — have been "asleep" for so long is that she splits her days among work, child care and elder care.

The film's most moving quality is Hansen-Love's refusal to portray Sandra as a victim of fate. Even as her father is shuffled from one care facility to another, all the workers who provide that care are depicted sympathetically. No one stops to point fingers and lay blame, not even Sandra's mother (Sarah Le Picard), who's long been divorced from the father and takes a brusquer approach to the family's challenges.

In "One Fine Morning," Pascal Greggory portrays the ailing father of a character played by Lea Seydoux. Contributed / Sony Pictures Classics

Nor is there any contrived drama involving Sandra's child. The girl's reaction to discovering that her mom has a bedmate is a crisp and refreshing moment that's hard to imagine coming across with such genuineness here on our side of the Atlantic, where sex has always been a more freighted subject. Martins' endearingly underplayed reaction is handled with warmth and grace.

While the movie has a relatively light tone given its grave subject matter, the shoot must have been an emotionally exhausting experience for Seydoux. Her eyes are frequently brimming with tears, though she rarely has the luxury of time and space to sob. The performance is a portrait of grief that may cut very close for viewers who have also experienced loved ones fading away through the slow, relentless progress of dementia.

Sandra's father was a professor of philosophy, and though he can no longer form complex thoughts his questing orientation points toward the fundamental questions of life. What are we to do with our finite lives? Is a relationship that makes us intensely happy worth it, even if it might not last forever?

The hard truth, "One Fine Morning" suggests, is that none of our relationships will last forever. When Clement tells Sandra the two should "enjoy the few days we have" on this earth, it may be his loins talking, but they do have a point.

