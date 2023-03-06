Live radio variety show returns to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS — KTWH's Cabin Fever Reliever is back. The celebration of local musical talent and community radio is returning in person this year after an online show last year and no show in 2021.

"We're very excited to be back in person," said event organizer Kim Leon. "The lineup is packed with local acts that people should recognize and some new ones that they won't have seen before."

The radio variety show features a wide array of local performers. It will be co-hosted by Steve Solkela, the so-called "Prince of Palo" and one-man-band performer alongside KTWH's "Beat Farm" host and flutist Leslie Black.

"We have our usual house band of THUG, the Two Harbors Ukulele Group," Leon said. "And from right here in Two Harbors we have the very accomplished young pianist Eddie Ojard along with a Two Harbors High School student Bella Stavig. I'm always glad to find new talent among our high school students."

The Two Harbors Ukulele Group perform at the 2020 Cabin Fever Reliever program. Contributed / KTWH

From a little farther from home, some acts traveling from Duluth include Erin Aldridge, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and highly acclaimed violinist and fiddler; New Salty Dog, a Duluth-based Northwood jam band featuring brothers Jacob and Owen Mahon; Michael K. Anderson, a Duluth-based photographer and tenor; Babie Eyes, an improvisational Twin Ports band led by singer/songwriter and guitarist Heidi Feroe; and Jeremy Lepak, a Twin Ports-based ventriloquist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Mahon plays with the band New Salty Dog on the S.S. Rock concert cruise in Duluth in September. The band will perform during the Cabin Fever Reliever on Sunday. Dan Williamson / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Acts from a little further away include Ashland's John Agacki, an indie and Irish music singer/songwriter/guitarist who will share some traditional Irish tunes; Skarlett Woods, a singer/songwriter from Brainerd; and the Oshkii Giizhik Singers, an Anishinaabe women's group of singers and hand drummers.

Leon said she and her partner, Jose Leon, found a lot of the talent for this year's show because they are heavily involved in the local music scene as they've worked setting up livestreams at the Sacred Heart Music Center and through their work creating "Featured Focus Artist" videos for KTWH's YouTube page .

MORE IN LIFESTYLE







"We have such a rich music scene and so many people willing to volunteer their time in order to help us keep this station going," Leon said.

This is the seventh Cabin Fever Reliever show, a tradition that started before the station opened.

"The station had a target date from the FCC of when they were going to be able to turn them on, but they actually hadn't broadcasted anything yet," Leon said. "They had the first show at the small historic movie theater in town that closed down and ever since, it's become an established annual event. It's our biggest fundraiser of the year and it's always a good time."

The event will include free desserts and hot chocolate when the doors open at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Two Harbors High School Auditorium. Children will also have the opportunity to record a legal station ID for use on KTWH broadcasts. THUG will begin the pre-show at 3:30 p.m., followed by the main acts at 4 p.m.

We have such a rich music scene and so many people willing to volunteer their time in order to help us keep this station going. Event organizer Kim Leon

Tickets are on sale at the KTWH studios in the Harbor Landing Building at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street and at other Two Harbors locations: Cedar Coffee Co., Two Harbors American Legion Post 109 and at Harbor Rail Pub during business hours. Day-of-event tickets will be available at the door.

The Oshkii Giizhik Singers perform for "Hiking in Harmony" participants at Glensheen in Duluth on July 14. They are part of the Cabin Fever Reliever lineup Sunday. Wyatt Buckner / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Cabin Fever Reliever

When: Doors open 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Two Harbors High School Auditorium, 1640 County Highway 2

Tickets: $12 adults ($15 at the door); $8 for students and seniors ($10 at the door); kids under 5 free; $25 for family package

More info: ktwh.org