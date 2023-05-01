Mimi Parker, Alan Sparhawk among Depot Foundation award recipients

DULUTH — Alan Sparhawk and the late Mimi Parker, core members of the Duluth band Low, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Depot Foundation on May 9 at the foundation's annual Circle of Friends Arts and Culture Awards Celebration.

Other recipients include Bart Sutter, Duluth's first poet laureate, who will receive a Lifetime Artist Award. Photographer and videographer Dennis O'Hara, known for creating the Duluth Harbor Cam website, will be honored with a Historic Preservation Award.

This year's Artist Award will go to Moira Villiard, a multidisciplinary artist and community organizer. Phillip Gilpin Jr., leader of Catalyst, will receive the Community Initiative Award. The foundation's Community Enrichment Award will be presented to Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe.

Artist Moria Villiard paints her signature sturgeon on the sidewalk outside UMD’s Kirby Bus Hub in 2019. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Sparhawk (guitar, vocals) and Parker (percussion, vocals) founded Low in 1993. Over the years, the band had several different bassists, most recently Liz Draper. Over three decades, Low became the most well-known and widely acclaimed band to remain based in Duluth throughout its career. Parker died from ovarian cancer in November.

In a statement, Depot Foundation Development Director Jason Young said: "We have an absolutely amazing class of award recipients this year. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to recognize each and every one of them for their contributions to our region and beyond."

The Depot Foundation has been presenting Arts and Culture Awards since 2000. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony at the Depot on May 9 is free and open to the public, with advance RSVP requested. For information, see depotfoundation.org.